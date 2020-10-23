Newcomb takes charge to lead Fort Zumwalt North over Marquette

O’FALLON, Mo. — In the style of Doug Flutie, senior quarterback Jack Newcomb wears the unusual jersey No. 22 playing the quarterback position.
And at times on Friday, he looked like the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Newcomb rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another and the Fort Zumwalt North defense forced three turnovers as the Panthers defeated Marquette 35-16 at Fort Zumwalt North.
Newcomb, who wears No. 22 to honor his father who wore it in both high school and college, started to do his damage after Marquette had trimmed the Panthers lead to 14-10 late in the second quarter. After senior running backs Tyler Oakes and Robert Rezex stretched out the Marquette defense with wide runs, Newcomb faked the sweep, kept the ball and cruised into the end zone from 13 yards out just before halftime.
“Getting the ball out wide to Tyler and Robert just opens up the middle for me to run dives and leads,” Newcomb said.
On the first possession of the second half, Newcomb showed he could throw the ball too, hitting Oakes deep along the left sideline for a 30-yard hookup. One play later, Newcomb found junior Chris Reckel on a deep post for a 29-yard score and a 28-10 lead.
“We were noticing how the safety kept creeping up, so we were able to take advantage by dumping it over the top,” Newcomb said.
Marquette (3-1), which made a 27-point second-half comeback against Kirkwood triggered by a blocked punt two weeks earlier, got another momentum special teams play late in the third quarter, thwarting a fake punt attempt by the Panthers near midfield.
The Mustangs also surprised the defense by going to the air as sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand found senior wideout Chance Woley across the middle for 33 yards. Senior Christopher Kreh, who gained 266 yards on 36 carries in the game, powered it in the end zone from 13 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull Marquette within 12 points.
But Newcomb shut down any Marquette hopes of a miracle. He led the Panthers on a 10-play, 61-yard drive, furthered along a powerful 12-yard run on fourth-and-1, and polished up by an 11-yard burst into the end zone to set the final score.
“They did a great job of stretching us out sideline-to-sideline and they took advantage of the angles,” Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. “You feel like you’re putting a band-aid on one thing and then they’re gashing you on the other end of the field.”
The gashing began on the very first play of the game when Panthers’ senior Chris Futrell, who had missed the previous two games, burst through the line, ran over a tackler, and then escaped a handful of jersey for an electric 62-yard touchdown run.
Futrell, who scored his 14th touchdown of the season, was an expected source of offense for the Panthers. Junior Kylen Watson was not. On just his fourth carry of the season, Watson took a sweep around left end for 19-yard touchdown and a 14-0 first quarter lead.
“(The play) was going to the other slot, and then they audibled it, and I was thinking that this is all my hard work paying off right here,” said Watson, who added a 20-yard run later in the game.
But behind Kreh, who surpassed 200 yards for the 11th time in the last 15 games, Marquette made its move. Kreh gained 187 yards in the first half, and his 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was a vintage Kreh run, bouncing off a tackler at the 5-yard-line, dragging bodies to the 2, and diving over the goal line.
Collin Fisk added a 23-yard field to cut the deficit to 14-10, but two errant snaps denied other Fisk field goal attempts and turnovers put an end to three more scoring drives.
“We would get 75 percent of the drive through and then we couldn’t finish the drive, and I give credit to their defense for tightening up when we got down closer to the end zone, so we have some things to fix,” Stewart said.
The potent rushing attack of Fort Zumwalt North, which gained 314 yards led by Robert Rezex’s 84 yards, seems to be in no need of repair heading to the postseason.
“Everybody on the field can make a play. We have great weapons and one of the fastest, most agile O-lines around,” Rezex said.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.