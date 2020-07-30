Missouri will play as scheduled, with or without St. Louis

“It’s very nerve-racking,” he said. “We’re right on the edge of it.”

De Soto's players are well aware of it, too. As a coach, Johnson wants to offer his players a sense of normalcy and tell his seniors their season won’t be cut short. But he can’t.

“I haven’t been able to give my guys a hard, tangible, ‘Yes, we’re going to play,’ ” Johnson said. “We’re going to continue to get ready for a season.”

Fort Zumwalt North football coach Joe Bacon spent the last four weeks with his players at practice, and while it wasn’t the way it used to be it was better than not getting together at all.

“For me, being back at camp was a really good thing,” Bacon said. “Having the normalcy of that routine. It was good for (the players) being around their brothers, socializing and working hard at something they love.”

In these uncertain times, Bacon is comforted by his belief that football will go on this fall.

Even as St. Louis County school districts opt for virtual learning, he remains steadfast there will be a season even if it’s not quite like seasons before.