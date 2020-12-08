Missouri Media top 10 football rankings, final

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Class 6
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Raymore-Peculiar (10)
|2. De Smet
|3. Liberty North
|4. CBC
|5. Fox
|T6. Liberty (KC)
|T6. Nixa
|8. Francis Howell
|9. Rockhurst
|10. Holt
|Also receiving votes
|Lindbergh
|Lee's Summit West
|Blue Springs
|Joplin
Class 5
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Jackson (10)
|2. Platte County
|3. Webb City
|4. Fort Zumwalt North
|5. Carthage
|6. Grain Valley
|7. Battle
|8. Chaminade
|T9. Farmington
|T9. Lebanon
|Also receiving votes
|Belton
|Raytown
|Staley
|Park Hill South
|North Kansas City
|Washington
Class 4
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Helias (10)
|2. MICDS
|3. Smithville
|4. West Plains
|5. Hannibal
|6. Union
|7. Festus
|8. Moberly
|9. Warrensburg
|10. Bolivar
|Also receiving votes
|Grandview
|Lincoln College Prep
Class 3
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Blair Oaks (10)
|2. Maryville
|3. Cardinal Ritter
|4. Lutheran North
|5. Odessa
|6. Cassville
|7. St. Mary's
|8. Kennett
|9. Valle Catholic
|10. Centralia, Mo.
|11. Buffalo
|12. Summit Christian
|13. Richmond
|14. Borgia
|15. Park Hills Central
Class 2
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Lamar (10)
|2. St. Pius X (Kansas City)
|3. Palmyra
|4. Butler
|5. Jefferson
|6. Duchesne
|7. Lafayette County
|8. Mountain View-Liberty
|9. Monroe City
|10. Lexington
|Also receiving votes
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Hallsville
|New Madrid County Central
Class 1
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Windsor (Sedalia) (10)
|2. Mid-Buchanan
|3. Thayer
|4. Marionville
|5. Adrian
|6. Hayti
|7. Skyline
|8. Marceline
|9. Hamilton
|10. Lockwood
|Also receiving votes
|East Buchanan
|South Callaway
|Harrisburg, Missouri
|Milan
