Missouri Media top 10 football rankings, final
Missouri Media top 10 football rankings, final

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Class 6

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Raymore-Peculiar (10)
12-2
100
4
2. De Smet
6-1
88
1
3. Liberty North
9-3
78
7
4. CBC
4-2
60
2
5. Fox
10-2
48
--
T6. Liberty (KC)
10-2
47
3
T6. Nixa
9-3
47
9
8. Francis Howell
9-2
44
5
9. Rockhurst
5-4
21
6
10. Holt
8-2
10
8
 Also receiving votes
Lindbergh
5-2
3
--
Lee's Summit West
7-4
2
--
Blue Springs
5-6
1
--
Joplin
6-5
1
--

Class 5

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Jackson (10)
14-0
100
3
2. Platte County
11-3
90
5
3. Webb City
11-2
79
2
4. Fort Zumwalt North
11-2
66
6
5. Carthage
9-1
59
1
6. Grain Valley
10-2
53
7
7. Battle
8-2
40
4
8. Chaminade
4-2
27
10
T9. Farmington
9-3
8
--
T9. Lebanon
7-4
8
--
 Also receiving votes
Belton
8-2
7
--
Raytown
8-4
5
--
Staley
8-4
4
--
Park Hill South
8-3
2
--
North Kansas City
6-5
1
--
Washington
9-2
1
--

Class 4

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Helias (10)
14-0
100
1
2. MICDS
7-1
90
--
3. Smithville
10-3
78
5
4. West Plains
10-2
58
5
5. Hannibal
8-3
55
7
6. Union
7-5
50
--
7. Festus
10-2
33
3
8. Moberly
8-2
29
2
9. Warrensburg
8-2
28
8
10. Bolivar
7-3
18
4
 Also receiving votes
Grandview
5-4
10
--
Lincoln College Prep
7-3
1
--

Class 3

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Blair Oaks (10)
13-1
100
4
2. Maryville
11-4
80
9
3. Cardinal Ritter
4-4
67
--
4. Lutheran North
5-1
65
1
5. Odessa
9-1
59
3
6. Cassville
10-3
55
8
7. St. Mary's
4-2
37
7
8. Kennett
11-1
36
5
9. Valle Catholic
8-1
21
2
10. Centralia, Mo.
8-2
10
6
11. Buffalo
9-3
9
--
12. Summit Christian
9-3
6
--
13. Richmond
8-2
2
--
14. Borgia
7-4
2
--
15. Park Hills Central
8-2
1
--

Class 2

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Lamar (10)
12-1
100
2
2. St. Pius X (Kansas City)
12-1
90
4
3. Palmyra
11-1
80
1
4. Butler
10-1
61
5
5. Jefferson
9-3
57
--
6. Duchesne
9-2
36
8
7. Lafayette County
9-3
32
6
8. Mountain View-Liberty
10-3
27
10
9. Monroe City
8-3
25
9
10. Lexington
9-2
15
7
 Also receiving votes
Lutheran St. Charles
6-2
14
--
Hallsville
6-5
10
--
New Madrid County Central
7-5
3
--

Class 1

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Windsor (Sedalia) (10)
15-0
100
4
2. Mid-Buchanan
13-1
87
1
3. Thayer
11-2
82
3
4. Marionville
12-1
62
5
5. Adrian
10-2
53
--
6. Hayti
10-1
45
2
7. Skyline
9-2
43
7
8. Marceline
10-2
29
6
9. Hamilton
9-4
17
--
10. Lockwood
9-2
12
--
 Also receiving votes
East Buchanan
8-3
11
--
South Callaway
7-4
7
--
Harrisburg, Missouri
8-4
1
--
Milan
9-2
1
--
