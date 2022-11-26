Nickodym's blocked field goal return sparks St. Dominic into first state championship game

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic junior Jackson Nickodym always will remember his first varsity touchdown.

Nickodym returned a blocked field goal attempt 78 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, sparking the Crusaders to a 42-14 victory Saturday afternoon over the West Plains Zizzers in a Class 4 state semifinal football game.

"I saw the ball at my feet," Nickodym said. "I knew this was my opportunity. I picked up. I scooped and scored. That's the fastest I've ever run in my life. I was just running for the end zone."

Both teams were making their first semifinal appearance. Now St. Dominic will make its first appearance in a state championship game.

The Crusaders (8-5) will meet defending Class 3 state champion St. Mary's (11-2) at 11 a.m. Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Dragons defeated Smithville 37-23 to set up an all-Archdiocesan Athletics Association title game.

St. Mary's is the No 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 2 in the Class 4 state poll.

"I mean, all I can say is the Crusaders have been on a roll and we were confident coming into this game," senior Jackson Overton said. "I wouldn't want to line up against the Crusaders and I think we bring that mindset into every game. We played smashmouth football and did our thing. We came out big. What a win. It's an indescribable feeling. I've been dreaming about this since the day I got hurt. I had faith the guys on this team would get us here."

Overton and senior Sam Cross each scored two rushing touchdowns and St. Dominic rushed for 356 yards as a team.

Cross led the way with 203 yards on 29 carries. Overton, who returned from a preseason injury to play last week, gained 108 yards on 12 carries. Junior Thomas Pulliam also scored a touchdown. He produced 45 yards rushing on four carries.

"It was an outstanding effort by all three phases of our team," St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. "Special teams had that big block on the field goal. We made some great open field tackles. The defense once again held them most of the game. Our offense just exploded. We had guys step up everywhere."

West Plains (9-4) saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Defensively, the Zizzers hadn't allowed more than 18 points over their winning streak.

The Crusaders went ahead to stay at 14-7 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter on Nickodym's blocked field goal return. The Zizzers were attempting a 27-yard field goal to break a tie game.

"That was the play of the game," West Plains coach Joel Wyatt said.

Senior defensive end Vinny Pescarino blocked the kick. An alert Nickodym scooped up ball. He raced 78 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

"We knew we really needed to block this," Nickodym said. "Everyone just started kicked the ball. I was thinking, 'Is that really the ball.' I saw it and grabbed it and took off. I have to admit, I got a little tired there at the end. I knew one of their players could catch up to me and I didn't want that. Crossing into the end zone was the best feeling ever. It's a great experience."

St. Dominic forced a turnover on the first play of the second quarter. Junior defensive back Connor Beerman picked off a pass at the Crusaders' 47-yard line. It was the seventh interception this season for Beerman, a record for the program.

"We've been working on that all week," Beerman said. "I knew it was coming. I just jumped in front of it and got the pick. Coach really helps me prepare and I'm able to pick the plays apart and I knew when it was coming. I just get in front of it."

An illegal block to the back left St. Dominic with the ball at the West Plains 46. Two plays later, Overton scooted around left end for a 33-yard TD run and a two-touchdown lead at 21-7.

"I had an amazing block by Sam Cross and our center Nash Kell," Overton said. "I hit the hole and shook a tackle. It's always great to succeed for your team."

The Zizzers responded a 68-yard scoring drive. Senior Heston Miller ran in from the 10 to cut the St. Dominic lead to 21-14 with 5:46 left in the half.

But the Crusaders needed just three plays to take a 28-14 lead into intermission. Cross went off tackle and scampered for a 53-yard touchdown run at the 3:43 mark.

St. Dominic added two second half touchdowns. Pulliam scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter. Cross finished the scoring for the Crusaders with a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

"Our linemen fought their rear ends off in the trenches today," Cross said. "We played fast and physical. We did what we did and that's play football."

After trailing 7-0 one play into the game, the Crusaders mounted up and rode themselves back into the game with an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Overton ran up the middle for the final 6 yards and the touchdown at the 6:56 mark. Senior Max Nash added the first of six extra points.

St. Dominic converted two third downs on the drive. Senior quarterback Kelly Welby hit a 21-yard completion on a third-and-nine and then a 13-yard completion on a third-and-seven situation.

"Those were big plays," Overton said. "We got the jitters out after that big first play that they had. We didn't want that to happen."

West Plains won the toss and elected to take the ball. The ploy worked. Senior running back Carter McCracken bolted 54 yards off tackle for a touchdown, just 16 seconds into the game. Larsen kicked the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.

"That's something we had worked on," Wyatt said. "We thought it would be there by their alignment. After they saw it, St. Dominic settled in and didn't give it to us again."

Beerman, who also had a tackle for a loss, said the defense took the quick touchdown personally.

"That lit a fire under us," Beerman said. "We know what we're capable of doing. We know we just had to stick with what we can do. We knew we can defend against anybody in the state."

After that first score, the Crusaders pretty much controlled the game.

"They made the plays and we didn't," Wyatt said. "Credit to their kids. They made some big open field tackles. They controlled the line of scrimmage. We got down and we had to throw more than we are accustomed to doing. Hats off to them. They run their system very well."

At one point, St. Dominic was 3-5 this season.

"We've been resilient," Markway said. "We've faced adversity all season. We've had injuries in the preseason and in the early season. It took us until the middle of the season to get Pulliam and Cross on the field at the same time in addition to Jackson being out most of the season. For us to overcome being 3-5 shows the character of this team."