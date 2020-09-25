Missouri top 10 schedule, results

Class 6
|1. Raymore-Peculiar (4-1) lost to No. 6 Lee's Summit West (4-1), 34-27
|2. Liberty (KC) (4-0) at Blue Springs South (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|3. Nixa (4-0) vs. Class 5 Neosho (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|4. Rockhurst (3-2) def. Bishop Miege (Kan.) (0-2), 49-28
|5. Francis Howell (2-1) vs. Troy Buchanan (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|6. Lee's Summit West (4-1) def. No. 1 Raymore-Peculiar (4-1), 34-27
|7. Holt (4-0) at Fort Zumwalt West (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|T9. Fox (4-0) at Class 4 No. 9 St. Dominic (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|T9. Joplin (2-2) at Class 5 Willard (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|10. Rock Bridge (4-0) at Class 4 No. 1 Helias (4-0), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|Kickapoo (3-1) vs. Class 4 No. 2 West Plains (4-0), 7 p.m. today
|Lee's Summit North (2-2) is idle
Class 5
|1. Carthage (4-0) def. Branson (2-3), 33-10
|2. Webb City (3-1) vs. Class 4 Carl Junction (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|3. Jackson (4-0) at Class 4 Sikeston (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|4. Grain Valley (4-0) vs. Class 4 Kearney (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|5. North Kansas City (3-1) vs. Staley (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|6. Battle (2-1) is idle
|7. Platte County (3-1) at Class 4 No. 5 Smithville (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (3-1) at Fort Zumwalt East (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|T9. Farmington (5-0) def. Class 4 Cape Girardeau Central (1-3), 37-14
|T9. Ozark (3-1) at Republic (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|Raytown (3-2) lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) (3-0), 28-14
|Belton (4-0) def. Fort Osage (1-4), 34-7
|Washington (4-1) def. Fort Zumwalt South (2-3), 21-7
Class 4
|1. Helias (4-0) vs. Class 6 No. 10 Rock Bridge (4-0), 7 p.m. today
|2. West Plains (4-0) at Class 6 Kickapoo (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|3. Hannibal (4-0) def. Mexico (2-2), 34-13
|4. Bolivar (3-1) at Class 5 Camdenton (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|5. Smithville (3-1) vs. Class 5 No. 7 Platte County (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|6. Festus (5-0) def. Hillsboro (2-3), 41-26
|7. Lincoln College Prep (2-1) at Van Horn (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|8. Moberly (4-0) at Fulton (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|9. St. Dominic (3-1) vs. Class 6 No. 9 Fox (4-0), 7 p.m. today
|10. Winnetonka (4-0) at Class 5 Ruskin (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|KC Center (3-2) lost to Warrensburg (4-1), 30-14
|Savannah (1-1) vs. Class 5 St. Joseph Central (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|Kearney (2-2) at Class 5 No. 4 Grain Valley (4-0), 7 p.m. today
|Warrensburg (4-1) def. KC Center (3-2), 30-14
Class 3
|1. Blair Oaks (4-1) lost to No. 4 Valle Catholic (5-0), 35-28
|2. Odessa (4-0) at Pleasant Hill (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|3. Mount Vernon (4-0) vs. Class 4 Logan-Rogersville (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|4. Valle Catholic (5-0) def. No. 1 Blair Oaks (4-1), 35-28
|5. Kennett (4-0) at Class 2 East Prairie (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|T6. Centralia (Mo.) (3-0) at Class 2 No. 6 Clark County (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|T6. Cassville (3-1) vs. Class 2 No. 3 Lamar (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|8. Oak Grove (4-1) def. Clinton (0-3), 68-20
|9. Buffalo (4-0) at Class 1 Sherwood (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|10. Southern Boone (3-1) vs. Eldon (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|11. Park Hills Central (4-0) vs. Potosi (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|12. Borgia (2-3) lost to Class 2 O'Fallon Christian (1-4), 34-26
|13. Maryville (3-2) def. Cameron (3-2), 27-7
Class 2
|0. New Madrid County Central (2-2) at Class 1 Caruthersville (1-1), 7 p.m. today
|1. Palmyra (5-0) def. No. 9 Monroe City (3-2), 30-20
|2. Lafayette County (4-0) vs. Class 3 Richmond (2-1), 7 p.m. today
|3. Lamar (3-1) at Class 3 No. 6 Cassville (3-1), 7 p.m. today
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) vs. Class 1 Tolton Catholic (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|5. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (5-0) def. Class 3 Chillicothe (0-5), 42-27
|6. Clark County (3-1) vs. Class 3 No. 6 Centralia (Mo.) (3-0), 7 p.m. today
|7. Butler (4-0) vs. Class 1 Lincoln (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|8. Lexington (4-0) vs. Holden (0-2), 7 p.m. today
|9. Monroe City (3-2) lost to No. 1 Palmyra (5-0), 30-20
|10. Duchesne (3-1) vs. Class 4 St. Charles (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|Warsaw (3-0) is idle
|Highland (0-0) is idle
|East Prairie (3-1) vs. Class 3 No. 5 Kennett (4-0), 7 p.m. today
Class 1
|1. Mid-Buchanan (4-0) at North Platte (0-4), 7 p.m. today
|2. Hayti (3-0) vs. Chaffee (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|3. Thayer (3-1) is idle
|4. Milan (4-0) at Class 2 Trenton (0-2), 7 p.m. today
|5. Windsor (Sedalia) (3-1) at Slater (1-1), 7 p.m. today
|6. Westran (4-0) vs. Fayette (2-1), 7 p.m. today
|7. East Buchanan (3-0) vs. West Platte (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|8. Marionville (4-0) at Diamond (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|9. Adrian (3-1) is idle
|10. Skyline (3-1) at Class 2 Forsyth (1-2), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|Marceline (3-1) at Paris (2-2), 7 p.m. today
|Crest Ridge (4-0) vs. Cass Midway (1-1), 6:15 p.m. Monday
|South Harrison (3-1) vs. Polo (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|Cabool (3-1) vs. Class 3 Mountain Grove (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|Lockwood (3-1) is idle
|Harrisburg, Missouri (2-2) vs. Knox County (1-3), 7 p.m. today
|Pierce City (3-1) is idle
