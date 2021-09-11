Moore helps MICDS roll past Westminster

Winston Moore of MICDS protects the football after scoring a touchdown against Westminster at MICDS in Ladue, Missouri on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
MICDS junior running back Winston Moore did a little bit of everything on Saturday afternoon.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder scored four times to lead the Rams to a 49-14 win over Westminster in a Metro League contest at MICDS.
MICDS (3-0, 1-0) scored seven touchdowns in the opening half on the way to a 49-0 lead.
Moore found three different ways to get into the end zone. His started the assault with a 2-yard TD run just 2 minutes and 41 seconds into the game. He then caught a 47-yard TD pass from quarterback Reagan Andrew later in the period. Moore capped off the blitz by returning a punt 50 yards for a score with 1:14 left in half.
Oliver Rohan, Dorian Reddic and Cameron Cooper also rushed for scores in the opening half.
Senior running back L.J. Minner scored twice in the second half for the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).
MICDS has outscored its opponents 150-94 and is off to a 3-0 start for the fourth successive season.
MICDS 49, Westminster 14
