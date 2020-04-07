New-look alignment reshapes Suburban conferences

Fox was able to keep its rivalry game with Seckman and its annual showdown with neighbor Summit but will not get to play Northwest or Oakville, both of which are close by and had been competitive games over the last decade or so.

“Regional rivalries are very important to high school sports,” Tinker said. “I hate not being able to play my regional schools.”

Tarpey said he’s looking forward to seeing opponents Ladue hasn’t faced in his 20 years with the program and possibly longer. He can’t recall Fox or Lafayette being on the schedule before and that’s intriguing.

“It’s going to be a lot of new faces,” Tarpey said. “The unknown is exciting.”

Marquette coach Michael Stewart is rearing for the challenge his new-look opponents will provide. The Mustangs wrapped a two-year cycle with Kirkwood this past fall after not playing the Pioneers for nine years. Now they’ll see each other the next two seasons and potentially longer. Marquette also will face Hazelwood Central, which it has only played twice — both times came during the postseason.

“We want to play in that top tier,” Stewart said.