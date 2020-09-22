Missouri top 10 rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Class 6
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Raymore-Peculiar (9)
|2. Liberty (KC) (1)
|3. Nixa
|4. Rockhurst
|5. Francis Howell
|6. Lee's Summit West
|7. Holt
|T9. Fox
|T9. Joplin
|10. Rock Bridge
|Also receiving votes
|Kickapoo
|Lee's Summit North
Class 5
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Carthage (6)
|2. Webb City (2)
|3. Jackson (2)
|4. Grain Valley
|5. North Kansas City
|6. Battle
|7. Platte County
|8. Fort Zumwalt North
|T9. Farmington
|T9. Ozark
|Also receiving votes
|Raytown
|Belton
|Washington
Class 4
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Helias (6)
|2. West Plains (3)
|3. Hannibal (1)
|4. Bolivar
|5. Smithville
|6. Festus
|7. Lincoln College Prep
|8. Moberly
|9. St. Dominic
|10. Winnetonka
|Also receiving votes
|KC Center
|Savannah
|Kearney
|Warrensburg
Class 3
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Blair Oaks (7)
|2. Odessa (2)
|3. Mount Vernon
|4. Valle Catholic (1)
|5. Kennett
|T6. Centralia (Mo.)
|T6. Cassville
|8. Oak Grove
|9. Buffalo
|10. Southern Boone
|11. Park Hills Central
|12. Borgia
|13. Maryville
Class 2
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|0. New Madrid County Central
|1. Palmyra (5)
|2. Lafayette County (2)
|3. Lamar (1)
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (1)
|5. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1)
|6. Clark County
|7. Butler
|8. Lexington
|9. Monroe City
|10. Duchesne
|Also receiving votes
|Warsaw
|Highland
|East Prairie
Class 1
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Mid-Buchanan (8)
|2. Hayti (1)
|3. Thayer (1)
|4. Milan
|5. Windsor (Sedalia)
|6. Westran
|7. East Buchanan
|8. Marionville
|9. Adrian
|10. Skyline
|Also receiving votes
|Marceline
|Crest Ridge
|South Harrison
|Cabool
|Lockwood
|Harrisburg, Missouri
|Pierce City
