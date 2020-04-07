New-look alignment reshapes Suburban conferences

Brent Tinker is making the best of his newfound downtime.
The Fox High football coach, Tinker is savoring every day with family, his young children in particular. He went as far as to get his hands on an intricate swing set for them to play on. Tinker is better suited assembling offensive lines than play sets and enlisted industrial arts teacher Jason Rodaway, Fox High’s 2020 teacher of the year, to lend his expertise.
Tinker said his role has primarily been handing Rodaway tools and then stepping an acceptable distance away.
“I’m completely incapable of doing it,” he said with a chuckle.
Tinker is making the most of his time with his family now because should the coronavirus pandemic let up and let life resume to something near normal, he expects to be busier than usual preparing for the fall football season.
Fox has a new slate of conference opponents to learn.
In 2018, the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic and Activities Association reassigned its members from regional-based conferences to pools based on competitive success, school size, competitive balance and other factors across all sports except football. Because football schedules are built years in advance, the league let the two-year scheduling cycle finish before it implemented the new assignments this fall.
This will be the first season Suburban football teams are broken up into the color-coded pools. The new-look alignment is unlike anything the area has ever seen.
In the Yellow Pool, the designated home of the biggest and most successful programs, is where you find Eureka, Kirkwood, Hazelwood Central, Marquette and Pattonville.
The Red Pool, second in line, has Lindbergh, Ladue, Ritenour, Lafayette, Hazelwood West and Fox. Next in the tier is the Green Pool with Hazelwood East, McCluer North, Summit, Parkway West, Parkway Central, Parkway North and Riverview Gardens.
The Orange Pool features Mehlville, Seckman, Northwest, Webster Groves, Parkway South and Oakville.
The Blue Pool is the final group and includes Normandy, Jennings, Affton, University City, Clayton and McCluer.
There will be crossover games as each program was given the opportunity to put in for a rivalry game to keep on the schedule. Marquette, for instance, will continue to play Lafayette. McCluer and McCluer North will play Week 1 as long as McCluer coach Howard Brown has anything to say about it.
But not every rivalry will remain in place.
Ladue will not play Clayton in the next two-year cycle and possibly longer, according to Ladue coach Mike Tarpey.
Fox was able to keep its rivalry game with Seckman and its annual showdown with neighbor Summit but will not get to play Northwest or Oakville, both of which are close by and had been competitive games over the last decade or so.
“Regional rivalries are very important to high school sports,” Tinker said. “I hate not being able to play my regional schools.”
Tarpey said he’s looking forward to seeing opponents Ladue hasn’t faced in his 20 years with the program and possibly longer. He can’t recall Fox or Lafayette being on the schedule before and that’s intriguing.
“It’s going to be a lot of new faces,” Tarpey said. “The unknown is exciting.”
Marquette coach Michael Stewart is rearing for the challenge his new-look opponents will provide. The Mustangs wrapped a two-year cycle with Kirkwood this past fall after not playing the Pioneers for nine years. Now they’ll see each other the next two seasons and potentially longer. Marquette also will face Hazelwood Central, which it has only played twice — both times came during the postseason.
“We want to play in that top tier,” Stewart said.
Like Tinker, Stewart expressed some hesitation about historical rivalries being lost. Winning a conference championship is often the first step toward larger program goals. It is a benchmark to measure how successful a current team is compared to its predecessors.
“The hope we have is you don’t lose that sense of what your conference is,” Stewart said. “It’s fluid and changing and the big hope is we can keep those rivalries alive.”
Aside from losing the traditional rivalry games, Tinker is concerned about losing coaches. He’s found that as his young coaches start marrying and having families, it’s harder and harder to keep them around when freshmen and junior varsity games are played in the late afternoon and early evening on Monday. A 10-minute bus ride to Oakville is more manageable than a 40-minute ride to Lafayette or Hazelwood West. It makes for a long start to the week for the coaches and the players.
“Coaching JV football is tough. Geographically it can be hard to keep coaches at those lower levels,” Tinker said. “The kids aren’t getting home until late.”
The alignments are not permanent and subject to change every two years depending upon success and size.
One program that fully expects to change its alignment the first chance it gets is McCluer. When Brown took over prior to last season after a long, successful run at McCluer South-Berkeley, the Comets were in the midst of a 10-year stretch that saw them win more than three games twice. They went 0-10 in 2018.
Last season McCluer was 9-3 and lost to St. Mary’s in a Class 4 district championship game.
In his tenure at Berkeley, Brown saw Jennings, Affton, Clayton and Normandy every year as a conference foe or regular opponent on the schedule.
Now at McCluer, he’ll once again see those familiar faces. To ramp up the schedule Brown added St. Louis U. High for Week 9.
“We’re beyond excited,” Brown said of adding a Metro Catholic Conference opponent.
One thing that everyone agreed on was this is a complex concept that is complicated by a large geography.
“There is no perfect way to do this,” Tarpey said.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.