MSHSAA clears the way for virtual students to compete, alters postseason protocols

A virtual start to the school year no longer puts school districts in Missouri on the sidelines.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said its board of directors has cleared the way for virtual student-athletes to participate in fall activities. The local school districts will have the final say in whether sports are played at their high schools.
Preseason practice for fall sports in Missouri can start on Monday.
“The Board granted relief of the MSHSAA Constitution which provides a MSHSAA Member School the ability to participate in activities if the school begins the school year or transitions to entirely virtual instruction, provided they are following all health department requirements and phases, if applicable,” the statement reads.
Area school districts that have announced a completely virtual start to the school year include Affton, Brentwood, Clayton, Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Parkway, Pattonville, Ritenour, St. Louis Public Schools, Valley Park and Webster Groves.
St. Louis County remains in Phase 1 of its coronavirus protocol as established by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force. In Phase 1, all youth sports in the county, be it public schools, private schools or club teams, are strongly recommended to have no more than nine players and one coach in a space large enough to allow for social distancing. Under the most recent guidelines, which were released July 15, more robust practices for high frequency contact sports, like football and soccer, aren’t allowed until Phase 2 and competition against opponents would not be allowed until Phase 3.
For low frequency contact sports, like golf and tennis, the Phase 1 protocols are the same. In Phase 2, those activities would be allowed to have games and competitions against other schools and organizations.
MSHSAA requires masks be worn at practice at all times when athletes are not engaged in “strenuous physical activity.”
The task force guidelines also stipulate that competition and games take place against teams “from the St. Louis region.”
MSHSAA’s decision to let student-athletes from schools that do not offer an in-person learning option aligns it with the guidance of the National Federation of State High School Associations, which has pushed for more inclusive plans in the ever-changing face of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Wednesday morning, 31 states had modified their fall sports calendar with delays or restructuring of the sports seasons. California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington and Virginia all moved football out of the fall sports season. California, Washington D.C., Maryland, Nevada and Virginia won’t have fall sports until at least December.
Last week, the Illinois High School Association restructured its schedule to push football, girls volleyball and boys soccer into a new spring season and added a summer season for traditional spring sports.
Boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, boys tennis and girls swimming and diving are slated to compete in the fall season as usual.
MSHSAA also announced changes to how district pairings will be assigned and postseason eligibility for this season only.
The district pairings for fall sports were scheduled to be released Aug. 21, but that has been pushed back until Sept. 18. This was done to allow schools to decide whether they intend to play sports at all or if specific sports won’t compete. This would give schools the latitude to allow its cross country team to compete should high-contact sports be deemed not suitable by local government officials.
“Member schools will now have until September 11th to notify the MSHSAA office if they have a sport that will not be able to participate in the postseason. Those teams that will not be participating in the postseason will be removed from the classification process for that specific sport,” the statement reads.
Under MSHSAA’s bylaws, teams are required to complete at least half of their scheduled competitions or games. This year that rule has been vacated should teams lose out on scheduled games due to COVID-19 outbreaks with opponents or being forced into quarantine after exposure. MSHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines state that any athlete, coach, administrator or official exposed to a positive case must quarantine for at least 14 days.
“Given the sudden changes that may occur during the season, the Board voted to grant relief of this section of the by-law to allow teams that complete less than half of their scheduled contests to remain eligible for the postseason in their sport or activity,” the statement reads.
MSHSAA also lifted its ban on two-team jamborees for fall sports. Preseason jamborees typically require at least three teams and generally have four teams.
Last month, the Missouri Football Coaches Association endorsed canceling all preseason jamborees in an effort to begin the season as scheduled on Aug. 28.
