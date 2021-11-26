Missouri Class 6 football state championship spotlight: CBC's Gant displays multitude of talents

“His sophomore year was going to be big for him, but because of COVID and he got banged up a little, things kind of got delayed,” Pingel said. “We saw the progression and we knew he was eventually going to be special. You could see how big he was and how fast he could move.”

Gant has recorded 30 tackles along with 38 assists as a junior. He has become a force on defense despite drawing plenty of attention from opponents, who have yet to find a way to negate his size and strength.

“You look in his eyes and see he’s just hungry to make a big play,” CBC sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan said. “He’s got a great work ethic and it shows when he steps on the field.”

Gant flashed a portent of things to come with an eye-popping performance in the Cadets’ 48-44 season-opening loss to East St. Louis. He recorded 12 tackles along with one sack and one interception.

The Hazelwood resident has yet to slow down.

“He anticipates well and his technique is so strong," Pingel said.

Pingel is just as impressed with Gant’s off-field success out of the football realm.