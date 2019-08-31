Class 6
|1. CBC (1-0) def. O'Fallon (0-1), 65-28
|2. Rockhurst (1-0) def. No. 3 Rock Bridge (0-1), 16-14
|T3. De Smet (1-0) def. Hazelwood Central (0-1), 35-0
|T3. Rock Bridge (0-1) lost to No. 2 Rockhurst (1-0), 16-14
|5. Joplin (1-0) def. Class 4 Willard (0-1), 36-13
|6. Lee's Summit North (0-1) lost to Liberty North (1-0), 23-21
|7. Blue Springs (1-0) def. Class 5 William Chrisman (0-1), 37-13
|8. Kirkwood (1-0) def. Jefferson City (0-1), 61-35
|9. Lee's Summit West (0-1) lost to Park Hill (1-0), 19-6
|10. Park Hill (1-0) def. No. 9 Lee's Summit West (0-1), 19-6
|Also receiving votes
|Francis Howell (0-1) lost to Class 5 No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North (1-0), 38-24
|Pattonville (0-1) lost to Hickman (1-0), 14-7
Class 5
|1. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) def. Class 6 Francis Howell (0-1), 38-24
|2. Carthage (1-0) def. Nixa (0-1), 35-0
|3. Eureka (0-1) lost to Class 6 Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), 23-22
|4. Raytown (1-0) def. Class 6 Blue Springs South (0-1), 23-21
|5. Vianney (0-1) lost to Class 6 Fayetteville (Ark.) (1-0), 64-0
|6. Staley (1-0) def. Truman (0-1), 42-6
|7. Battle (0-1) lost to Class 6 SLUH (1-0), 52-47
|8. Fort Osage (0-1) lost to Class 4 Raytown South (1-0), 6-0
|9. Jackson (1-0) def. Webster Groves (0-1), 48-0
|10. Chaminade (1-0) def. Belleville East (0-1), 50-6
|Also receiving votes
|North Kansas City (1-0) def. Class 4 Grandview K.C. (0-1), 24-8
Class 4
|1. Ladue (0-0) is idle
|2. Webb City (1-0) def. Carl Junction (0-1), 34-0
|3. Camdenton (1-0) def. Class 5 Waynesville (0-1), 39-12
|4. Platte County (1-0) def. Class 5 Oak Park (0-1), 38-15
|5. MICDS (1-0) def. Class 5 Poplar Bluff (0-1), 34-21
|6. Kearney (1-0) def. Harrisonville (0-1), 34-14
|7. St. Mary's (1-0) def. Westminster (0-1), 26-15
|8. West Plains (1-0) def. Hillcrest (0-1), 42-14
|9. Lebanon (1-0) def. Class 6 Kickapoo (0-1), 28-7
|10. Smithville (1-0) def. Class 5 St. Joseph Central (0-1), 40-0
|Also receiving votes
|Grain Valley (1-0) def. Class 3 No. 10 Savannah (0-1), 14-12
|Hannibal (0-1) lost to Helias (1-0), 46-0
|St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0) def. Class 3 Clinton (0-1), 53-0
Class 3
|1. Trinity (0-1) lost to Class 2 No. 1 Lutheran North (1-0), 25-6
|2. Blair Oaks (1-0) def. Class 2 No. 3 Maryville (0-1), 23-14
|3. Mount Vernon (1-0) def. Monett (0-1), 22-21
|4. Odessa (1-0) def. Class 2 St. Pius X (Kansas City) (0-1), 49-0
|5. St. Charles West (1-0) def. Class 4 St. Dominic (0-1), 44-14
|6. Southern Boone (1-0) def. Mexico (0-1), 20-0
|7. Borgia (1-0) def. Class 4 Pacific (0-1), 38-0
|8. Cassville (1-0) def. Aurora (0-1), 42-0
|9. Boonville (1-0) def. Pleasant Hill (0-1), 19-14
|T10. Savannah (0-1) lost to Class 4 Grain Valley (1-0), 14-12
|T10. Kennett (1-0) def. Fredericktown (0-1), 49-0
|Also receiving votes
|Mexico (0-1) lost to No. 6 Southern Boone (1-0), 20-0
|Springfield Catholic (1-0) def. Seneca (0-1), 41-26
|Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) def. West Hancock (0-1), 75-0
Class 2
|1. Lutheran North (1-0) def. Class 3 No. 1 Trinity (0-1), 25-6
|2. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. Class 4 Nazareth Academy (0-1), 32-21
|3. Maryville (0-1) lost to Class 3 No. 2 Blair Oaks (1-0), 23-14
|4. Lathrop (1-0) def. Trenton (0-1), 42-14
|5. Lamar (1-0) def. Class 3 Logan-Rogersville (0-1), 38-19
|6. Clark County (1-0) def. Highland, Missouri (0-1), 42-6
|7. Monroe City (0-1) lost to Centralia (Mo.) (1-0), 35-6
|8. Ava (1-0) def. Class 3 Buffalo (0-1), 38-36
|9. Lawson (0-1) lost to Class 3 Oak Grove (1-0), 28-10
|T10. Versailles (0-1) lost to Knob Noster (1-0), 50-14
|T10. Palmyra (1-0) def. Brookfield (0-1), 7-6
|Also receiving votes
|O'Fallon Christian (1-0) def. Class 3 Orchard Farm (0-1), 19-0
|Macon (1-0) def. Class 4 Kirksville (0-1), 28-20 OT
Class 1
|1. Lincoln (1-0) def. Class 2 North Callaway (0-1), 40-8
|2. Hayti (0-1) lost to No. 9 Thayer (1-0), 30-12
|3. Pierce City (1-0) def. Lockwood (0-1), 27-14
|4. Westran (1-0) def. Salisbury (0-1), 40-15
|5. Mid-Buchanan (1-0) def. Princeton (0-1), 35-0
|6. Valle Catholic (1-0) def. St. Vincent (0-1), 36-7
|7. Marceline (1-0) def. Scotland County (0-1), 22-12
|8. Adrian (1-0) def. Class 2 Butler (0-1), 31-0
|9. Thayer (1-0) def. No. 2 Hayti (0-1), 30-12
|10. Hamilton (1-0) def. Maysville (0-1), 40-20
|Also receiving votes
|South Callaway (0-1) lost to Class 2 Lafayette County (1-0), 19-14
|Milan (0-1) lost to Plattsburg (1-0), 7-6
|Fayette (0-1) lost to Carrollton (1-0), 14-6
|Tipton (1-0) def. St. Paul Lutheran (0-1), 41-12