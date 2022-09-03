National powerhouse IMG dominates De Smet at Gateway Scholars Classic

EAST ST. LOUIS — You don’t play the IMG Academy football team so much as you survive it.

De Smet walked off the field intact, but Saturday was an eye opener.

The Bradenton, Florida-based national powerhouse road tripped into town to take part in the Gateway Scholars Classic and proceeded to show why they are a force to be reckoned with from coast to coast.

IMG hammered De Smet 50-6 at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on the campus of East St. Louis High.

The No. 4 team in High School Football America’s top-25, IMG (1-1) shook off a shocking opening week loss to Miami Central and wasted little time getting after De Smet. The Ascenders scored the first 33 points as they alternated between junior quarterback Jayden Bradford and sophomore quarterback Nino Freeman. Junior running back Jerrick Gibson plowed through arm tackles on his way to 105 yards on 13 carries and scored once.

Bradford passed for a pair of touchdowns. Freeman got much of the action as he hit on 11-of-17 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

“We want to go with the hot hand,” IMG first-year football coach Billy Miller said. “We want to see our receivers catch passes and make explosive plays. Those guys play off of confidence. Whoever had the hot hand was going to go and they did a good job rotating and delivering the football today.”

Senior receiver Carnell Tate, an Ohio State recruit, impressed as he hauled in eight passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Winston Watkins Jr. found plenty of room to maneuver as he caught five passes for 164 yards and scored three times.

Trying to keep a leash on all the talent spread across the field was a tall task for the Spartans.

“Playing in St. Louis and playing in the MCC, we’re going to see top quality guys almost every week,” De Smet first-year coach John Merritt said. “We’re almost never going to see a team that many top quality guys.”

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (0-2) found out just what it was in for on its first two possessions. The Spartans fumbled on their second play from scrimmage, which the Ascenders turned into points.

On its second possession, De Smet ran the ball three consecutive times and lost 16 yards. Senior running back KeShawn Ford had his number called time and again and took his share of hard hits. At one point, an IMG defender threw him out of bounds for a loss. He rushed eight times for minus-15 yards.

After getting put on its heels early on, De Smet’s defense found some success as it held the Ascenders to a field goal after they had first-and-goal at the 3. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Gibson was stuffed for no gain, and De Smet took over on downs.

On the ensuing play, the Ascenders rushed Ford in the end zone and hauled him down for a safety. As the players from both teams broke up the pile, there was some pushing and shoving, and both teams were hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

“Our defense is the backbone of our program,” Miller said. “We have a lot of guys that play fast and physical.”

After De Smet’s free kick, a holding penalty on IMG pushed it back and was looking at fourth down-and-16 at its own 43. After initially sending out the punt team, the Ascenders quickly swapped in their offense before the Spartans could get set. With its makeshift defense on the field, De Smet couldn’t get to Freeman, who had all day to find Tate, who outjumped his defender and was brought down at the 1. On the next play, Freeman punched in the 1-yard touchdown to give the Ascenders a 26-0 lead at halftime.

Freeman and Watkins hooked up for a 21 yard touchdown on third-and-goal to make it 33-0 with 8 minutes and 11 seconds left in the third.

De Smet finally broke through as senior quarterback Christian Cotton made plays with his feet and his arm. He scrambled for a first down and then hit on a 44-yard pass to senior receiver Cameron Wright. Cotton slipped a pass to Ford, who went 20 yards for a touchdown with 5:50 left in the third.

On the afternoon, Cotton hit on 11-of-16 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon only caught two passes, but they went for 62 yards as he hauled them in despite being blanketed by the defense.

“We stayed together the whole way through. They are a challenging, challenging opponent,” Merritt said. “We came back in the second half and got some things together and put together some drives offensively.”

The final score wasn’t pretty, but Merritt was encouraged by what the Spartans were able to do in stretches.