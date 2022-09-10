Missouri top 10 results

Class 6
|1. Liberty North (3-0) def. Rockhurst (1-2), 10-7
|2. CBC (2-1) def. SLUH (0-3), 63-35
|3. Lee's Summit North (2-1) def. Staley (1-2), 47-21
|4. Nixa (3-0) def. Class 5 No. 1 Carthage (2-1), 22-21
|5. Raymore-Peculiar (3-0) def. Liberty (KC) (1-2), 34-31
|6. De Smet (1-2) def. Class 5 Chaminade (0-3), 40-0
|7. Marquette (3-0) def. Hazelwood Central (1-2), 23-7
|8. Joplin (3-0) def. Ozark (0-3), 29-22
|9. Troy Buchanan (2-1) def. Class 4 No. 10 Hannibal (1-2), 42-40
|10. Rockhurst (1-2) lost to No. 1 Liberty North (3-0), 10-7
Class 5
People are also reading…
|1. Carthage (2-1) lost to Class 6 No. 4 Nixa (3-0), 22-21
|2. Webb City (2-1) def. Republic (1-2), 35-14
|3. Francis Howell (3-0) def. Class 3 No. 6 Lutheran North (1-2), 42-21
|4. MICDS (3-0) def. Class 3 Westminster (1-2), 59-20
|5. Lebanon (3-0) def. Class 6 Kickapoo (1-2), 31-10
|6. Fort Osage (2-1) def. Belton (2-1), 20-6
|7. North Kansas City (2-1) lost to Platte County (1-2), 25-14
|8. Helias (3-0) def. Battle (0-3), 58-16
|9. Holt (2-1) def. Washington (1-2), 33-7
|10. Camdenton (3-0) def. Waynesville (1-2), 41-8
|Also receiving votes
|Glendale (2-1) def. Rolla (1-2), 32-13
|Grain Valley (1-2) lost to Oak Park (3-0), 14-10
|Jackson (1-2) def. Class 4 Farmington (1-2), 47-7
|Timberland (3-0) def. Class 6 Vianney (0-3), 63-13
Class 4
|1. St. Mary's (2-1) lost to Class 6 Naperville Neuqua Valley (3-0), 21-20
|2. Smithville (2-1) lost to No. 4 Kearney (3-0), 20-19
|3. Nevada (3-0) def. Class 2 East Newton (0-3), 68-0
|4. Kearney (3-0) def. No. 2 Smithville (2-1), 20-19
|5. Vashon (1-1) is idle
|6. Union (3-0) def. Class 3 Sullivan (2-1), 29-12
|7. Hillsboro (3-0) def. Class 5 Fort Zumwalt West (1-2), 49-13
|8. KC Center (3-0) def. Class 3 Oak Grove (0-3), 61-31
|9. West Plains (3-0) def. Springfield Hillcrest (0-3), 55-0
|10. Hannibal (1-2) lost to Class 6 No. 9 Troy Buchanan (2-1), 42-40
|Also receiving votes
|St. Dominic (2-1) lost to Class 3 No. 1 Lutheran St. Charles (3-0), 45-3
Class 3
|1. Lutheran St. Charles (3-0) def. Class 4 St. Dominic (2-1), 45-3
|2. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (3-0) def. Cameron (1-2), 45-6
|3. Cardinal Ritter (3-0) def. Class 1 Duchesne (1-2), 35-6
|4. Pleasant Hill (3-0) def. Class 4 Harrisonville (0-3), 37-29
|5. Valle Catholic (3-0) def. Fredericktown (1-2), 59-0
|6. Lutheran North (1-2) lost to Class 5 No. 3 Francis Howell (3-0), 42-21
|7. Maryville (2-1) def. Chillicothe (1-2), 45-14
|8. Kennett (3-0) def. Class 4 Sikeston (1-2), 52-7
|9. Reeds Spring (2-1) def. Class 2 Springfield Catholic (0-3), 56-7 OT
|10. Park Hills Central (3-0) def. Potosi (1-2), 55-20
|Also receiving votes
|Chillicothe (1-2) lost to No. 7 Maryville (2-1), 45-14
|Cassville (2-1) lost to Class 2 No. 5 Seneca (3-0), 42-7
|Savannah (3-0) def. Class 4 Kirksville (1-2), 29-0
|Odessa (2-1) lost to Mexico (1-2), 51-47
Class 2
|1. Lamar (3-0) def. Class 4 Monett (0-3), 49-0
|2. Blair Oaks (3-0) def. Class 3 Osage (0-3), 56-13
|3. Lafayette County (3-0) def. Warsaw (2-1), 49-7
|4. Richmond (3-0) def. Class 4 Marshall (0-3), 48-22
|5. Seneca (3-0) def. Class 3 Cassville (2-1), 42-7
|6. Mountain Grove (2-1) lost to Ava (2-1), 49-28
|7. Centralia, Mo. (3-0) def. Palmyra (0-3), 35-0
|8. Bowling Green (3-0) def. St. Mary's, Kansas (0-3), 72-8
|9. Hallsville (1-2) lost to Class 3 Boonville (2-1), 59-58
|10. Macon (3-0) def. Clark County (2-1), 26-18
|Also receiving votes
|Lift For Life (2-1) def. John Burroughs (1-2), 38-3
|Mountain View-Liberty (2-0) def. Class 1 No. 6 Thayer (1-2), 62-16
|Ava (2-1) def. No. 6 Mountain Grove (2-1), 49-28
Class 1
|T1. Monroe City (3-0) def. Highland, Missouri (1-2), 46-8
|T1. East Buchanan (2-1) def. North Platte (1-2), 55-12
|3. Mid-Buchanan (3-0) def. West Platte (1-2), 42-0
|4. Marionville (3-0) def. Lighthouse Christian (2-1), 30-7
|5. Adrian (3-0) def. Lone Jack (1-2), 46-13
|6. Thayer (1-2) lost to Class 2 Mountain View-Liberty (2-0), 62-16
|7. St. Vincent (3-0) def. Class 4 Perryville (0-3), 38-7
|8. Gallatin (3-0) def. South Harrison (0-3), 46-6
|9. Butler (3-0) def. Fort Scott (Kan.) (0-1), 30-8
|10. Portageville (3-0) def. Class 2 East Prairie (0-3), 60-6
|Also receiving votes
|Duchesne (1-2) lost to Class 3 No. 3 Cardinal Ritter (3-0), 35-6
|South Shelby (3-0) def. Brookfield (1-2), 46-30
|Tipton (2-1) lost to Cole Camp (3-0), 29-21
|Lincoln (2-1) def. Crest Ridge (0-3), 48-6
|Putnam County (3-0) def. Milan (1-2), 21-18
|Harrisburg, Missouri (2-1) def. Marceline (0-3), 34-8