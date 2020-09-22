 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri top 10 rankings
0 comments

Missouri top 10 rankings

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Class 6

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Raymore-Peculiar (9)
4-0
99
--
2. Liberty (KC) (1)
4-0
88
--
3. Nixa
4-0
81
--
4. Rockhurst
2-2
62
--
5. Francis Howell
2-1
48
--
6. Lee's Summit West
3-1
41
--
7. Holt
4-0
38
--
T9. Fox
4-0
21
--
T9. Joplin
2-2
35
--
10. Rock Bridge
4-0
17
--
 Also receiving votes
Kickapoo
3-1
13
--
Lee's Summit North
2-2
7
--

Class 5

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Carthage (6)
3-0
96
--
2. Webb City (2)
3-1
87
--
3. Jackson (2)
4-0
81
--
4. Grain Valley
4-0
60
--
5. North Kansas City
3-1
54
--
6. Battle
2-1
44
--
7. Platte County
3-1
31
--
8. Fort Zumwalt North
3-1
28
--
T9. Farmington
4-0
22
--
T9. Ozark
3-1
22
--
 Also receiving votes
Raytown
3-1
11
--
Belton
3-0
9
--
Washington
3-1
5
--

Class 4

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Helias (6)
4-0
94
--
2. West Plains (3)
4-0
93
--
3. Hannibal (1)
3-0
64
--
4. Bolivar
3-1
60
--
5. Smithville
3-1
57
--
6. Festus
4-0
55
--
7. Lincoln College Prep
2-1
41
--
8. Moberly
4-0
27
--
9. St. Dominic
3-1
25
--
10. Winnetonka
4-0
23
--
 Also receiving votes
KC Center
3-1
4
--
Savannah
1-1
4
--
Kearney
2-2
2
--
Warrensburg
3-1
1
--

Class 3

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Blair Oaks (7)
4-0
97
--
2. Odessa (2)
4-0
91
--
3. Mount Vernon
4-0
74
--
4. Valle Catholic (1)
4-0
73
--
5. Kennett
4-0
42
--
T6. Centralia (Mo.)
3-0
38
--
T6. Cassville
3-1
38
--
8. Oak Grove
3-1
33
--
9. Buffalo
4-0
26
--
10. Southern Boone
3-1
20
--
11. Park Hills Central
4-0
8
--
12. Borgia
2-2
6
--
13. Maryville
2-2
4
--

Class 2

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
0. New Madrid County Central
2-2
3
13
1. Palmyra (5)
4-0
94
--
2. Lafayette County (2)
4-0
84
--
3. Lamar (1)
3-1
70
--
4. Lutheran St. Charles (1)
3-1
69
--
5. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1)
4-0
56
--
6. Clark County
3-1
54
--
7. Butler
4-0
28
--
8. Lexington
4-0
25
--
9. Monroe City
3-1
23
--
10. Duchesne
3-1
22
--
 Also receiving votes
Warsaw
3-0
18
--
Highland
0-0
3
--
East Prairie
3-1
1
--

Class 1

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Mid-Buchanan (8)
4-0
97
--
2. Hayti (1)
3-0
81
--
3. Thayer (1)
3-1
78
--
4. Milan
4-0
64
--
5. Windsor (Sedalia)
3-1
57
--
6. Westran
4-0
40
--
7. East Buchanan
3-0
39
--
8. Marionville
4-0
31
--
9. Adrian
3-1
18
--
10. Skyline
3-1
17
--
 Also receiving votes
Marceline
3-1
10
--
Crest Ridge
4-0
4
--
South Harrison
3-1
4
--
Cabool
3-1
3
--
Lockwood
3-1
3
--
Harrisburg, Missouri
2-2
2
--
Pierce City
3-1
2
--

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports