MSHSAA strips Hazelwood schools of hosting home playoff games due to COVID-19 spectator policy

In response to the Hazelwood School District’s requirement that visiting spectators show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within a week’s time, the Missouri State High School Activities Association will not allow postseason games of any kind to be hosted by Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East or Hazelwood West in any sports.

“The Missouri State High School Activities Association appreciates your stance and we respect your ability to set local school policy regarding vaccination and testing in order to come onto any of your campuses. In alignment with your policy and not placing your school district in a position to have to turn away spectators at postseason events, since we will not be requiring our member schools that may have to play on your school teams to be fully vaccinated or show proof of negative test in the last week in accordance with your local school policy, Hazelwood East, Hazelwood Central and Hazelwood West high schools will not be allowed to serve as host sites for any MSHSAA postseason events.”