Moore, Burks prove unstoppable in Cardinal Ritter's Class 3 semifinal win over Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL — Prior to taking the field for a Class 3 semifinal, Cardinal Ritter football coach Brennan Spain had a final message for his two superstars, seniors Fredrick Moore and Marvin Burks.

“He told us that in games like this, great players have to be great,” Moore said.

They were phenomenal.

Moore scored five touchdowns and Burks ran for 227 yards and scored twice as Cardinal Ritter defeated Pleasant Hill 54-35 at Eklund Field to reach its first state championship game since 2018.

Cardinal Ritter (13-0) advanced to face Reeds Spring (11-2) for the Class 3 title at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Moore made big play after big play, but his most impactful moment came after Pleasant Hill scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half.

A touchdown run by Pleasant Hill senior Dylan Kauffman and a 45-yard return of a blocked punt by senior Tony Sanders were separated by 52 seconds and gave the Roosters a 15-14 lead right before halftime

With the home side bleachers rocking, Pleasant Hill kicker Easton Roe approached the ball to boot the ensuing kickoff.

Moore and junior return man Aiyon Carter exchanged sides of the field right before contact.

“They were trying not to kick it to me the whole game, so we had to switch spots to play mind games with them,” Moore said.

The Jedi tricks were just beginning.

Moore scooped up the bouncing kick, headed up the middle, slithered out of the grasp of two tacklers, stiff-armed a third and found daylight, crossing the goal line as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Moore, who had already scored touchdowns on a 34-yard jet sweep and a 51-yard quick screen, put the Lions ahead 22-15 at intermission after his electric 75-yard return.

“He’s the best receiver in the state, at least in Class 3,” Pleasant Hill coach Justin Hamilton said of Moore, a Michigan recruit. “You have to guard everything with him, the jet sweep, the wide screen, and then his ability to break tackles is very impressive. There were probably six or seven broken tackles on that kick return alone.”

Moore did not slow down after halftime. He scored his fourth touchdown on the second play of the third quarter on a jet sweep that vacuumed up 36 yards. On the following possession, Moore caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Carson Boyd in the right corner of the end zone to give Cardinal Ritter a 34-15 lead.

Moore's fifth touchdown came with 7 minutes 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He followed it by making a touchdown-saving tackle on the ensuing kickoff.

“I just had to make plays. In my mindset, I wanted to win and I knew every play counted,” said Moore, who finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two carries for 70 yards.

Ole Miss recruit Burks took it from there.

He gained 147 of his 227 rushing yards in the second half, including a brilliant 58-yard touchdown run where he spotted a hole, made a quick cut and sprinted away from the Roosters’ secondary.

“Their defense was flowing well all game, and I was able to see a crease, stick my foot in the ground, go the other way and the rest was just me using my legs to outrun them,” Burks said.

After Cardinal Ritter converted a fourth-and-15 and a fourth-and-14, Burks powered into the end zone from 1 yard away midway through the fourth quarter to give the Lions a touchdown on six consecutive possessions and solidify a long-awaited semifinal victory for the Lions.

Cardinal Ritter lost to Blair Oaks 55-46 in a 2020 semifinal and 21-20 at St. Pius X of Kansas City in a semifinal last season.

“After being in the state semifinal three years in a row, I’m glad that we got the win, but we’re going for a state championship ring. That’s next on the agenda,” Burks said.

Pleasant Hill (11-2) had an agenda that worked to perfection in the early going. The Roosters ran a play every seven seconds and marched 88 yards in 14 lightning-quick plays on their first possession of the game.

“We knew that was coming, but it’s one thing to plan for it, it’s another thing to go live against it,” Spain said of the Roosters’ speed of running plays. “They caught us up front, maybe misaligned a couple times, but once we settled in, we started to make stops.”

One of those stops came on the 15th play of the drive. From the one-yard line, a Pleasant Hill shotgun snap eluded running back Dylan Kaufman and Cardinal Ritter senior Ryan Boyd pounced on the loose ball.

Kaufman gained 75 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Roe threw for 182 yards and two scores for Pleasant Hill, whose 35 points were half the total of 70 that Cardinal Ritter had yielded in its first 12 games combined.

But every time the Roosters scored, either Moore or Burks answered.

“Defensively, we have some things to work on, but offensively, I wasn’t surprised with what we did. We thought that they would struggle with our speed in space,” Spain said.

The speed and the greatness of Moore and Burks.

“Great players had to step up today and be great, and they did exactly what we asked them to do,” Spain said.