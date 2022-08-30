Missouri top 10 rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Class 6
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. CBC (10)
|2. Liberty North
|3. Lee's Summit North
|T4. De Smet
|T4. Nixa
|6. Raymore-Peculiar
|7. Troy Buchanan
|8. Marquette
|9. Joplin
|10. SLUH
|Also receiving votes
|Rockhurst
|Kickapoo
|Park Hill
Class 5
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Carthage (10)
|T2. Webb City
|T2. Fort Osage
|4. Francis Howell
|5. Lebanon
|6. Jackson
|7. MICDS
|8. North Kansas City
|9. Helias
|10. Holt
|Also receiving votes
|Glendale
|Grain Valley
|Camdenton
Class 4
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. St. Mary's (7)
|2. Smithville (3)
|T3. Vashon
|T3. Nevada
|5. Kearney
|6. Union
|7. Hillsboro
|8. KC Center
|9. West Plains
|10. Hannibal
|Also receiving votes
|Lincoln College Prep
|St. Dominic
|Carl Junction
|North County
Class 3
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Lutheran St. Charles (7)
|2. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (2)
|3. Cardinal Ritter
|4. Lutheran North
|5. Pleasant Hill
|6. Chillicothe
|8. Valle Catholic
|9. Kennett
|10. Maryville
|Also receiving votes
|Park Hills Central
|Odessa
|Southern Boone
|Oak Grove
Class 2
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Lamar (10)
|2. Blair Oaks
|3. Lafayette County
|4. Richmond
|5. Seneca
|6. Hallsville
|7. Ava
|8. Lift For Life
|9. Mountain Grove
|10. Bowling Green
|Also receiving votes
|St. Michael the Archangel
|Borgia
|Centralia, Mo.
|Mountain View-Liberty
|Fair Grove
|Macon
Class 1
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. East Buchanan (10)
|2. Monroe City
|3. Thayer
|4. Mid-Buchanan
|5. Marionville
|6. Adrian
|7. Harrisburg, Missouri
|8. Lincoln
|9. St. Vincent
|10. Hayti
|Also receiving votes
|Hamilton
|Fayette
|Gallatin
|Duchesne
|Butler
|Ash Grove