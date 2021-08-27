New football districts unveiled as season kicks off

The playoff path has been revealed.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association unveiled this season’s new classifications and district assignments for fall sports Friday morning. Area football teams now know who they will have to face on the road to state.
Among the most significant changes comes in Class 6 where CBC and De Smet remain paired together in District 1. They are joined by St. Louis U. High, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Marquette, Northwest Cedar Hill and Vianney, which has played in Class 5 since the current playoff format was adopted in 2013.
After having to go through CBC and De Smet the past two years, Francis Howell and Hazelwood Central have been shifted into District 2, where they are joined by Fort Zumwalt West, Hazelwood West, Pattonville, Timberland, Troy and Hickman.
No area teams will have significant travel during the district tournaments. In the recent past both Lindbergh and Kirkwood made the trek to Joplin, while Troy bussed to Liberty in suburban Kansas City.
Another significant change is Holt has dropped from Class 6 into Class 5. After being put into a field that included Howell, CBC and De Smet, the Indians will compete in District 4 with reigning Class 4 champion Helias as well as Liberty, Washington, Battle and Capital City.
The District 1 field looks familiar as defending Class 5 champion Jackson draws Fox, Mehlville, Oakville Seckman, Cape Girardeau Central and Poplar Bluff.
The District 2 grouping features Eureka, Ladue, Lafayette, Parkway South, Parkway West, Summit and Webster Groves.
In District 3 perennial Class 5 contender Fort Zumwalt North could cross paths with Chaminade which is a new addition to the field that includes Fort Zumwalt East, Fort Zumwalt South, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North and Ritenour.
Out of the area state powerhouse Webb City is once again slotted into Class 5.
The area is well represented in Class 4 with half of the total district fields in the state including several local programs. District 1 features De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, North County, Perryville and Sikeston. The District 2 field has Affton, Confluence, Gateway STEM, Pacific, Union, Vashon and Windsor.
Rivals could clash in District 3 which features Class 4 runner-up MICDS and John Burroughs as well as Clayton, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Soldan and University City.
North St. Louis County and St. Charles County make up the District 4 field as it includes Hazelwood East, Jennings, McCluer, McCluer North, Riverview Gardens, St. Charles and St. Dominic.
The biggest surprise in all of Class 4 is that it now includes one-time large-school juggernaut Jefferson City.
Three of the area’s best small schools will have to go through one another in Class 3. The District 2 field includes Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran North who are joined by Normandy, Orchard Farm, St. Charles West, Winfield and Wright City.
St. Mary’s is in District 2 with powerhouse Valle Catholic, Bayless, Bishop DuBourg, Herculaneum, Roosevelt and Ste. Genevieve.
Priory, Westminster, St. Clair and Sullivan are in the District 4 field with Owensville, Salem and St. James.
The Class 2 District 2 field appears to be one of the toughest in the state as it includes Borgia, Duchesne and Lutheran St. Charles. Grandview and Cuba are also included.
The District 1 field is where Class 2 semifinalist Jefferson landed along with Carnahan, Lift For Life, Lutheran South, New Madrid County Central, East Prairie and Kelly.
Competing in Class 1 District 2 are Brentwood, Crystal City, Principia and St. Pius X, as well as Louisiana, Mark Twain, Monroe City and Van Far.