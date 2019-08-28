Subscribe for 99¢

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Class 6

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. CBC (9)
0-0
90
--
2. Rockhurst
0-0
67
--
T3. De Smet
0-0
66
--
T3. Rock Bridge
0-0
66
--
5. Joplin
0-0
59
--
6. Lee's Summit North
0-0
44
--
7. Blue Springs
0-0
43
--
8. Kirkwood
0-0
30
--
9. Lee's Summit West
0-0
12
--
10. Park Hill
0-0
11
--
 Also receiving votes
Francis Howell
0-0
6
--
Pattonville
0-0
1
--

Class 5

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Fort Zumwalt North (5)
0-0
79
--
2. Carthage
0-0
71
--
3. Eureka (2)
0-0
67
--
4. Raytown
0-0
61
--
5. Vianney (2)
0-0
58
--
6. Staley
0-0
54
--
7. Battle
0-0
47
--
8. Fort Osage
0-0
22
--
9. Jackson
0-0
19
--
10. Chaminade
0-0
13
--
 Also receiving votes
North Kansas City
0-0
4
--

Class 4

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Ladue (7)
0-0
86
--
2. Webb City (2)
0-0
83
--
3. Camdenton
0-0
59
--
4. Platte County
0-0
55
--
5. MICDS
0-0
43
--
6. Kearney
0-0
40
--
7. St. Mary's
0-0
36
--
8. West Plains
0-0
21
--
9. Lebanon
0-0
20
--
10. Smithville
0-0
19
--
 Also receiving votes
Grain Valley
0-0
16
--
Hannibal
0-0
9
--
St. Joseph Lafayette
0-0
8
--

Class 3

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Trinity (9)
0-0
90
--
2. Blair Oaks
0-0
77
--
3. Mount Vernon
0-0
71
--
4. Odessa
0-0
60
--
5. St. Charles West
0-0
59
--
6. Southern Boone
0-0
42
--
7. Borgia
0-0
32
--
8. Cassville
0-0
27
--
9. Boonville
0-0
18
--
T10. Savannah
0-0
6
--
T10. Kennett
0-0
6
--
 Also receiving votes
Mexico
0-0
3
--
Springfield Catholic
0-0
3
--
Lutheran St. Charles
0-0
1
--

Class 2

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Lutheran North (5)
0-0
83
--
2. Cardinal Ritter (1)
0-0
74
--
3. Maryville (2)
0-0
73
--
4. Lathrop (1)
0-0
68
--
5. Lamar
0-0
55
--
6. Clark County
0-0
52
--
7. Monroe City
0-0
33
--
8. Ava
0-0
24
--
9. Lawson
0-0
15
--
T10. Versailles
0-0
6
--
T10. Palmyra
0-0
6
--
 Also receiving votes
O'Fallon Christian
0-0
4
--
Macon
0-0
2
--

Class 1

 Rank, teamRecPts.LW
1. Lincoln (3)
0-0
82
--
2. Hayti (6)
0-0
74
--
3. Pierce City
0-0
63
--
4. Westran
0-0
61
--
5. Mid-Buchanan
0-0
50
--
6. Valle Catholic
0-0
30
--
7. Marceline
0-0
28
--
8. Adrian
0-0
26
--
9. Thayer
0-0
25
--
10. Hamilton
0-0
22
--
 Also receiving votes
South Callaway
0-0
13
--
Milan
0-0
11
--
Fayette
0-0
8
--
Tipton
0-0
2
--

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments