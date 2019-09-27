Mater Dei's Dalton Markus breaks up a pass to Breese Central's Shane Becker resulting in flags on the play. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei head coach Jim Stiebel n the sidelines late in the game. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei's Zach Napovanice finds an opening in the Breeze Central defense. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei running back Zach Napovanice (right) leaps out of bounds as Breese Central's Landon Geragosian reaches for him. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei students begin to celebrate their team's 35-14 win as the clock winds down. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei players hold aloft the Milk Bowl football game trophy after their 35-14 win. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei quarterback Reed Braundmeier (right) hands off to running back Nolan Foppe. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei quarterback Reed Braundmeier (right) hands off to running back Nolan Foppe. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central wide receiver Tyler Huegen is tackled by Mater Dei players Zach Napovanice (left) and Ben Kassen. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei quarterback Reed Braundmeier (left) looks for an open receiver as running back Zach Napovanice runs past him. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central quarterback Kyle Athmer (left) hands off to Tyler Huegen. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Shane Becker (left) is tackled by Mater Dei's Zach Napovanice. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central quarterback Kyle Becker runs the ball on a keeper play. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei running back Nolan Foppe (center) is brought down by Breese Central players (from left) Zach Kampwerth, Seth Becker, and Landon Geragosian. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei quarterback Reed Braundmeier looks for an open receiver. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Tyler Huegen is upended by Mater Dei's Cameron Kreke. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei running back Zach Napovanice carries the ball. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central quarterback Kyle Athmer passes. Breese Central played at Mater Dei in the annual Milk Bowl game on Friday September 27, 2018. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
BREESE — It could have been a big distraction for the Mater Dei football team. Instead, the players used it as a rallying call.
The day before Friday night’s much anticipated Milk Bowl game against cross-town rival Breese Central, Knights starting junior linebacker Harrison Mondt broke his leg in practice.
“Compound fracture and we were all out there,” Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel said. “In a good way we turned that into a positive, and they wanted to do it for Harry.”
Mater Dei turned in a memorable performance for Mondt, jumping on top early and never trailing in a 35-14 victory over the visiting Cougars. It was the third consecutive Milk Bowl victory for Mater Dei (4-1), which improved to 34-9 overall in the series.
Zach Napovanice led the way, rushing for 223 yards on just 15 carries and scoring three of the Knights’ five touchdowns. Reed Braundmeier threw for 197 yards and a pair of scores.
“For my senior year, I can’t help but smile,” Napovanice said. “Three years in a row and all my teammates with me, it’s a great time.”
Mater Dei found the end zone on each of its first two possessions of the game.
Nolan Foppe capped a 10-play, 60-yard opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Napovanice topped off 6-play, 63-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Knights an early 14-0 lead.
“Learning to finish as a young team and teaching them to put the pressure on them so it’s not on us all the time,” Stiebel said. “How you do that is getting the lead and taking command of the ball game.”
Tyler Huegen got Central (2-3) on the board with an electrifying run. Huegen appeared to be stopped for a loss, but kept his legs churning, realizing he was on top of the defender. He was able to break loose from the would-be tackler’s grasp and run past a stunned Mater Dei defense for a 22-yard touchdown.
Not to be outdone, Napovanice broke a couple of Central tackles to break off an 80-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage to push Mater Dei’s advantage to 21-7 with 1:55 left in the first quarter.
“He’s just a gifted kid. You give him a few touches, one of them is going to break,” Stiebel said.
Mater Dei added to its lead with another time consuming drive late in the second quarter. Braundmeier got it started by avoiding a sack and finding Ben Kassen for a 16-yard pass that sparked an offense that stalled on its previous two drives.
Braundmeier kept it going with a 20-yard strike to Mitchell Haake deep in Cougars’ territory and finished it with a 7-yard touchdown toss to Napovanice to give Mater Dei a 28-7 halftime lead.
“We learned from our past games that we came out slow,” Napovanice said. “The past three games we haven’t let up points in the second half and we told ourselves that we were going to come out strong … and that set the tone.”
Mater Dei racked up 302 yards compared to Central’s 89 yards in the first half. Napovanice accounted for 182 of those yards and three of the Knights’ four first-half scores.
Central held the ball for more than 10 minutes of the third quarter, but did not have any points to show for it. The Cougars drove their second possession of the quarter down to the Mater Dei 6, but the Knights defense stopped Huegen for no gain on third down and knocked down a fourth-down pass from Kyle Athmer to maintain the three touchdown lead.
Buoyed by the defensive stand, Mater Dei’s offense responded with a 93-yard scoring drive to put the game out of reach. Braundmeier connected on passes of 25 and 29 yards before ending the drive with a 35-yard connection to Tyler Jasper for the touchdown to extend it to 35-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Huegen made a nice grab for a 15-yard touchdown catch from Athmer for Central midway through the fourth quarter. Huegen finished with 128 yards rushing on 26 carries.
“He ran the ball better tonight than I thought he has all year,” Central coach Brian Short said. “He stuck his head inside and ground out the tough yardage.”
