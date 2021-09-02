Missouri top 10 schedule, results

Class 6
|1. De Smet (1-0) at East St. Louis (1-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
|2. Raymore-Peculiar (1-0) at Blue Springs (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. CBC (0-1) at O'Fallon (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Joplin (1-0) vs. No. 6 Nixa (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Liberty North (0-1) at No. 9 Liberty (KC) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Rockhurst (0-1) vs. Park Hill (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Francis Howell (1-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Lee's Summit North (1-0) at Lee's Summit (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Hazelwood Central (1-0) vs. Pattonville (1-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
|Kirkwood (2-0) def. Parkway Central (0-2), 67-12
|Marquette (1-0) vs. Eureka (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 5
|1. Jackson (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. Webb City (0-1) at Neosho (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Raytown (1-0) at Raytown South (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Battle (1-0) at Capital City (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Holt (1-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Carthage (1-0) vs. Carl Junction (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Chaminade (1-0) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) at Class 6 No. 8 Francis Howell (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Staley (1-0) at Fort Osage (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. North Kansas City (0-1) at St. Joseph Central (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Lebanon (1-0) at Class 6 Kickapoo (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Ladue (1-0) vs. Class 6 Hazelwood West (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Platte County (0-1) vs. Kearney (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Helias (0-1) vs. Class 6 Hickman (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Summit (1-0) vs. Parkway West (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 4
|1. Smithville (1-0) vs. William Chrisman (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|T2. MICDS (1-0) at Park Hills Central (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|T2. West Plains (1-0) at Springfield Hillcrest (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Hannibal (1-0) vs. Jefferson City (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Harrisonville (1-0) vs. Maryville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. McCluer (1-0) vs. Soldan (1-0) at Gateway STEM, 12 a.m. Saturday
|7. St. Dominic (1-0) at Affton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Grandview (1-0) at Bayless (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Excelsior Springs (1-0) vs. Warrensburg (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Union (1-0) vs. Borgia (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Lincoln College Prep (1-0) at Cameron (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|St. Joseph Lafayette (0-0) at Atchison (Kan.) (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Festus (0-1) at Sullivan (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3
|1. Blair Oaks (1-0) at Knob Noster (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T2. St. Mary's (1-0) is idle
|T2. Odessa (1-0) at Lansing (Kan.) (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Lutheran North (0-1) vs. Lift For Life (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Valle Catholic (1-0) at Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) vs. Joliet Catholic (0-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
|7. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-0) vs. St. Michael the Archangel (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. Cassville (1-0) at Marshfield (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T9. Mexico (1-0) vs. Southern Boone (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T9. Summit Christian (1-0) vs. Fort Scott (Kan.) (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Kennett (1-0) at Doniphan (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Reeds Spring (1-0) vs. Lamar (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2
|1. Lamar (1-0) at Reeds Spring (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. Duchesne (1-0) vs. Macon (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Fair Grove (1-0) at Mountain View-Liberty (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Hallsville (1-0) vs. Centralia, Mo. (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) at Chaminade (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|9. Jefferson (1-0) at Cuba (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|10. Butler (1-0) at Sherwood (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Richmond (1-0) vs. Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Brookfield (1-0) vs. Marceline (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Clark County (1-0) vs. Priory (1-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
|Lafayette (0-1) at Class 6 Lindbergh (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|Palmyra (0-1) vs. Bowling Green (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 1
|1. Windsor (Sedalia) (1-0) at Lincoln (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|2. Monroe City (1-0) at Winfield (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|3. Mid-Buchanan (1-0) at KC Southeast (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|4. Marionville (1-0) vs. Willow Springs (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|5. Hayti (1-0) vs. Portageville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|6. Hamilton (1-0) vs. Gallatin (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|7. Westran (1-0) vs. South Shelby (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
|8. East Buchanan (1-0) at Trenton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T9. Skyline (0-1) at Springfield Central (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|T9. Harrisburg, Missouri (1-0) vs. Milan (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
|Also receiving votes
|Thayer (0-1) is idle
|Marceline (1-0) at Brookfield (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
