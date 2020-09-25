Mohrmann's four first-half TDs lead Francis Howell to rout of Troy

“We have a lot of weapons,” Pipes said. “This year, we have a lot of new players and they’re fast and good.”

An interception by Gus Hetzel on Troy’s second offensive play preceded Mohrmann’s first TD run of the game - a 39-yarder, - exactly one minute after the first TD.

The Trojans (3-2, 1-1) put together an impressive drive on the following series, but the march stalled on downs at the Howell 20-yard-line.

Eight plays later, Pipes hit Jackson Hetzel for an 11-yard TD and Howell enjoyed a three-score lead after one quarter.

“We’ve got some weapons out there and some of those guys are not even necessarily starters for us, but we rolled them out there tonight and they made things happen,” Chojnacki said. “It’s pretty impressive what those guys with limited practice reps were able to do.”

After a Jack Meyer fumble recovery, the Vikings drove 75 yards in 12 plays and Mohrmann scored again on a 5-yard run. The PAT snap was errant, but holder Gus Hetzel scooped it up, ran right and tossed it toward the end zone, where the ball was tipped into the hands of Meyer for a 29-0 lead.