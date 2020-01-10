Missouri media all-state, Class 2

Missouri 2019 Class 2 all-state football team, as selected by statewide media
Coach of the year: Carl Reed, Lutheran North
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Brian Brown, sophomore, Lutheran North, 6-0, 160
AP: Blake Gordon, senior, Lathrop, 5-11, 175
RB: Caleb Lapsley, senior, Clark County, 5-9, 160
RB: Keenan Batsell, senior, Monroe City, 6-0, 205
RB: Tyler Paul, senior, Lathrop, 5-11, 165
R/E: Joe Panagos, senior, Scott City, 6-2, 195
R/E: Jordan Smith, senior, Lutheran North, 5-10, 170
R/E: Luther Burden III, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter, 6-1, 185
OL: Ryan Merriweather, senior, Lutheran North, 6-0, 270
OL: Connor O'Neal, senior, Lamar, 6-6, 320
OL: Caden Phillips, senior, Macon, 6-6, 300
OL: Drake Chisam, senior, Lathrop, 6-3, 265
OL: Jackson Bram, senior, Maryville, 6-4, 225
K: Jackson Gentzell, sophomore, Lathrop, 6-1, 160
Defense
DL: Trevor Bodine, senior, Centralia, 6-2, 215
DL: Tallon Noland, senior, Maryville, 6-2, 215
DL: Travion Ford, junior, Lutheran North, 6-4, 220
DL: Darin Oplotnik, senior, Fair Grove, 6-1, 225
LB: Itayvion Brown, senior, Lutheran North, 6-5, 225
LB: Kayden Myers, senior, Ava, 6-0, 210
LB: Antonio Doyle, senior, Lutheran North, 6-4, 225
LB: Mason Gash, senior, Lafayette County, 6-0, 190
DB: Cameron Griffin, senior, Lutheran North, 6-2, 175
DB: Aubrey Parker, senior, Lutheran North, 5-10, 180
DB: Tate Olgesby, senior, Maryville, 6-1, 180
DB: Chris Moore, senior, Lathrop, 6-5, 180
P: Jake Freidel, senior, Centralia, 6-1, 185
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Nate Swofford, senior, Ava, 5-11, 165
AP: Coby Williams, senior, Versailles, 6-0, 170
RB: Jimmy May, senior, Scott City, 5-5, 155
RB: Ali Wells, sophomore, Lutheran North, 5-10, 165
RB: Cooper Crane, senior, Hallsville, 6-1, 185
R/E: Cole Gilpin, senior, Fair Grove, 6-4, 200
R/E: Dallas Waller, senior, Versailles, 6-3, 180
R/E: Kalin Black, junior, O’Fallon Christian, 6-2, 185
OL: Hunter King, senior, Centralia, 6-1, 225
OL: Trevor Schorr, senior, Clark County, 5-10, 240
OL: Xavier Ortiz, junior, Knob Knoster, 6-5, 270
OL: Michael Jordan, senior, Lafayette County, 6-4, 310
OL: Dillon Larson, senior, Lawson, 6-1, 290
K: Kyzer Gann-Vega, sophomore, Lafayette County, 6-0, 140
Defense
DL: Juan Juarez, senior, Lamar, 6-0, 260
DL: Weston King, junior, Palmyra, 6-2, 225
DL: Zeke Oppriecht, senior, Summit Christian, 6-1, 250
DL: Colton Nichols, senior, Lathrop, 6-3, 220
LB: Josh Bray, senior, Ava, 5-9, 160
LB: Blake Heuer, senior, O’Fallon Christian, 5-10, 185
LB: Trent Gleeson, senior, Hermann, 5-11, 205
LB: Tanner Dalinghaus, senior, Lathrop, 5-11, 175
DB: JD Bishop, senior, Lamar, 6-2, 190
DB: Jermaine Alexander, senior, Caruthersville, 5-9, 180
DB: Rico Singleton, junior, Lift For Life, 6-0, 180
DB: Cooper Hinkle, senior, Palmyra, 5-10, 170
P: Jaris Acklin, senior, Mountain View-Liberty, 6-2, 170