Missouri top 10 fared
Missouri top 10 fared

Class 6

1. De Smet (1-0) def. Edwardsville (0-1), 44-17
2. Raymore-Peculiar (1-0) def. Rockhurst (0-1), 20-14
3. CBC (0-1) lost to East St. Louis (1-0), 48-44
4. Joplin (1-0) def. Webb City (0-1), 41-40
5. Liberty North (0-1) lost to Bentonville (Ark.) (1-0), 43-30
6. Nixa (1-0) def. Branson (0-1), 42-6
7. Rockhurst (0-1) lost to Raymore-Peculiar (1-0), 20-14
8. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Hickman (0-1), 45-0
9. Liberty (KC) (1-0) def. Blue Springs (0-1), 43-42
10. Lee's Summit North (1-0) def. Blue Springs South (0-1), 28-10
 Also receiving votes
Hazelwood Central (1-0) def. Hazelwood East (0-1), 48-0
Kirkwood (1-0) def. Belleville West (0-1), 55-14
Marquette (1-0) def. Parkway Central (0-1), 48-0

Class 5

1. Jackson (1-0) def. Roosevelt (0-1), 80-6
2. Webb City (0-1) lost to Joplin (1-0), 41-40
3. Raytown (1-0) def. North Kansas City (0-1), 35-14
4. Battle (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 36-35
5. Holt (1-0) def. Jennings (0-1), 45-0
6. Carthage (1-0) def. Ozark (0-1), 49-14
7. Chaminade (1-0) def. Jefferson City (0-1), 34-20
8. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) lost to Battle (1-0), 36-35
9. Staley (1-0) def. Rock Bridge (0-1), 35-10
10. North Kansas City (0-1) lost to Raytown (1-0), 35-14
 Also receiving votes
Fort Osage (1-0) def. St. Joseph Central (0-1), 61-21
Lebanon (1-0) def. Springfield Hillcrest (0-1), 56-6
Ladue (1-0) def. Westminster (0-1), 52-7
Platte County (0-1) lost to Park Hill South (1-0), 42-14
Helias (0-1) lost to Hannibal (1-0), 54-20
Summit (1-0) def. Fox (0-1), 32-0

Class 4

1. Smithville (1-0) def. Grain Valley (0-1), 42-3
T2. MICDS (1-0) def. SLUH (0-1), 42-28
T2. West Plains (1-0) def. Center Hill, Mississippi (0-1), 38-12
4. Hannibal (1-0) def. Helias (0-1), 54-20
5. Harrisonville (1-0) def. Wayne Hills (N.J.) (0-1), 38-37
6. McCluer (1-0) def. McCluer North (0-1), 60-18
7. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Charles West (0-1), 63-21
8. Grandview (1-0) def. Principia (0-1), 49-6
9. Excelsior Springs (1-0) def. Savannah (0-1), 21-6
10. Warrensburg (1-0) def. Capital City (0-1), 46-13
 Also receiving votes
Union (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 42-21
Lincoln College Prep (1-0) def. St. Joseph Benton (0-1), 46-7
St. Joseph Lafayette (0-0) was idle
Festus (0-1) lost to Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 36-31

Class 3

1. Blair Oaks (1-0) def. Maryville (0-1), 40-6
T2. St. Mary's (1-0) def. Lutheran North (0-1), 44-7
T2. Odessa (1-0) def. Southern Boone (0-1), 50-12
4. Lutheran North (0-1) lost to St. Mary's (1-0), 44-7
5. Valle Catholic (1-0) def. Skyline (0-1), 50-14
6. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. Cahokia (0-1), 30-28
7. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-0) def. Pembroke Hill (0-1), 42-7
8. Cassville (1-0) def. Mount Vernon (0-1), 27-0
T9. Mexico (1-0) def. Centralia, Mo. (0-1), 46-20
T9. Summit Christian (1-0) def. St. Michael the Archangel (0-1), 54-38
 Also receiving votes
Park Hills Central (1-0) def. St. Vincent (0-1), 40-0
Kennett (1-0) def. Malden (0-1), 48-0
Reeds Spring (1-0) def. East Newton (0-1), 49-20

Class 2

1. Lamar (1-0) def. Springfield Catholic (0-1), 46-0
2. Duchesne (1-0) def. Lift For Life (0-1), 14-6
3. Fair Grove (1-0) def. Mountain Grove (0-1), 48-19
4. Macon (1-0) def. Kirksville (0-1), 42-41
5. Hallsville (1-0) def. Palmyra (0-1), 28-7
6. Maryville (0-1) lost to Blair Oaks (1-0), 40-6
7. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) lost to Denver Lutheran (1-0), 35-14
8. Mountain View-Liberty (1-0) def. Strafford (0-1), 26-6
9. Jefferson (1-0) def. Fredericktown (0-1), 50-0
10. Butler (1-0) def. Adrian (0-1), 32-28
 Also receiving votes
Richmond (1-0) def. Lathrop (0-1), 40-6
Brookfield (1-0) def. Trenton (0-1), 18-12
Clark County (1-0) def. Wright City (0-1), 32-20
Lafayette (0-1) lost to Timberland (1-0), 24-13
Lift For Life (0-1) lost to Duchesne (1-0), 14-6
Palmyra (0-1) lost to Hallsville (1-0), 28-7

Class 1

1. Windsor (Sedalia) (1-0) def. Crest Ridge (0-1), 48-0
2. Monroe City (1-0) def. St. Pius X (0-1), 42-14
3. Mid-Buchanan (1-0) def. Princeton (0-1), 49-6
4. Marionville (1-0) def. Stockton (0-1), 36-8
5. Hayti (1-0) def. Thayer (0-1), 40-22
6. Hamilton (1-0) def. Lafayette County (0-1), 39-34
7. Westran (1-0) def. Salisbury (0-1), 45-6
8. East Buchanan (1-0) def. South Harrison (0-1), 42-14
T9. Skyline (0-1) lost to Valle Catholic (1-0), 50-14
T9. Harrisburg, Missouri (1-0) def. Paris (0-1), 48-14
 Also receiving votes
Thayer (0-1) lost to Hayti (1-0), 40-22
Marceline (1-0) def. Scotland County (0-1), 19-18
Gallatin (1-0) def. North Platte (0-1), 62-8

Tags

