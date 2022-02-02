National signing day: The latest on who's going where

Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and Division II football players. There is an early period in December where the vast majority of the nation’s Power 5 recruits signed. The regular period runs from through April 1 for Division I players and August 1 for Division II.
Here are the latest updates on where local stars are heading.
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Joshua
|Anderson
|Westminster
|football
|Eastern Michigan
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Jaylen
|Banks
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Ian
|Bollinger
|Gibault
|golf
|Lewis
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Julia
|Boyher
|Summit
|track
|Lindenwood
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Brian
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Luther
|Burden
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Bradley
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Nasim
|Cairo
|Edwardsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Caden
|Cannon
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Florida A&M
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Anna
|Chor
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Texas-El Paso
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Coleman
|Ball State
|football
|Ball State
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Shaya
|Dry
|Principia
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Anna
|Finley
|Owensville
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Sarah
|Foley
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Illinois
|Tyson
|Ford
|John Burroughs
|football
|Notre Dame
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Anthony
|Fumagalli
|Timberland
|baseball
|Illinois-Springfield
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Alex
|Ginnever
|Holt
|football
|Eastern Illinois
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Marquis
|Gracial
|St. Charles
|football
|Missouri
|Sophia
|Green
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Drury
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Arlen
|Harris Jr.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Stanford
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Patrick
|Heitert
|CBC
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Quin
|Hoening
|Francis Howell
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Sami
|Huck
|Potosi
|softball
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Logan
|Jacobson
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Mathew
|Jones
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Harding
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Olivia
|Klump
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Jalen
|Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|South Dakota State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Ryan
|Luitjohan
|Edwardsville
|track
|Southern Indiana
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|Caleb
|Merritt
|John Burroughs
|football
|Wyoming
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Jacob
|Millard
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Julia
|Monson
|O'Fallon
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Regan
|Moody
|Althoff
|soccer
|Illinois
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Cameron
|Paul
|Kirkwood
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Kaleb
|Purdy
|De Smet
|football
|Kansas
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|Tyler
|Rauser
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Truman State
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Nolan
|Reed
|North County
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Kaian
|Robers-Day
|Festus
|football
|Baylor
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ayden
|Robinson
|CBC
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Nathan
|Ruble
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Eric
|Ruess
|Festus
|football
|Missouri State
|Ashtin
|Rustemeyer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Arkansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Taytum
|Scarborough
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Peyton
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|track
|Bradley
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Blair
|Schonhorst
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ryan
|Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Isaac
|Thompson
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Missouri
|Tyler
|Tieman
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Rashad
|Turner
|Carnahan
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ryan
|Walsh
|Chaminade
|golf
|Loyola-Chicago
|Ja'Marion
|Wayne
|Parkway West
|football
|Missouri
|Jaydon
|Wannstedt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Murray State
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Charlie
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Wofford
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Ally
|Williams
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryland
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Caldra
|Williford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Murray State
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Micah
|Worley
|Principia
|baseball
|Missouri
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Charles
|Young III
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Joey
|Avitia
|Washington
|football
|Concordia (Wis.)
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Cade
|Bobbitt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Elliott
|Boyer
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Grace
|Bray
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|John
|Butka
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Emma
|Carr
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Millikin
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Izaac
|Cell
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Ella
|Field
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Belhaven
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Zac
|Fruend
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Moberly
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Brady
|Gotter
|O'Fallon
|swimming
|Stevenson
|Trista
|Grobe
|De Soto
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Aaron
|Guller
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Blayne
|Holman
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Moberly
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Emma
|Kinder
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Indiana Tech
|Elijah
|Kjellberg
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Greenville
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Grace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Kyle
|Mosley
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Aurora
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Singh
|Paramanmol
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Riley
|Petsch
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Kylie
|Petroski
|Althoff
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Thai
|Prakit
|O'Fallon
|golf
|North Park
|Meghan
|Quinones
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Westminster
|Allison
|Recar
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Joshua
|Schulhofer
|O'Fallon
|football
|Illinois College
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|Joe
|Siervo
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Ben
|Spear
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Andrew
|Staph
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Logan
|Stipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lake Land
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lake Land
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Michael
|Yemm
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Frederic
|Zheng
|Owensville
|cross country
|William Woods
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
