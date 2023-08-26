WILDWOOD — Marquette senior safety Nick Miller knew what was coming.

“I saw quarterback point, he's done that all day, and (receiver Zae Jones) was their best player and I had to go make a play,” Miller said.

The 6-foot, 185-pound safety not only broke up the pass, but came down with a momentum-turning interception as Marquette came away with a 13-10 win over inter-district rival Lafayette in the season opener for both football teams Friday night.

“You just rely on your seniors to step up in these games when everything's on the line, and they just put it out there,” Marquette football coach Michael Stewart said. “And I've got complete trust in our defense and that secondary, and they really stepped up in the second half and made the adjustments necessary.”

Sparked by its newfound momentum, Marquette’s offense followed with the eventual game-winning drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown catch by Tyree Bonnett from Caden Throneberry.

Cameron Glass came down with another interception to thwart Lafayette’s next drive and the Mustangs turned the hosts over on downs late in the fourth to secure their seventh win in their last eight games over their rivals.

“We pride ourselves in working through those difficult times,” Stewart said. “The seniors know how to hold the line and hold the standard and they made sure everyone followed us to the very end.”

Marquette’s defense was stingy all night, holding the Lancers to just 135 yards from scrimmage. The Mustangs had five sacks.

“I think Coach Stewart's the best defensive coach in the state,” Miller said. “I think we do a really good job of conditioning and not getting tired and we always get guys to come up and take people's spots when people are cramping and get hurt and stuff like that.”

Justin Jackson is a force

Running back Justin Jackson split time last season and still earned first team all-conference honors with 1,124 yards rushing on 160 carries. Now the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior is poised to be Marquette’s workhorse out of the backfield.

Jackson finished with 36 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards during a mammoth 18-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than 7 minutes of the clock for the Mustangs first score in the second quarter. Jackson, fittingly, capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

“It takes a lot of conditioning and commitment to keep going every play on long drives like that,” Jackson said. “You got to keep your mental focus good and keep going.”

Jackson also converted a key fourth and one on the game-winning drive.

“Our offense is going to run through him this year,” Stewart said. “I don't think anybody doubts that and we're proud to have him as our back and we're always going to block for him.”

Lancers have playmakers

Jones had five catches for 98 yards and the Lancers’ lone touchdown in the game. He also was a force in punt and kick returns.

Jones flashed his speed on his 37-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter catching a perfectly timed slant from Jack Behl as he went untouched into the end zone.

On defense Santino Stith made an interception at the goal line to stop Marquette’s opening drive and made a touchdown saving tackle later in the quarter. Stith also made a big special teams tackle, pinning Marquette at their own 9 right after Jake Ference had given the Lancers a 10-7 lead with a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.

“You want to get your athletes the football and that's what we kind of tried to do,” Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said. “Obviously, we didn't score many points and our defense was on the field a long time and that's a credit Marquette’s defense.”

Tackling hunger

The football players weren’t the only ones competing. The two fan bases were battling for bragging rights as well.

The game was part of the second annual Tackle Hunger food drive. The Marquette and Lafayette student bodies competed to top each other on food donations benefitting Operation Food Search, a local hunger relief organization.

The students combined to collect almost 1,800 pounds of food, including 1,343 pounds from Lafayette.

The initiative is co-sponsored by KSDK-TV and Neighbors Credit Union. Last year’s campaign brought in more than 44,000 pounds of food throughout the prep football season.

