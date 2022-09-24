Moore, Hall provide one-two punch in MICDS win over John Burroughs

LADUE — Senior Winston Moore is one of several talented skill players on the MICDS offense.

But exactly what position?

That is a question Rams’ coach Fred Bouchard is happy not to answer.

“We don’t want to, and we don’t want our opponents to, either,” Bouchard said. “Wherever we place Winston — quarterback, running back, receiver — other teams really have to prepare for where he lines up.”

Moore accounted for three touchdowns — one throwing, one running and one receiving — and senior Steven Hall rushed for 182 yards and scored twice as MICDS defeated John Burroughs 44-3 on Saturday in the culminating event of each school’s spirit week.

MICDS (5-0) won its seventh consecutive game in the series after John Burroughs had won four straight from 2012-15.

Moore showcased his versatility in the first quarter by taking a direct snap and bulldozing into the end zone for three of his 62 rushing yards. He also went 4-for-4 through the air, including a perfect 3-yard touchdown toss to senior Dominic Weaver early in the third quarter.

“I know the position I’ll play the first couple of plays, but then, from there, it’s whatever Coach calls,” Moore said.

He made his most dynamic play as a receiver, stealing a pass from a defender on a fade pattern in the back corner of the end zone for a brilliant 11-yard touchdown reception.

“I just told (Gould) to throw it up and I’ll go get it,” Moore said.

Hall churned up his yards in a more conventional manner. A punishing, 20-yard touchdown run up the gut provided the final MICDS score of the first half. On the second play of the second half, he burst up the middle again, spun through a tackle and exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run.

In all, it only took Hall 10 carries to accumulate 182 rushing yards.

“I just go as hard as I can and try to make myself as hard as possible to tackle,” Hall said.

Both Hall and Moore have run the ball 43 times this season. It’s a one-two punch that makes the MICDS running game hard to contain.

“Before every game, we walk up to each other, shake each other’s hand and say, ‘It’s me and you,’ Hall said. “We know we’re leaders on this team and we carry a big burden, so when it’s his turn, he does what he needs to do and I do what I need to do.”

MICDS increased its record to 24-2 over the past three seasons, with its only losses coming to Helias in the Class 4 state championship game in 2021 and Smithville in a Class 4 state semifinal last season.

The passing prowess of four-year starter and current Butler quarterback Reagan Andrew was a major factor in the Rams’ deep playoff runs, and Andrew was on the sideline Saturday during his bye week to watch the emergence of Winston, sophomore Brian Gould and the MICDS passing attack, which accumulated 162 passing yards.

On MICDS' first possession, a 13-yard middle screen from Gould to Tyler Tschudy was followed immediately by an 18-yard pass up the right sideline to Marcus Coleman as the Rams entered the red zone.

“Obviously, we’re replacing a four-year quarterback who threw it around with confidence and it was great to have him on our sideline today,” Bouchard said. “We haven’t been as active in the passing game (this season), but it’s something we know we have to develop.”

A fumble deep in John Burroughs territory halted the first drive but placed the MICDS defense in a perfect spot. Sophomore Peyton Simon broke through the Burroughs line and sacked sophomore quarterback Max Steinbach in the end zone for a safety and the first score of the game.

The ensuing free kick set up the MICDS offense near midfield, where sophomore Cameron Cooper took a handoff, broke a tackle in the hole, spun off a tackle in the secondary and sprinted down the right sideline, ending his run with a celebratory leap as he crossed the goal line for a 51-yard touchdown run.

“Cooper just runs rugged. He runs hard and tough, and sometimes he sees Steve (Hall) be super shifty and he’d like to be that guy, but I tell him, ‘Honestly, you’re Adrian Peterson, shoulder pads downhill and just run,’” Bouchard said.

An ensuing three-and-out for the Bombers was helped by one of five tackles-for-loss by MICDS senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton. But Dalton was not finished wreaking havoc. He broke through the line and blocked a John Burroughs punt, setting up MICDS at the Bombers' 30-yard line.

“I honestly don’t know how I blocked it. I thought I wasn’t going to get there and, somehow, my left hand got to it,” Dalton said.

Gould immediately found Tschudy for a 27-yard completion down the right sideline and Moore took a direct snap into the end zone to open a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The lead was 23-0 after Hall’s gallop up the gut, part of his 107-yard first half, before John Burroughs started to find its own success through the air.

A 21-yard pass from Steinbach to sophomore Carter Foote and an accompanying personal foul put the Bombers into MICDS for the first time, but also temporarily put Steinbach on the sideline with an injury.

Sophomore Owen Walther completed four consecutive passes, two to senior Nico Shactman, setting up a 27-yard field goal from sophomore Tucker Desloge to put the Bombers into the locker room trailing 23-3.

“What I saw on that drive was a bunch of guys consistently executing their assignments, which allowed us to have some success,” John Burroughs coach Marty Rodgers said. “But we got tired, we missed tackles and the game kind of got away from us.”

And it was Moore and Hall who put the game in the rearview mirror, accounting for three second-half touchdowns.

“We definitely complement each other well,” Moore said. “We support each other, and we make each other better every day.”