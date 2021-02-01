Mississippi Valley Conference unveils unique spring football format

Joe Bevis had no idea what a spring football season would look like — especially for a school without a conference.
Collinsville and Granite City, both now independent in football after breaking away from the Southwestern Conference, were brought in for one season by the six members of the Mississippi Valley Conference to help the league fill out its schedule when the Illinois High School Association told its members to be prepared for a seven-game season this spring.
When the IHSA released its plan for spring football last week that included a six-week regular season, Collinsville and Granite City weren’t necessarily needed.
Both could have been back at the drawing board hoping to scrounge games against open opponents located within their COVID region as designated by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Currently no teams in Illinois can play outside their designated COVID region unless it is against a conference opponent.
The MVC not only honored its commitment to Collinsville and Granite City but will do so with one of the most innovative spins on spring football yet to be unveiled.
On Monday, Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas shared the schedule and plan, which calls for the eight participants in the MVC to be broken into two four-team pools. Each team will play in its pool over the first three weeks of the regular season. The standings after those three weeks of games will be used to seed a bracket for a three-week tournament, which will be called the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series.
Opening night for regular season games is March 19. Tournament play is scheduled to run from April 9 until April 23. Every team in the field will get to play the three weeks of the tournament whether they win or lose each week since there is a championship game, a third-place game, a fifth-place game and a seventh-place game.
“I think the tournament is going to be great,” Bevis said. “Thanks to the MVC for finding a way to make this happen.”
In the statement released by the MVC, it stated that it was important to the conference to keep its word to Collinsville and Granite City.
“We felt as though acting in good faith was a priority, and continuing to include our friends at Collinsville and Granite City was important to our conference,” the statement reads.
Pool A includes Triad, Highland, Mascoutah and Collinsville. Pool B includes Granite City, Jerseyville, Civic Memorial and Waterloo.
The format was first drawn up by Triad girls basketball coach Josh Hunt. He was fiddling with how to make a six-game season work with eight teams participating in the conference. A physical education teacher, he has some experience hashing out brackets.
“I run tournaments every day in PE,” Hunt said. “This was easy to come up with. It literally took me a half hour or less.”
He pitched the idea to Triad athletics director Kenny Detherage, who then took it to Battas.
It intrigued them and they got to work drilling down some of the logistics.
“It was a cumulative effort — Kenny Detherage at Triad floated a tournament-style format. After sorting out some logistical things, that’s what we came up with,” Battas said. “We’re always looking to do something outside the box and get some attention for our kids. The coaches seem excited about it — the kids do, too.”
Count Bevis among those thrilled by the MVC’s unique spring setup.
That Collinsville gets to open with Triad was an added bonus. The schools have played one another for 16 consecutive seasons. If nothing else a familiar opponent will help Collinsville prepare for what will be its first opponent since October 25, 2019, a stretch of 511 days.
“I’m grateful for the fact we’ll get the opportunity to play and give these seniors a season that they’ve worked hard for,” Bevis said. “Some of them have been playing since they were 5 or 6 (years old), it’s something they deserve.”
