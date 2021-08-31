Missouri top 10 rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Class 6
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. De Smet (5)
|2. Raymore-Peculiar (5)
|3. CBC
|4. Joplin
|5. Liberty North
|6. Nixa
|7. Rockhurst
|8. Francis Howell
|9. Liberty (KC)
|10. Lee's Summit North
|Also receiving votes
|Hazelwood Central
|Kirkwood
|Marquette
Class 5
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Jackson (10)
|2. Webb City
|3. Raytown
|4. Battle
|5. Holt
|6. Carthage
|7. Chaminade
|8. Fort Zumwalt North
|9. Staley
|10. North Kansas City
|Also receiving votes
|Fort Osage
|Lebanon
|Ladue
|Platte County
|Helias
|Summit
Class 4
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Smithville (7)
|T2. MICDS (1)
|T2. West Plains (1)
|4. Hannibal (1)
|5. Harrisonville
|6. McCluer
|7. St. Dominic
|8. Grandview
|9. Excelsior Springs
|10. Warrensburg
|Also receiving votes
|Union
|Lincoln College Prep
|St. Joseph Lafayette
|Festus
Class 3
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Blair Oaks (9)
|T2. St. Mary's (1)
|T2. Odessa
|4. Lutheran North
|5. Valle Catholic
|6. Cardinal Ritter
|7. St. Pius X (Kansas City)
|8. Cassville
|T9. Mexico
|T9. Summit Christian
|Also receiving votes
|Park Hills Central
|Kennett
|Reeds Spring
Class 2
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Lamar (10)
|2. Duchesne
|3. Fair Grove
|4. Macon
|5. Hallsville
|6. Maryville
|7. Lutheran St. Charles
|8. Mountain View-Liberty
|9. Jefferson
|10. Butler
|Also receiving votes
|Richmond
|Brookfield
|Clark County
|Lafayette
|Lift For Life
|Palmyra
Class 1
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Windsor (Sedalia) (8)
|2. Monroe City (1)
|3. Mid-Buchanan (1)
|4. Marionville
|5. Hayti
|6. Hamilton
|7. Westran
|8. East Buchanan
|T9. Skyline
|T9. Harrisburg, Missouri
|Also receiving votes
|Thayer
|Marceline
|Gallatin