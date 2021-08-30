Missouri top 10 fared

Class 6
|1. De Smet (1-0) def. Edwardsville (0-1), 44-17
|2. Raymore-Peculiar (1-0) def. Rockhurst (0-1), 20-14
|3. CBC (0-1) lost to East St. Louis (1-0), 48-44
|4. Joplin (1-0) def. Webb City (0-1), 41-40
|5. Liberty North (0-1) lost to Bentonville (Ark.) (1-0), 43-30
|6. Nixa (1-0) def. Branson (0-1), 42-6
|7. Rockhurst (0-1) lost to Raymore-Peculiar (1-0), 20-14
|8. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Hickman (0-1), 45-0
|9. Liberty (KC) (1-0) def. Blue Springs (0-1), 43-42
|10. Lee's Summit North (1-0) def. Blue Springs South (0-1), 28-10
|Also receiving votes
|Hazelwood Central (1-0) def. Hazelwood East (0-1), 48-0
|Kirkwood (1-0) def. Belleville West (0-1), 55-14
|Marquette (1-0) def. Parkway Central (0-1), 48-0
Class 5
|1. Jackson (1-0) def. Roosevelt (0-1), 80-6
|2. Webb City (0-1) lost to Joplin (1-0), 41-40
|3. Raytown (1-0) def. North Kansas City (0-1), 35-14
|4. Battle (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 36-35
|5. Holt (1-0) def. Jennings (0-1), 45-0
|6. Carthage (1-0) def. Ozark (0-1), 49-14
|7. Chaminade (1-0) def. Jefferson City (0-1), 34-20
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) lost to Battle (1-0), 36-35
|9. Staley (1-0) def. Rock Bridge (0-1), 35-10
|10. North Kansas City (0-1) lost to Raytown (1-0), 35-14
|Also receiving votes
|Fort Osage (1-0) def. St. Joseph Central (0-1), 61-21
|Lebanon (1-0) def. Springfield Hillcrest (0-1), 56-6
|Ladue (1-0) def. Westminster (0-1), 52-7
|Platte County (0-1) lost to Park Hill South (1-0), 42-14
|Helias (0-1) lost to Hannibal (1-0), 54-20
|Summit (1-0) def. Fox (0-1), 32-0
Class 4
|1. Smithville (1-0) def. Grain Valley (0-1), 42-3
|T2. MICDS (1-0) def. SLUH (0-1), 42-28
|T2. West Plains (1-0) def. Center Hill, Mississippi (0-1), 38-12
|4. Hannibal (1-0) def. Helias (0-1), 54-20
|5. Harrisonville (1-0) def. Wayne Hills (N.J.) (0-1), 38-37
|6. McCluer (1-0) def. McCluer North (0-1), 60-18
|7. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Charles West (0-1), 63-21
|8. Grandview (1-0) def. Principia (0-1), 49-6
|9. Excelsior Springs (1-0) def. Savannah (0-1), 21-6
|10. Warrensburg (1-0) def. Capital City (0-1), 46-13
|Also receiving votes
|Union (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 42-21
|Lincoln College Prep (1-0) def. St. Joseph Benton (0-1), 46-7
|St. Joseph Lafayette (0-0) was idle
|Festus (0-1) lost to Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 36-31
Class 3
|1. Blair Oaks (1-0) def. Maryville (0-1), 40-6
|T2. St. Mary's (1-0) def. Lutheran North (0-1), 44-7
|T2. Odessa (1-0) def. Southern Boone (0-1), 50-12
|4. Lutheran North (0-1) lost to St. Mary's (1-0), 44-7
|5. Valle Catholic (1-0) def. Skyline (0-1), 50-14
|6. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. Cahokia (0-1), 30-28
|7. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-0) def. Pembroke Hill (0-1), 42-7
|8. Cassville (1-0) def. Mount Vernon (0-1), 27-0
|T9. Mexico (1-0) def. Centralia, Mo. (0-1), 46-20
|T9. Summit Christian (1-0) def. St. Michael the Archangel (0-1), 54-38
|Also receiving votes
|Park Hills Central (1-0) def. St. Vincent (0-1), 40-0
|Kennett (1-0) def. Malden (0-1), 48-0
|Reeds Spring (1-0) def. East Newton (0-1), 49-20
Class 2
|1. Lamar (1-0) def. Springfield Catholic (0-1), 46-0
|2. Duchesne (1-0) def. Lift For Life (0-1), 14-6
|3. Fair Grove (1-0) def. Mountain Grove (0-1), 48-19
|4. Macon (1-0) def. Kirksville (0-1), 42-41
|5. Hallsville (1-0) def. Palmyra (0-1), 28-7
|6. Maryville (0-1) lost to Blair Oaks (1-0), 40-6
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) lost to Denver Lutheran (1-0), 35-14
|8. Mountain View-Liberty (1-0) def. Strafford (0-1), 26-6
|9. Jefferson (1-0) def. Fredericktown (0-1), 50-0
|10. Butler (1-0) def. Adrian (0-1), 32-28
|Also receiving votes
|Richmond (1-0) def. Lathrop (0-1), 40-6
|Brookfield (1-0) def. Trenton (0-1), 18-12
|Clark County (1-0) def. Wright City (0-1), 32-20
|Lafayette (0-1) lost to Timberland (1-0), 24-13
|Lift For Life (0-1) lost to Duchesne (1-0), 14-6
|Palmyra (0-1) lost to Hallsville (1-0), 28-7
Class 1
|1. Windsor (Sedalia) (1-0) def. Crest Ridge (0-1), 48-0
|2. Monroe City (1-0) def. St. Pius X (0-1), 42-14
|3. Mid-Buchanan (1-0) def. Princeton (0-1), 49-6
|4. Marionville (1-0) def. Stockton (0-1), 36-8
|5. Hayti (1-0) def. Thayer (0-1), 40-22
|6. Hamilton (1-0) def. Lafayette County (0-1), 39-34
|7. Westran (1-0) def. Salisbury (0-1), 45-6
|8. East Buchanan (1-0) def. South Harrison (0-1), 42-14
|T9. Skyline (0-1) lost to Valle Catholic (1-0), 50-14
|T9. Harrisburg, Missouri (1-0) def. Paris (0-1), 48-14
|Also receiving votes
|Thayer (0-1) lost to Hayti (1-0), 40-22
|Marceline (1-0) def. Scotland County (0-1), 19-18
|Gallatin (1-0) def. North Platte (0-1), 62-8