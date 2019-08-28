Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Class 6
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. CBC (9)
|2. Rockhurst
|T3. De Smet
|T3. Rock Bridge
|5. Joplin
|6. Lee's Summit North
|7. Blue Springs
|8. Kirkwood
|9. Lee's Summit West
|10. Park Hill
|Also receiving votes
|Francis Howell
|Pattonville
Class 5
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Fort Zumwalt North (5)
|2. Carthage
|3. Eureka (2)
|4. Raytown
|5. Vianney (2)
|6. Staley
|7. Battle
|8. Fort Osage
|9. Jackson
|10. Chaminade
|Also receiving votes
|North Kansas City
Class 4
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Ladue (7)
|2. Webb City (2)
|3. Camdenton
|4. Platte County
|5. MICDS
|6. Kearney
|7. St. Mary's
|8. West Plains
|9. Lebanon
|10. Smithville
|Also receiving votes
|Grain Valley
|Hannibal
|St. Joseph Lafayette
Class 3
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Trinity (9)
|2. Blair Oaks
|3. Mount Vernon
|4. Odessa
|5. St. Charles West
|6. Southern Boone
|7. Borgia
|8. Cassville
|9. Boonville
|T10. Savannah
|T10. Kennett
|Also receiving votes
|Mexico
|Springfield Catholic
|Lutheran St. Charles
Class 2
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Lutheran North (5)
|2. Cardinal Ritter (1)
|3. Maryville (2)
|4. Lathrop (1)
|5. Lamar
|6. Clark County
|7. Monroe City
|8. Ava
|9. Lawson
|T10. Versailles
|T10. Palmyra
|Also receiving votes
|O'Fallon Christian
|Macon
Class 1
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Lincoln (3)
|2. Hayti (6)
|3. Pierce City
|4. Westran
|5. Mid-Buchanan
|6. Valle Catholic
|7. Marceline
|8. Adrian
|9. Thayer
|10. Hamilton
|Also receiving votes
|South Callaway
|Milan
|Fayette
|Tipton