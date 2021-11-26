Missouri Class 6 football state championship spotlight: CBC's Gant displays multitude of talents

TOWN AND COUNTRY — CBC junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant understandably is excited to be playing in the Class 6 football state championship game.
The Cadets (12-1) face Liberty North (11-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Yet the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder is just as thrilled with the opportunity to grab another state crown down the road.
Gant, whose NCAA Division I college football offers rank in double figures, also is a member CBC's robotics team. The state robotics championships will be held in March.
“Winning two state titles in the same year, how many people can say they did that?” Gant said.
Especially in two such diverse activities.
Gant is a wizard at chasing down quarterbacks and destroying running backs. He already has received scholarship offers from 14 NCAA Division I programs, including 11 from Power Five conferences.
Still, the hulking game-changer is just as comfortable sitting in front of a computer, designing and constructing robots for competition.
Gant caught the bug in the second grade and considers the activity to be an important part of his life.
“I’ve been doing robotics since before I did football,” Gant said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about.”
Robotics is a combination of computer science and engineering. It involves the use of robots to substitute and replace human action.
A strong robotics performer needs a keen eye along with the ability to adapt at a moment’s notice.
Sort of like a defensive lineman.
“Some of the skills are the same,” Gant said.
Gant made CBC's robotics team last season, although the majority of the competitions were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
This year, tournament play will begin next month and culminate with an unofficial state championship.
And Gant is planning ahead.
“I’m excited for it,” he said. “I’ll be ready.”
Gant is certainly ready on the football field. He has turned heads of college coaches around the country with an amazing breakout campaign.
“He plays hard, practices hard, does everything hard,” CBC senior defensive lineman Collin Bell. “He’s got nice size and he just keeps getting better.”
Gant saw limited action as a freshman and battled through a tough sophomore season last fall.
This year, he has blossomed into the player that CBC coach Scott Pingel knew he could become.
“His sophomore year was going to be big for him, but because of COVID and he got banged up a little, things kind of got delayed,” Pingel said. “We saw the progression and we knew he was eventually going to be special. You could see how big he was and how fast he could move.”
Gant has recorded 30 tackles along with 38 assists as a junior. He has become a force on defense despite drawing plenty of attention from opponents, who have yet to find a way to negate his size and strength.
“You look in his eyes and see he’s just hungry to make a big play,” CBC sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan said. “He’s got a great work ethic and it shows when he steps on the field.”
Gant flashed a portent of things to come with an eye-popping performance in the Cadets’ 48-44 season-opening loss to East St. Louis. He recorded 12 tackles along with one sack and one interception.
The Hazelwood resident has yet to slow down.
“He anticipates well and his technique is so strong," Pingel said.
Pingel is just as impressed with Gant’s off-field success out of the football realm.
“He’s a well-versed kid — into other things besides football,” Pingel said. “Not a me-me guy. You’ll never hear him talking about himself. He’s just very professional in the way he goes about his business.”
A straight-A student, Gant uses his intelligence in both of his two favorite endeavors. He fashioned a season-high seven tackles Sept. 24 in a 59-27 win over St. Louis University High.
Gant cherishes his robotics challenges, although he doesn’t necessarily share his passion with others.
Sophomore wide receiver/cornerback Jude Pingel, Scott's son, is on the robotics team with Gant. Other CBC teammates are not even aware of his engineering prowess.
“I don’t tell everybody,” Gant said. “It’s something that I do to make myself happy, not to tell others about it.”
Gant has handled the recruiting process with the utmost maturity. He visited the University of Wisconsin last weekend and took in the Badgers’ 35-28 win over Nebraska.
“College, it’s big decision, one I’m not taking lightly,” Gant said.
Thanks in part to Gant’s defensive skills, the Cadets have allowed a touchdown or less in five games this season. They head west on I-70 with plenty of momentum after posting a thrilling 28-21 comeback win over Lee’s Summit North in a semifinal contest.
