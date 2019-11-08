Francis Howell's Gideon Niboh (1) runs the ball against Hazelwood Central, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Gideon Niboh (1) breaks up a pass intended for Hazelwood Central's Armani Turner (12), Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Jackson Hetzel (6) goes up for a pass against Hazelwood Central , Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Armani Turner (12) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Alex Pipes (18) carries the ball against Hazelwood Central, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Jackson Hetzel (6) carries the ball against Hazelwood Central, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Jam Price (28) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Jam Price (28) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Armani Turner (12) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Gideon Niboh (1) breaks up a pass intended for Hazelwood Central's Armani Turner (12), Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Jackson Hetzel (6) goes up for a pass against Hazelwood Central , Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central and Francis Howell go up for a pass, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Armani Turner (12) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) passes against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Alex Pipes (18) carries the ball against Hazelwood Central, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Jackson Hetzel (6) carries the ball against Hazelwood Central, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell celebrates a touchdown against Hazelwood Central, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Jam Price (28) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Jam Price (28) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A player warms their hand with a heater during the game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Armani Turner (12) carries the ball against Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WELDON SPRING — Gideon Niboh is a football player of many talents and he put them all on display Friday night.
The Francis Howell senior running back rushed the ball 21 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns, threw a long halfback option pass that set up another score and had a pair of tackles on defense that all added up to a 42-6 win over Hazelwood Central in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal game at Howell Stadium.
“He’s so dynamic,” Vikings senior lineman Drake Heismeyer said of Niboh, who also had two pass break-ups. “He may be a little undersized, but he packs a punch. He runs into me sometimes in practice and I’ll get knocked back a little bit and I’m 300 pounds. He’s just all over the field. He’s an animal.”
Second-seeded Howell (10-1) won its 10th consecutive game and set up a district championship showdown with No. 1 seed De Smet (11-0) next Friday.
“I’m just excited for these kids,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “These kids put in the work to get to this point through the season, but more importantly in the offseason. They deserve this opportunity to get there and see what happens.”
Howell is in the district final for the first time since 2016 and will be seeking its first title since 2014.
“We worked really hard all week and we wanted to come out and make a statement, especially in front of our home crowd,” Niboh said. “We haven’t been in a district championship since my freshman year and I really didn’t get to play in that game, so I’m very excited.”
The game had a sloppy start, as both teams traded turnovers on their opening possessions.
“We’ve got to learn from that and protect the football if we want this district championship,” Chojnacki said. “But in the end, our guys won the turnover margin significantly (5-2) and that helped us to this victory.”
A huge special teams play late in the first quarter set up the first score for Howell.
Jackson Hetzel fielded a punt at the Central 44 and raced to the 2-yard line before being taken down. Quarterback Alex Pipes took it straight up the middle on a keeper on the next play to make it 7-0 with 2:26 left.
“Jackson Hetzel is a phenomenal player who does everything right for us,” Chojnacki said. “He is the best special teams player that I have seen in nine years now of doing this. How he buys in on special teams is pretty special.”
Niboh did a little of everything on the Vikings’ second scoring drive a few minutes into the second quarter.
He tossed a 48-yard pass to Hetzel on a halfback option to set Howell up deep in Hawks territory and then he finished off the drive with a nifty 14-yard scoring run, as the Vikings carried that 14-0 lead into halftime.
“He’s definitely the best player in our conference and he’s a kid I’m going to miss next year,” Chojnacki said of Niboh. “He is just so dynamic. A lot of it is what he does offensively, but he helps us out just as much defensively.”
The Vikings put the game away with a 14-point spurt in a 10-second span early in the third quarter.
Howell marched 74 yards on nine plays on the opening drive of the second half and took a 21-0 lead on a 35-yard pass from Pipes to Parker Florea.
The Hawks tried to pitch the ball on the ensuing kickoff, but fumbled it instead. Damon Williams fell on it in the end zone for a four-touchdown lead.
A turnover on downs on the next Central series gave Howell the ball at the Hawks 38 and Niboh ran it in from three yards out five plays later to give the Vikings a 35-0 cushion just past the midway point of the third quarter.
Central (5-6), the district’s No. 6 seed, avoided the shutout midway through the fourth quarter when QB Kayden Jackson called his own number and raced 89 yards for a TD to momentarily bring the running clock to a stop, but Niboh restored it just over two minutes later with his third TD run for the final score.
