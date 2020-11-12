New Madrid County Central Eagles at Jefferson Blue Jays

On New Madrid County Central: Plays in its first district title game since MSHSAA restructured the postseason prior to the 2013 season. … Has not won a district title of any kind since at least 2009. …Faces Jefferson for the first time in school history. … Record is ugly but schedule was impressive. Lost three consecutive games to Hayti, Kennett and Valle Catholic. … Lost to East Prairie 41-27 in Week 2 then returned the favor with a 44-0 district semifinal victory. … Has won four in a row.

On Jefferson: Makes first district championship game since 2015, when it was defeated by Cardinal Ritter. … Has won five in a row. … Faces New Madrid County Central for the first time in school history. …Senior running back Dylan Schnitzler has rushed for 839 yards and 16 touchdowns. … Senior running back Will Schitzler has rushed for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Colby Ott has 745 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Drew Breeze has thrown for 763 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Senior linebacker Dawson Jakoubek has made 108 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. … Senior defensive lineman Steve Stephens has made 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Ethan Deal has made 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. … At defensive back Ott and Will Schnitzler have each made three interceptions. … The defense has made 13 interceptions.