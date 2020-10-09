Mohrmann's big second half pushes Francis Howell past Cardinal Ritter

WELDON SPRING — The message was clear in the Francis Howell locker room at halftime Friday night.
Give the ball to Dane Mohrmann.
After a rather sluggish first half in which the Vikings offense hit a few big plays with their passing game but gained no consistency, the senior running back provided the spark.
Mohrmann ran the ball on Howell’s first eight plays of the third quarter, setting up a go-ahead touchdown as part of a big second half as Howell pulled away from Cardinal Ritter 38-14 in the first meeting between the schools.
“At halftime we figured out what to do and we figured out it was working so we just kept pushing it,” Mohrmann said.
Mohrmann carried the ball 32 times for 222 yards, with 171 of those coming after the break. Mohrmann ran for 250 yards and three scores last week for Howell (4-1), No. 7 in the Class 6 statewide rankings.
Howell took advantage of already having more than a month of games against a Ritter team finally opening its season after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in St. Louis City and County.
“We thought our attrition would take over with the situation that they're in over there and those kids played hard over there,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “I think our kids were in a little bit better shape with their situation and it paid off for us.”
Mohrmann broke off runs of 15, 11, 19 and 12 yards on the Vikings' first drive of the second half, moving the ball all the way to the Ritter 1-yard-line. Alex Pipes eventually capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Taj Gurley to break a 14-all tie.
Howell’s defense forced Ritter to a three-and-out and started its next drive on the Lions’ 32. Six plays later, Mohrmann scored on a 5-yard run to give Howell a 28-14 cushion.
“We felt a whole bunch of better and I think everyone's mood just changed from then,” Mohrmann said.
Mohrmann ran for 106 yards on 14 carries in the third quarter alone.
Mohrmann continued the onslaught with a 27-yard scoring burst through the middle to extend Howell’s lead to 35-14 early in the fourth.
Josh Deal boomed a 46-yard field goal late in the fourth for the Vikings.
Howell’s defense limited Ritter’s explosive offense to just 90 yards from scrimmage in the second half.
“We're comfortable rolling in a bunch of different guys out there at safety and especially corner and those guys all stepped up,” Chojnacki said. “We got a lot of youth out there and for those guys to step up with some of their freak athletes that they have over there, it's huge for the future of this program.”
Tyjuan Atkins led the way with his arm and legs for Ritter. He threw for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for another 112 yards.
Ritter’s Luther Burden, who committed to Oklahoma hours before the game, caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
“I was really excited on how my guys looked,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “This team already played (four) games. The second half kind of got away from us.”
The play on both sides in the first half was sluggish. The first two quarters featured drive-killing penalties, turnovers, missed passes, dropped passes and near turnovers.
Despite the mistakes, both teams used big plays to find the end zone.
Pipes threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to lead Howell’s offense.
Pipes gave Howell a lead late in the first quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Hetzel. Then Pipes started the second quarter by rolling out to his left on a fourth down and finding Gurley for a 40-yard touchdown pass that gave the Vikings a 14-6 lead.
But each time Howell scored, Ritter answered with one of its own.
Atkins got Ritter going with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Keavian Long late in the first quarter and on the Lions’ next possession, he found Burden, who beat double coverage and raced 67 yards for a touchdown. Atkins ran in the two-point try after the Burden catch to tie the game 14-14.
The game marked the end of a 363-day stretch between games for Ritter, which ended its season last year after Week 7 following the fallout from the use of an ineligible player. The school’s administration dissolved the program and replaced the entire coaching staff.
“This is a plus,” Spain said. “These kids were able to through the COVID, get through the city, allowing us to play. We've also had kind of a situation when we had to go in the spring and they let us go back in the fall, so we're just kind of back and forth, a lot of seesawing things, and I'm just glad these kids were able to come out here and play today.”
