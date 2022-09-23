Moore's big second half powers Cardinal Ritter past Lutheran St. Charles

Cardinal Ritter Prep senior Fredrick Moore is known as “Mr. Michigan” on the football field, but on Friday night it was more like “Mr. Touchdown.”

Moore, who has committed to the University of Michigan, caught three balls for 130 yards as the Lions hosted Lutheran SC in a AAA Conference game featuring two of the heavyweights in Class 3.

All three came in the third quarter and all three ended in the end zone as Moore scored on passes of 27, 59 and 44 yards to help Cardinal Ritter pull away for a 33-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association win.

“I started off pretty slow,” Moore said. “I was sick this week actually. I picked it up and I just kept on kept pushing.”

Moore’s outburst came after Cardinal Ritter coach Brennan Spain moved Carson Boyd in at quarterback for starter Antwon McKay Jr.

“It’s just something I saw,” Spain said. “And the good thing about it is both of those guys are leaders, both of those guys are great competitors, and it’s just what it was. Next week it can be something different.”

Boyd finished the game 7 for 12 passing for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Marvin Burks rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown for Cardinal Ritter (5-0 overall, 2-0 league), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings and No. 1 in the Class 3 state poll.

Lutheran St. Charles (3-2, 1-2) gained some traction after blocking a punt early in the third quarter but fumbled the ball away on the next play.

That’s when the Moore salvo started as he scored three times in the Lions' next five plays from scrimmage to turn a close game at halftime into a rout.

“He's the best receiver in the Midwest, top 10 in the country and he showed that tonight,” Spain said. “We've been hearing so much about how good they were defensively, and with the athletes we've got, I’ll take that shot every time.”

Moore, who also booted three point-after attempts, capped his night with an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout.

“I just saw the ball and I caught it like a receiver,” Moore said.

Cardinal Ritter’s defense forced three turnovers while putting up its second shutout of the season.

The Lions have allowed just 27 points through their first five games.

“When things aren't clicking, it's hard to kind of get that rhythm,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris said. “We're a rhythmic team. Our defense keeps us in there, but when we don’t put points on the board, it's kind of it's kind of hard to come back and build some momentum.”

Cardinal Ritter took control with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.

Burks opened the frame with a 7-yard touchdown run as the Lions took advantage of excellent field position in starting its second drive at the Lutheran St. Charles 17-yard line.

Burks sparked a 12-play, 71-yard drive with runs of 12, 11 and 9 yards. Boyd capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Boyd to give Cardinal Ritter a 14-0 lead with 14 seconds left in the first half.

No. 4 small school Lutheran St. Charles, which is No. 3 in the Class 3 state rankings, possessed the ball for more than 16 of the game’s first 24 minutes, but several holding penalties derailed the first few drives.

Running back Ayden Harris was met by a stout Cardinal Ritter defensive front that held him to just 22 yards on 10 carries in the first half.

“We’re on a mission and just so happened they were our week 5 opponent,” Spain said. “So on to the next.”