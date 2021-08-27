New football districts unveiled as season kicks off

The playoff path has been revealed.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association unveiled this season’s new classifications and district assignments for fall sports Friday morning. Area football teams now know who they will have to face on the road to state.

Among the most significant changes comes in Class 6 where CBC and De Smet remain paired together in District 1. They are joined by St. Louis U. High, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Marquette, Northwest Cedar Hill and Vianney, which has played in Class 5 since the current playoff format was adopted in 2013.

After having to go through CBC and De Smet the past two years, Francis Howell and Hazelwood Central have been shifted into District 2, where they are joined by Fort Zumwalt West, Hazelwood West, Pattonville, Timberland, Troy and Hickman.

No area teams will have significant travel during the district tournaments. In the recent past both Lindbergh and Kirkwood made the trek to Joplin, while Troy bussed to Liberty in suburban Kansas City.

Another significant change is Holt has dropped from Class 6 into Class 5. After being put into a field that included Howell, CBC and De Smet, the Indians will compete in District 4 with reigning Class 4 champion Helias as well as Liberty, Washington, Battle and Capital City.