“I’d say we’re confident,” Gant noted. “We’re feeling pretty good right now.”
Saturday's high school football playoff preview capsules
East St. Louis Flyers vs. Cary-Grove Trojans
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium, DeKalb.
What: Illinois Class 6A championship.
Seeds, records: No. 4 East St. Louis 11-2; No. 1 Cary-Grove 13-0.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; Cary-Grove, No. 2 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: East St. Louis 54, Crete-Monee 13; Cary-Grove 40, Lake Forest 7.
Championship game appearances: East St. Louis 13 (1974, 1979, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2008, 2016, 2019, 2021); Cary-Grove 6 (2004, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2021).
On East St. Louis: Reigning Class 6A champion dating back to its 2019 victory. The 2020 playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Won nine consecutive playoff games. … Defense has allowed five touchdowns to nine in-state opponents and all five have come in the last two weeks. …Has never lost a state championship game under coach Darren Sunkett. Last runner-up finish was in 1988. … Senior wide receiver and Missouri recruit Luther Burden III has been among the most dynamic players in the state this season as he’s scored 31 touchdowns, nine of which have come on punt returns. Has 65 receptions for 1,084 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 2,651 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for seven touchdowns. Freshman running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 809 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Marquise Palmer has rushed for six touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions. ... Sophomore safety Leontre Bradford has made 98 tackles and three interceptions. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 80 tackles and three interceptions. Senior defensive tackle Jireh Mays has made 70 tackles and six sacks. Senior cornerback Ahmad Robinson has made 85 tackles and an interception.
On Cary-Grove: Makes fourth title game appearance under coach Brad Seaburg. Won the 2018 Class 6A championship. … Has scored 40 or more points in every playoff game. Scored on average 46.5 points per game and allowed 14.2 points per game this season. … Runs an option offense that hides the ball carrier with misdirection and controls the clock. Fullback Nick Hissong rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in semifinals against Lake Forest. … Quarterback Jameson Sheehan rushed for 89 yards and scored a touchdown last week. He completed 8 of his 11 passes for 105 yards. Running back Wade Abrams rushed for 101 yards on nine carries. Running back Drew Magel rushed for 78 yards on seven carries and scored twice.
CBC Cadets vs. Liberty North Eagles
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
What: Missouri Class 6 championship.
Records: CBC 12-1; Liberty North 11-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Liberty North, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 28, Lee’s Summit North 21; Liberty North 35, Troy 21.
Championship game appearances: CBC 7 (2006, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021); Liberty North 1 (2021).
On CBC: Has won 12 in a row since its 48-44 home loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Rallied for 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Lee’s Summit North last week. … Has won its previous two state title game appearances in 2017 and 2018. All three of its championship game losses have come against Blue Springs South. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert rushed for two short fourth-quarter touchdowns last week to give him 12 on the season. Has passed for 2,878 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 51 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Kyran Franklin has made 82 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Liberty North: Makes first state title game appearance, but its coach, Greg Jones, won two state championships during his tenure at Kearney, where he went 119-23. … Has strong special teams with kicker Blake Craig, who has 13 field goals this season, including one from 50 yards. … Running back Cayden Arzola rushed for 105 yards and scored twice against Troy. On the season he’s rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Quarterback Sam Van Dyne has passed for 2,036 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior receiver Justis Braden has 39 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Tate McGuire has 28 receptions for 464 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore Melvin Laster has made 70 tackles and eight sacks. Junior Eric Henkel has made 59 tackles. Defense has 11 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles.
Mexico Bulldogs at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 3 semifinal.
Records: Mexico 10-2; St. Mary’s 10-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Mexico 20, Seneca 7; St. Mary’s 44, Park Hills Central 7.
Up next: Cardinal Ritter (7-6) or St. Pius X–Kansas City (11-1).
