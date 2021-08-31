 Skip to main content
Missouri top 10 rankings
Missouri top 10 rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Class 6

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. De Smet (5)
1-0
95
--
2. Raymore-Peculiar (5)
1-0
92
--
3. CBC
0-1
74
--
4. Joplin
1-0
54
--
5. Liberty North
0-1
53
--
6. Nixa
1-0
45
--
7. Rockhurst
0-1
44
--
8. Francis Howell
1-0
36
--
9. Liberty (KC)
1-0
28
--
10. Lee's Summit North
1-0
13
--
 Also receiving votes
Hazelwood Central
1-0
11
--
Kirkwood
1-0
4
--
Marquette
1-0
1
--

Class 5

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Jackson (10)
1-0
100
--
2. Webb City
0-1
78
--
3. Raytown
1-0
69
--
4. Battle
1-0
67
--
5. Holt
1-0
64
--
6. Carthage
1-0
55
--
7. Chaminade
1-0
32
--
8. Fort Zumwalt North
0-1
31
--
9. Staley
1-0
27
--
10. North Kansas City
0-1
9
--
 Also receiving votes
Fort Osage
1-0
8
--
Lebanon
1-0
4
--
Ladue
1-0
2
--
Platte County
0-1
2
--
Helias
0-1
1
--
Summit
1-0
1
--

Class 4

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Smithville (7)
1-0
94
--
T2. MICDS (1)
1-0
84
--
T2. West Plains (1)
1-0
84
--
4. Hannibal (1)
1-0
78
--
5. Harrisonville
1-0
59
--
6. McCluer
1-0
44
--
7. St. Dominic
1-0
31
--
8. Grandview
1-0
24
--
9. Excelsior Springs
1-0
20
--
10. Warrensburg
1-0
12
--
 Also receiving votes
Union
1-0
11
--
Lincoln College Prep
1-0
5
--
St. Joseph Lafayette
0-0
2
--
Festus
0-1
1
--

Class 3

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Blair Oaks (9)
1-0
98
--
T2. St. Mary's (1)
1-0
86
--
T2. Odessa
1-0
86
--
4. Lutheran North
0-1
63
--
5. Valle Catholic
1-0
54
--
6. Cardinal Ritter
1-0
49
--
7. St. Pius X (Kansas City)
1-0
41
--
8. Cassville
1-0
19
--
T9. Mexico
1-0
16
--
T9. Summit Christian
1-0
16
--
 Also receiving votes
Park Hills Central
1-0
14
--
Kennett
1-0
7
--
Reeds Spring
1-0
1
--

Class 2

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Lamar (10)
1-0
100
--
2. Duchesne
1-0
77
--
3. Fair Grove
1-0
68
--
4. Macon
1-0
49
--
5. Hallsville
1-0
48
--
6. Maryville
0-1
43
--
7. Lutheran St. Charles
0-1
39
--
8. Mountain View-Liberty
1-0
36
--
9. Jefferson
1-0
24
--
10. Butler
1-0
23
--
 Also receiving votes
Richmond
1-0
13
--
Brookfield
1-0
12
--
Clark County
1-0
9
--
Lafayette
0-1
4
--
Lift For Life
0-1
3
--
Palmyra
0-1
2
--

Class 1

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Windsor (Sedalia) (8)
1-0
94
--
2. Monroe City (1)
1-0
81
--
3. Mid-Buchanan (1)
1-0
77
--
4. Marionville
1-0
63
--
5. Hayti
1-0
60
--
6. Hamilton
1-0
59
--
7. Westran
1-0
36
--
8. East Buchanan
1-0
19
--
T9. Skyline
0-1
17
--
T9. Harrisburg, Missouri
1-0
17
--
 Also receiving votes
Thayer
0-1
15
--
Marceline
1-0
9
--
Gallatin
1-0
3
--

