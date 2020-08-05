MSHSAA clears the way for virtual students to compete, alters postseason protocols

A virtual start to the school year no longer puts school districts in Missouri on the sidelines.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said its board of directors has cleared the way for virtual student-athletes to participate in fall activities. The local school districts will have the final say in whether sports are played at their high schools.

Preseason practice for fall sports in Missouri can start on Monday.

“The Board granted relief of the MSHSAA Constitution which provides a MSHSAA Member School the ability to participate in activities if the school begins the school year or transitions to entirely virtual instruction, provided they are following all health department requirements and phases, if applicable,” the statement reads.

Area school districts that have announced a completely virtual start to the school year include Affton, Brentwood, Clayton, Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Parkway, Pattonville, Ritenour, St. Louis Public Schools, Valley Park and Webster Groves.