National organizations vision for fall sports differs from MSHSAA on virtual students

This is in direct contrast with the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s stated intent to bar athletic participation of school districts that do not offer in-person schooling options.

In St. Louis County, the Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood and Ritenour school districts all have opted to begin the school year with remote learning and are not allowed to practice nor play until such a time as in-person schooling is offered.

“If you are only offering virtual instruction with no face-to- face education, either temporarily or for the semester/year, you may not offer sports and activities during that period,” MSHSAA’s statement reads. “Sports and activities are irrevocably and appropriately intertwined with education provided in the school building. The MSHSAA Constitution defines a school, in part, as being organized to deliver instruction to students who report to a common location. If conditions are such in your local area that you are unable to safely bring students to a common location for instruction, bringing students together for practice and competitions is inappropriate.”

Niehoff said it was her personal opinion that having some type of activities despite not having in-person instruction is feasible even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country and the globe.