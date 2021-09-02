 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Missouri top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Class 6

1. De Smet (1-0) at East St. Louis (1-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
2. Raymore-Peculiar (1-0) at Blue Springs (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
3. CBC (0-1) at O'Fallon (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
4. Joplin (1-0) vs. No. 6 Nixa (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
5. Liberty North (0-1) at No. 9 Liberty (KC) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
6. Nixa (1-0) at No. 4 Joplin (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
7. Rockhurst (0-1) vs. Park Hill (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
8. Francis Howell (1-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
9. Liberty (KC) (1-0) vs. No. 5 Liberty North (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
10. Lee's Summit North (1-0) at Lee's Summit (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
 Also receiving votes
Hazelwood Central (1-0) vs. Pattonville (1-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
Kirkwood (2-0) def. Parkway Central (0-2), 67-12
Marquette (1-0) vs. Eureka (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5

1. Jackson (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
2. Webb City (0-1) at Neosho (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
3. Raytown (1-0) at Raytown South (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
4. Battle (1-0) at Capital City (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
5. Holt (1-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
6. Carthage (1-0) vs. Carl Junction (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
7. Chaminade (1-0) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
8. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) at Class 6 No. 8 Francis Howell (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
9. Staley (1-0) at Fort Osage (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
10. North Kansas City (0-1) at St. Joseph Central (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
 Also receiving votes
Fort Osage (1-0) vs. Staley (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Lebanon (1-0) at Class 6 Kickapoo (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Ladue (1-0) vs. Class 6 Hazelwood West (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Platte County (0-1) vs. Kearney (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Helias (0-1) vs. Class 6 Hickman (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Summit (1-0) vs. Parkway West (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 4

1. Smithville (1-0) vs. William Chrisman (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
T2. MICDS (1-0) at Park Hills Central (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
T2. West Plains (1-0) at Springfield Hillcrest (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
4. Hannibal (1-0) vs. Jefferson City (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
5. Harrisonville (1-0) vs. Maryville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
6. McCluer (1-0) vs. Soldan (1-0) at Gateway STEM, 12 a.m. Saturday
7. St. Dominic (1-0) at Affton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
8. Grandview (1-0) at Bayless (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
9. Excelsior Springs (1-0) vs. Warrensburg (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
10. Warrensburg (1-0) at Excelsior Springs (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
 Also receiving votes
Union (1-0) vs. Borgia (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Lincoln College Prep (1-0) at Cameron (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph Lafayette (0-0) at Atchison (Kan.) (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Festus (0-1) at Sullivan (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3

1. Blair Oaks (1-0) at Knob Noster (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
T2. St. Mary's (1-0) is idle
T2. Odessa (1-0) at Lansing (Kan.) (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
4. Lutheran North (0-1) vs. Lift For Life (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
5. Valle Catholic (1-0) at Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
6. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) vs. Joliet Catholic (0-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
7. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-0) vs. St. Michael the Archangel (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
8. Cassville (1-0) at Marshfield (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
T9. Mexico (1-0) vs. Southern Boone (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
T9. Summit Christian (1-0) vs. Fort Scott (Kan.) (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
 Also receiving votes
Park Hills Central (1-0) vs. MICDS (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Kennett (1-0) at Doniphan (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Reeds Spring (1-0) vs. Lamar (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2

1. Lamar (1-0) at Reeds Spring (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
2. Duchesne (1-0) vs. Macon (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
3. Fair Grove (1-0) at Mountain View-Liberty (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
4. Macon (1-0) at Duchesne (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
5. Hallsville (1-0) vs. Centralia, Mo. (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
6. Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
7. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) at Chaminade (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
8. Mountain View-Liberty (1-0) vs. Fair Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
9. Jefferson (1-0) at Cuba (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
10. Butler (1-0) at Sherwood (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
 Also receiving votes
Richmond (1-0) vs. Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Brookfield (1-0) vs. Marceline (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Clark County (1-0) vs. Priory (1-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
Lafayette (0-1) at Class 6 Lindbergh (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Lift For Life (0-1) at Lutheran North (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Palmyra (0-1) vs. Bowling Green (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 1

1. Windsor (Sedalia) (1-0) at Lincoln (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
2. Monroe City (1-0) at Winfield (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
3. Mid-Buchanan (1-0) at KC Southeast (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
4. Marionville (1-0) vs. Willow Springs (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
5. Hayti (1-0) vs. Portageville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
6. Hamilton (1-0) vs. Gallatin (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
7. Westran (1-0) vs. South Shelby (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
8. East Buchanan (1-0) at Trenton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
T9. Skyline (0-1) at Springfield Central (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
T9. Harrisburg, Missouri (1-0) vs. Milan (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
 Also receiving votes
Thayer (0-1) is idle
Marceline (1-0) at Brookfield (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Gallatin (1-0) at Hamilton (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News