Missouri top 10 rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Class 6

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. CBC (10)
1-0
100
--
2. Liberty North
1-0
88
--
3. Lee's Summit North
0-1
72
--
T4. De Smet
0-1
67
--
T4. Nixa
1-0
67
--
6. Raymore-Peculiar
1-0
54
--
7. Troy Buchanan
1-0
40
--
8. Marquette
1-0
19
--
9. Joplin
1-0
18
--
10. SLUH
0-1
13
--
 Also receiving votes
Rockhurst
0-1
10
--
Kickapoo
1-0
1
--
Park Hill
1-0
1
--

Class 5

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Carthage (10)
1-0
100
--
T2. Webb City
0-1
77
--
T2. Fort Osage
1-0
77
--
4. Francis Howell
1-0
68
--
5. Lebanon
1-0
51
--
6. Jackson
0-1
45
--
7. MICDS
1-0
43
--
8. North Kansas City
1-0
35
--
9. Helias
1-0
27
--
10. Holt
0-1
15
--
 Also receiving votes
Glendale
1-0
5
--
Grain Valley
0-1
5
--
Camdenton
1-0
2
--

Class 4

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. St. Mary's (7)
1-0
97
--
2. Smithville (3)
1-0
92
--
T3. Vashon
1-0
69
--
T3. Nevada
1-0
69
--
5. Kearney
1-0
55
--
6. Union
1-0
39
--
7. Hillsboro
1-0
32
--
8. KC Center
1-0
30
--
9. West Plains
1-0
26
--
10. Hannibal
0-1
22
--
 Also receiving votes
Lincoln College Prep
1-0
10
--
St. Dominic
1-0
5
--
Carl Junction
1-0
2
--
North County
1-0
2
--

Class 3

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Lutheran St. Charles (7)
1-0
96
--
2. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (2)
1-0
88
--
3. Cardinal Ritter
1-0
82
--
4. Lutheran North
1-0
66
--
5. Pleasant Hill
1-0
46
--
6. Chillicothe
1-0
43
--
8. Valle Catholic
1-0
28
--
9. Kennett
1-0
19
--
10. Maryville
0-1
18
--
 Also receiving votes
Park Hills Central
1-0
10
--
Odessa
1-0
9
--
Southern Boone
0-1
4
--
Oak Grove
0-1
1
--

Class 2

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Lamar (10)
1-0
100
--
2. Blair Oaks
1-0
81
--
3. Lafayette County
1-0
79
--
4. Richmond
1-0
60
--
5. Seneca
1-0
54
--
6. Hallsville
1-0
53
--
7. Ava
1-0
28
--
8. Lift For Life
1-0
25
--
9. Mountain Grove
1-0
19
--
10. Bowling Green
1-0
18
--
 Also receiving votes
St. Michael the Archangel
1-0
17
--
Borgia
1-0
7
--
Centralia, Mo.
1-0
3
--
Mountain View-Liberty
1-0
3
--
Fair Grove
0-1
2
--
Macon
1-0
1
--

Class 1

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. East Buchanan (10)
1-0
100
--
2. Monroe City
1-0
86
--
3. Thayer
1-0
69
--
4. Mid-Buchanan
1-0
68
--
5. Marionville
1-0
46
--
6. Adrian
1-0
38
--
7. Harrisburg, Missouri
1-0
26
--
8. Lincoln
1-0
22
--
9. St. Vincent
1-0
20
--
10. Hayti
0-1
15
--
 Also receiving votes
Hamilton
0-1
14
--
Fayette
1-0
12
--
Gallatin
1-0
10
--
Duchesne
0-1
9
--
Butler
1-0
8
--
Ash Grove
1-0
7
--