On Mexico: Defeated reigning Class 3 champion Blair Oaks 49-14 in district title game. … Has never played for a state championship according to the MSHSAA online record book. … Two losses this season were to Hannibal, a Class 4 semifinalist, and at Kirksville. ... Offense is run heavy with senior running back Michael White rushing for 849 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Andrew Shivers has rushed for 1,075 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ty Sims has passed for 383 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. White has a team-high eight receptions for 123 yards and a score. … Junior Morgan Grubb has 106 tackles. Junior Andrew Runge has made 89 tackles. Senior Deacon Haag has made 68 tackles and six sacks. White, Runge and Shivers have combined for 14 interceptions. Team has made 20 interceptions and recovered six fumbles.
On St. Mary’s: Makes third semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Has never played for a state championship. … Has defeated every in-state opponent by 27 or more points this season. Scored 41 or more points on every in-state opponent this season. Allowed more than one touchdown to two in-state opponents — Class 2 semifinalist Lutheran St. Charles and Class 4 quarterfinalist St. Dominic. … Outscored its first three postseason opponents 154-20. … Senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is among the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. He has 30 receptions for 777 yards and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,832 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Gabe Booker has 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Pius X-Kansas City Warriors
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 3 semifinal.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 7-6; St. Pius X 11-1.
Rankings: St. Pius X, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 48, Owensville 6; St. Pius X 42, Pleasant Hill 13.
Up next: St. Mary’s (10-1) or Mexico (10-2).
On Cardinal Ritter: Makes second consecutive semifinal appearance and third in four seasons. Finished as Class 4 runner-up in 2018. … Lost final four regular-season games, including two against reigning Class 5 champion and current semifinalist Jackson along with one each against St. Mary’s and Bowling Green. ... Defeated Lutheran North 20-18 in the district championship game. … Outscored Owensville 26-0 in the first half last week. Five different players scored touchdowns, including two by Jamorian Parker. Antwon McKay passed for two TDs and rushed for another. … Cardinal Ritter has not submitted complete statistics to STLhighschoolsports.com.
On St. Pius X–KC: Class 2 runner-up last season to Lamar. Has played in seven state title games and won four, the most recent a Class 2A title in 2002. Between 1998 and 2002 played in four state championship game and won three. … Only loss this season came to St. James Academy, which is the reigning Kansas Class 4A state champion and will defend its title this weekend. … Won six games in a row. Only opponent to score more than seven points in that stretch was Pleasant Hill last week. Defense posted four shutouts and held eight opponents to seven or fewer points scored. … Quarterback Jack Mosh passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns last week. Running back Robbie Sharp rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Returned a kickoff for a touchdown, too.
Lafayette County Huskers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 2 semifinal.
Records: Lafayette County 12-1; Lutheran St. Charles 10-2.
Rankings: Lafayette County, No. 7 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lafayette County 52, Bowling Green 32; Lutheran St. Charles 49, Lift For Life 36.
Up next: Lamar (12-0) or Richmond (11-1).
On Lafayette County: Has won two of its three previous semifinal appearances. Has never won a state championship. … Outscored its competition by an average margin of victory of 51-12. Has not been held to fewer than 34 points in any game this season. Has scored 50 or more points in six games and broken 70 points scored three times. … Won 12 in a row after it lost 39-34 in Week 1 to Hamilton. … Bowling Green’s 32 points last week were the most it has allowed an opponent since Week 1. ... Defense posted six shutouts and held eight opponents to seven or fewer points.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Advanced to first semifinal in program history. … Won seven games in a row. Only losses this season came to Denver Lutheran and St. Mary’s, both of which remain alive in the playoffs. … Led Lift For Life 42-24 at halftime last week. … Defense has posted five shutouts and held seven opponents to seven or fewer points. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 26 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays have combined for 49 receptions for 916 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has made 161 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Aaron Powell has made 103 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rusteyemer has made 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Murray State recruit Jaydon Wannstedt has made 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one sack.