Missouri top 10 schedule, results

Class 6
|1. CBC (1-0) at Class 5 East St. Louis (0-1), 6 p.m. Saturday
|2. Liberty North (1-0) at Liberty (KC) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Lee's Summit North (0-1) vs. Park Hill South (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|T4. De Smet (0-1) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) (0-0) at East St. Louis, 3 p.m. Saturday
|T4. Nixa (1-0) vs. Neosho (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Raymore-Peculiar (1-0) at Park Hill (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Troy Buchanan (1-0) at O'Fallon (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Marquette (1-0) vs. Summit (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Joplin (1-0) at Willard (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. SLUH (0-1) at Timberland (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Rockhurst (0-1) vs. Blue Springs South (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Kickapoo (1-0) vs. Camdenton (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Park Hill (1-0) vs. Raymore-Peculiar (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
People are also reading…
Class 5
|1. Carthage (1-0) at Branson (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T2. Webb City (1-1) def. Carl Junction (1-1), 47-7
|T2. Fort Osage (1-0) vs. Kearney (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Francis Howell (1-0) vs. Jackson (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Lebanon (1-0) at Springfield Hillcrest (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Jackson (0-1) at Francis Howell (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. MICDS (1-0) vs. Chaminade (0-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
|8. North Kansas City (1-0) vs. Raytown South (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Helias (1-0) at Hickman (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Holt (0-1) at Liberty (Wentzville) (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Glendale (1-0) vs. West Plains (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Grain Valley (0-1) vs. Grandview K.C. (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Camdenton (1-0) at Kickapoo (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 4
|1. St. Mary's (1-0) vs. Hazelwood East (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. Smithville (1-0) vs. Platte County (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T3. Vashon (1-0) at Cardinal Ritter (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|T3. Nevada (1-0) vs. Reeds Spring (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Kearney (1-0) at Fort Osage (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Union (1-0) at Borgia (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Hillsboro (1-0) vs. Cape Girardeau Central (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. KC Center (1-0) vs. Lincoln College Prep (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. West Plains (1-0) at Glendale (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Hannibal (0-1) at Jefferson City (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Lincoln College Prep (1-0) at KC Center (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|St. Dominic (1-0) vs. Lift For Life (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Carl Junction (1-1) lost to Webb City (1-1), 47-7
|North County (2-0) def. St. Clair (0-2), 36-32
Class 3
|1. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) vs. Priory (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-0) at St. Michael the Archangel (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) vs. Vashon (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Lutheran North (1-0) at Blair Oaks (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Pleasant Hill (1-0) vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Chillicothe (1-0) at Kirksville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Valle Catholic (1-0) at Festus (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Kennett (1-0) vs. Doniphan (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Maryville (0-1) vs. Harrisonville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Park Hills Central (1-0) at Caruthersville (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Odessa (1-0) at Clinton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Southern Boone (0-1) vs. Mexico (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Oak Grove (0-1) vs. Richmond (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2
|1. Lamar (1-0) vs. Logan-Rogersville (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. Blair Oaks (1-0) vs. Lutheran North (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Lafayette County (1-0) vs. Lawson (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Richmond (1-0) at Oak Grove (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Seneca (1-0) vs. Springfield Catholic (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Hallsville (1-0) at Centralia, Mo. (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Ava (1-0) at Strafford (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Lift For Life (1-0) at St. Dominic (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Mountain Grove (1-0) vs. El Dorado Springs (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Bowling Green (1-0) vs. Palmyra (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|St. Michael the Archangel (1-0) vs. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Borgia (1-0) vs. Union (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Centralia, Mo. (1-0) vs. Hallsville (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Mountain View-Liberty (1-0) is idle
|Fair Grove (0-1) vs. Springfield Central (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Macon (1-0) at North Callaway (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 1
|1. East Buchanan (1-0) at Savannah (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. Monroe City (1-0) at Montgomery County (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Thayer (1-0) vs. Salem, Ark. (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Mid-Buchanan (1-0) vs. Holden (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Marionville (1-0) at Willow Springs (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Adrian (1-0) at Slater (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Harrisburg, Missouri (1-0) at Milan (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Lincoln (1-0) vs. Tipton (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. St. Vincent (1-0) vs. Scott City (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Hayti (0-1) at Portageville (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Hamilton (0-1) at Gallatin (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Fayette (1-0) vs. Houston (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Gallatin (1-0) vs. Hamilton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Duchesne (0-1) vs. Vianney (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Butler (1-0) vs. Sherwood (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Ash Grove (1-0) at Lighthouse Christian (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday