 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Missouri top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Class 6

1. Raymore-Peculiar (4-1) lost to No. 6 Lee's Summit West (4-1), 34-27
2. Liberty (KC) (4-0) at Blue Springs South (0-4), 7 p.m. today
3. Nixa (4-0) vs. Class 5 Neosho (0-4), 7 p.m. today
4. Rockhurst (3-2) def. Bishop Miege (Kan.) (0-2), 49-28
5. Francis Howell (2-1) vs. Troy Buchanan (3-1), 7 p.m. today
6. Lee's Summit West (4-1) def. No. 1 Raymore-Peculiar (4-1), 34-27
7. Holt (4-0) at Fort Zumwalt West (0-4), 7 p.m. today
T9. Fox (4-0) at Class 4 No. 9 St. Dominic (3-1), 7 p.m. today
T9. Joplin (2-2) at Class 5 Willard (0-4), 7 p.m. today
10. Rock Bridge (4-0) at Class 4 No. 1 Helias (4-0), 7 p.m. today
 Also receiving votes
Kickapoo (3-1) vs. Class 4 No. 2 West Plains (4-0), 7 p.m. today
Lee's Summit North (2-2) is idle

Class 5

1. Carthage (4-0) def. Branson (2-3), 33-10
2. Webb City (3-1) vs. Class 4 Carl Junction (1-3), 7 p.m. today
3. Jackson (4-0) at Class 4 Sikeston (2-2), 7 p.m. today
4. Grain Valley (4-0) vs. Class 4 Kearney (2-2), 7 p.m. today
5. North Kansas City (3-1) vs. Staley (1-3), 7 p.m. today
6. Battle (2-1) is idle
7. Platte County (3-1) at Class 4 No. 5 Smithville (3-1), 7 p.m. today
8. Fort Zumwalt North (3-1) at Fort Zumwalt East (1-3), 7 p.m. today
T9. Farmington (5-0) def. Class 4 Cape Girardeau Central (1-3), 37-14
T9. Ozark (3-1) at Republic (2-2), 7 p.m. today
 Also receiving votes
Raytown (3-2) lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) (3-0), 28-14
Belton (4-0) def. Fort Osage (1-4), 34-7
Washington (4-1) def. Fort Zumwalt South (2-3), 21-7

Class 4

1. Helias (4-0) vs. Class 6 No. 10 Rock Bridge (4-0), 7 p.m. today
2. West Plains (4-0) at Class 6 Kickapoo (3-1), 7 p.m. today
3. Hannibal (4-0) def. Mexico (2-2), 34-13
4. Bolivar (3-1) at Class 5 Camdenton (2-2), 7 p.m. today
5. Smithville (3-1) vs. Class 5 No. 7 Platte County (3-1), 7 p.m. today
6. Festus (5-0) def. Hillsboro (2-3), 41-26
7. Lincoln College Prep (2-1) at Van Horn (3-1), 7 p.m. today
8. Moberly (4-0) at Fulton (0-4), 7 p.m. today
9. St. Dominic (3-1) vs. Class 6 No. 9 Fox (4-0), 7 p.m. today
10. Winnetonka (4-0) at Class 5 Ruskin (1-2), 7 p.m. today
 Also receiving votes
KC Center (3-2) lost to Warrensburg (4-1), 30-14
Savannah (1-1) vs. Class 5 St. Joseph Central (1-3), 7 p.m. today
Kearney (2-2) at Class 5 No. 4 Grain Valley (4-0), 7 p.m. today
Warrensburg (4-1) def. KC Center (3-2), 30-14

Class 3

1. Blair Oaks (4-1) lost to No. 4 Valle Catholic (5-0), 35-28
2. Odessa (4-0) at Pleasant Hill (1-3), 7 p.m. today
3. Mount Vernon (4-0) vs. Class 4 Logan-Rogersville (2-2), 7 p.m. today
4. Valle Catholic (5-0) def. No. 1 Blair Oaks (4-1), 35-28
5. Kennett (4-0) at Class 2 East Prairie (3-1), 7 p.m. today
T6. Centralia (Mo.) (3-0) at Class 2 No. 6 Clark County (3-1), 7 p.m. today
T6. Cassville (3-1) vs. Class 2 No. 3 Lamar (3-1), 7 p.m. today
8. Oak Grove (4-1) def. Clinton (0-3), 68-20
9. Buffalo (4-0) at Class 1 Sherwood (1-2), 7 p.m. today
10. Southern Boone (3-1) vs. Eldon (1-2), 7 p.m. today
11. Park Hills Central (4-0) vs. Potosi (2-2), 7 p.m. today
12. Borgia (2-3) lost to Class 2 O'Fallon Christian (1-4), 34-26
13. Maryville (3-2) def. Cameron (3-2), 27-7

Class 2

0. New Madrid County Central (2-2) at Class 1 Caruthersville (1-1), 7 p.m. today
1. Palmyra (5-0) def. No. 9 Monroe City (3-2), 30-20
2. Lafayette County (4-0) vs. Class 3 Richmond (2-1), 7 p.m. today
3. Lamar (3-1) at Class 3 No. 6 Cassville (3-1), 7 p.m. today
4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) vs. Class 1 Tolton Catholic (1-2), 7 p.m. today
5. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (5-0) def. Class 3 Chillicothe (0-5), 42-27
6. Clark County (3-1) vs. Class 3 No. 6 Centralia (Mo.) (3-0), 7 p.m. today
7. Butler (4-0) vs. Class 1 Lincoln (1-3), 7 p.m. today
8. Lexington (4-0) vs. Holden (0-2), 7 p.m. today
9. Monroe City (3-2) lost to No. 1 Palmyra (5-0), 30-20
10. Duchesne (3-1) vs. Class 4 St. Charles (0-4), 7 p.m. today
 Also receiving votes
Warsaw (3-0) is idle
Highland (0-0) is idle
East Prairie (3-1) vs. Class 3 No. 5 Kennett (4-0), 7 p.m. today

Class 1

1. Mid-Buchanan (4-0) at North Platte (0-4), 7 p.m. today
2. Hayti (3-0) vs. Chaffee (1-2), 7 p.m. today
3. Thayer (3-1) is idle
4. Milan (4-0) at Class 2 Trenton (0-2), 7 p.m. today
5. Windsor (Sedalia) (3-1) at Slater (1-1), 7 p.m. today
6. Westran (4-0) vs. Fayette (2-1), 7 p.m. today
7. East Buchanan (3-0) vs. West Platte (2-2), 7 p.m. today
8. Marionville (4-0) at Diamond (1-2), 7 p.m. today
9. Adrian (3-1) is idle
10. Skyline (3-1) at Class 2 Forsyth (1-2), 7 p.m. today
 Also receiving votes
Marceline (3-1) at Paris (2-2), 7 p.m. today
Crest Ridge (4-0) vs. Cass Midway (1-1), 6:15 p.m. Monday
South Harrison (3-1) vs. Polo (1-3), 7 p.m. today
Cabool (3-1) vs. Class 3 Mountain Grove (1-3), 7 p.m. today
Lockwood (3-1) is idle
Harrisburg, Missouri (2-2) vs. Knox County (1-3), 7 p.m. today
Pierce City (3-1) is idle

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports