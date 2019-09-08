Affton High brought out a trio of long touchdowns in its 42-12 win over rival Bishop DuBourg on Friday.
Really long.
Derrick Baker pulled off two of the biggest plays of the night in an 88-second span. He scored on a 66-yard run midway through the opening period to give his team a 14-0 lead. On the next series, he intercepted a pass and ran 77 yards for a score.
Cameron Moore then capped off the long-play outburst with a 100-yard interception return for a TD with 79 seconds left in the opening period.
The three plays came in a span of 4 minutes 9 seconds and allowed the Cougars to take control of the contest at DuBourg.
Affton has won four in a row and 12 of the last 13 against its rival dating back to 1999.
Baker rushed for 165 yards on 11 carries. Moore had 60 yards on five rushing attempts.
Affton has outscored its opponents 91-25 this season.
The Cougars’ 2-0 start is their best since the 2014 team won its first 12 games.
OVERTIME SPECIAL
Liberty junior quarterback Blake Seaton scored on a 25-yard run in OT to lead the Eagles to a 34-28 win over Westminster on Friday night.
Westminster scored twice in the final 9:48 of regulation to necessitate an extra session.
Seaton also tossed a pair of touchdown passes.
Liberty (2-0) beat Warrenton 28-14 in week one.
The Eagles, who began playing on the varsity level in 2014, have never had a winning season.
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT TIME
Oakville downed Edwardsville 25-22, 25-20 in the championship match of the Tiger Classic on Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville.
Seniors Julia Klump and Alexis Williams and sophomore Liv Klump were named to the all-tournament squad of the 16-team affair.
Oakville has won seven matches in a row after a season-opening loss to perennial power Lafayette.
SWC GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT (PART ONE)
Edwardsville High freshman Nicole Johnson and sophomore Riley Lewis tied for the top spot with 1-over-par 73s during the first round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament on Tuesday at Belk Park.
O’Fallon senior Elizabeth Henken is one stroke back.
O’Fallon leads the team standings with a four-player score of 314 - 17 shots ahead of the second-place Tigers.
The final 18 holes of the tournament will be held on Oct. 1 at Far Oaks Golf Course.
BOYS SWC ACTION
O'Fallon senior Logan Lowery grabbed the first-day lead in the opening round of the SWC boys tournament on Tuesday at Belk Park with a 2-under-par 70.
He carries a hefty six-shot lead over Nate Frey of Edwardsville going into the final round, which will be held Oct. 1.
O’Fallon leads the team race with a score of 314 – eight shots ahead of Edwardsville.
FLEET FEET
MICDS freshman Julia Ray won the Lutheran South Cross Country Invitational at Jefferson Barracks Park on Thursday with a time of 20 minutes, 31.23 seconds. Her performance helped the Rams capture the team title with a score of 26. Lutheran South was second (36).
Ray finished four seconds ahead of Lutheran South junior Macy Schelp.
HELPING HAND
Gibault senior setter Kayla Huels is racking up assists at an impressive rate. She leads the area with 146 helpers including three matches of 20 or more. She handed out 28 assists in a three-set loss to Belleville East on Aug. 28. Thanks to her ability to run the offense smoothly, the Hawks are off to an 10-3 start.
Huels recorded 664 assists last season as Gibault posted a 20-15 mark.