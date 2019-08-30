Class 6
|1. CBC (0-0) at O'Fallon (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|2. Rockhurst (1-0) def. No. 3 Rock Bridge (0-1), 16-14
|T3. De Smet (0-0) at Hazelwood Central (0-0), 12 a.m. Saturday
|T3. Rock Bridge (0-1) lost to No. 2 Rockhurst (1-0), 16-14
|5. Joplin (1-0) def. Class 4 Willard (0-1), 36-13
|6. Lee's Summit North (0-1) lost to Liberty North (1-0), 23-21
|7. Blue Springs (1-0) def. Class 5 William Chrisman (0-1), 37-13
|8. Kirkwood (0-0) vs. Jefferson City (0-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
|9. Lee's Summit West (0-1) lost to Park Hill (1-0), 19-6
|10. Park Hill (1-0) def. No. 9 Lee's Summit West (0-1), 19-6
|Also receiving votes
|Francis Howell (0-0) vs. Class 5 No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North (0-0), 8:15 p.m. today
|Pattonville (0-1) lost to Hickman (1-0), 14-7
Class 5
|1. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0) at Class 6 Francis Howell (0-0), 8:15 p.m. today
|2. Carthage (1-0) def. Nixa (0-1), 35-0
|3. Eureka (0-0) at Class 6 Fort Zumwalt West (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|4. Raytown (0-0) at Class 6 Blue Springs South (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|5. Vianney (0-0) at Class 6 Fayetteville (Ark.) (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|6. Staley (0-0) vs. Truman (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|7. Battle (0-0) vs. Class 6 SLUH (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|8. Fort Osage (0-0) at Class 4 Raytown South (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|9. Jackson (1-0) def. Webster Groves (0-1), 48-0
|10. Chaminade (0-0) at Belleville East (0-0), 10:30 a.m. Saturday
|Also receiving votes
|North Kansas City (0-0) at Class 4 Grandview K.C. (0-0), 7 p.m. today
Class 4
|1. Ladue (0-0) at Class 5 Ritenour (0-0), 7:30 p.m. today
|2. Webb City (0-0) at Carl Junction (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|3. Camdenton (0-0) vs. Class 5 Waynesville (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|4. Platte County (1-0) def. Class 5 Oak Park (0-1), 38-15
|5. MICDS (0-0) at Class 5 Poplar Bluff (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|6. Kearney (0-0) vs. Harrisonville (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|7. St. Mary's (0-0) vs. Westminster (0-0), 10 a.m. Saturday
|8. West Plains (0-0) at Hillcrest (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|9. Lebanon (0-0) at Class 6 Kickapoo (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|10. Smithville (0-0) at Class 5 St. Joseph Central (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|Grain Valley (0-0) vs. Class 3 No. 10 Savannah (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Hannibal (0-0) at Helias (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|St. Joseph Lafayette (0-0) vs. Class 3 Clinton (0-0), 7 p.m. today
Class 3
|1. Trinity (0-0) at Class 2 No. 1 Lutheran North (0-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
|2. Blair Oaks (0-0) vs. Class 2 No. 3 Maryville (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|3. Mount Vernon (0-0) at Monett (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|4. Odessa (1-0) def. Class 2 St. Pius X (Kansas City) (0-1), 49-0
|5. St. Charles West (0-0) vs. Class 4 St. Dominic (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|6. Southern Boone (1-0) def. Mexico (0-1), 20-0
|7. Borgia (1-0) def. Class 4 Pacific (0-1), 38-0
|8. Cassville (1-0) def. Aurora (0-1), 42-0
|9. Boonville (0-0) at Pleasant Hill (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|T10. Savannah (0-0) at Class 4 Grain Valley (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|T10. Kennett (1-0) def. Fredericktown (0-1), 49-0
|Also receiving votes
|Mexico (0-1) lost to No. 6 Southern Boone (1-0), 20-0
|Springfield Catholic (0-0) at Seneca (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) def. West Hancock (0-1), 75-0
Class 2
|1. Lutheran North (0-0) vs. Class 3 No. 1 Trinity (0-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
|2. Cardinal Ritter (0-0) at Class 4 Nazareth Academy (0-0), 4 p.m. Saturday
|3. Maryville (0-0) at Class 3 No. 2 Blair Oaks (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|4. Lathrop (1-0) def. Trenton (0-1), 42-14
|5. Lamar (0-0) vs. Class 3 Logan-Rogersville (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|6. Clark County (0-0) at Highland, Missouri (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|7. Monroe City (0-0) at Centralia (Mo.) (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|8. Ava (0-0) vs. Class 3 Buffalo (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|9. Lawson (0-1) lost to Class 3 Oak Grove (1-0), 28-10
|T10. Versailles (0-1) lost to Knob Noster (1-0), 50-14
|T10. Palmyra (0-0) at Brookfield (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|O'Fallon Christian (1-0) def. Class 3 Orchard Farm (0-1), 19-0
|Macon (0-0) at Class 4 Kirksville (0-0), 7 p.m. today
Class 1
|1. Lincoln (0-0) vs. Class 2 North Callaway (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|2. Hayti (0-0) vs. No. 9 Thayer (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|3. Pierce City (0-0) at Lockwood (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|4. Westran (1-0) def. Salisbury (0-1), 40-15
|5. Mid-Buchanan (0-0) vs. Princeton (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|6. Valle Catholic (1-0) def. St. Vincent (0-1), 36-7
|7. Marceline (0-0) at Scotland County (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|8. Adrian (1-0) def. Class 2 Butler (0-1), 31-0
|9. Thayer (0-0) at No. 2 Hayti (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|10. Hamilton (0-0) at Maysville (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|South Callaway (0-1) lost to Class 2 Lafayette County (1-0), 19-14
|Milan (0-0) at Plattsburg (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Fayette (0-0) vs. Carrollton (0-0), 7 p.m. today
|Tipton (0-0) vs. St. Paul Lutheran (0-0), 7 p.m. today