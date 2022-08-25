No. 1 large school: East St. Louis driven by narrow loss in championship game

Marquise “Soup” Palmer believes if you look good you’ll play good.

Which is why he’s never shy about breaking out the clippers and lining up his teammates with a fresh haircut.

A senior athlete for the East St. Louis football team, Palmer was the team barber this summer as the Flyers made their way from one high-profile college campus to the next as they dominated the summer 7-on-7 circuit. East Side won tournaments at Ole Miss, Louisiana State and Arkansas.

All the while the Flyers looked sharp as Palmer kept their hair on point.

“I try to keep the guys fresh,” Palmer said with a smile.

Palmer is hoping he’ll be booked solid Thanksgiving weekend in Champaign-Urbana getting the Flyers ready for their last game of the season.

The one that got away last year.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, East St. Louis went 11-3 and only lost one game to an in-state opponent last season — the last one. Cary-Grove and its powerful, clock-chewing triple-option offense shocked Illinois as it pulled off a 37-36 victory in the Class 6A title game.

“It was heartbreaking,” junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle said.

The Flyers graduated star wide receiver Luther Burden III and much of its impenetrable defense — which didn’t allow a Southwestern Conference offense to score on it all season — to graduation. However, it brings back nearly all of its offense and key pieces in important places on the defense.

Simply put, East Side is going to be a problem for the competition once again.

“We have a different mindset from last year,” Palmer said. “We fell short knowing we had it in our hands. This work we’ve been putting in has been different.”

Something that looks very similar to last year is the Flyers offensive line. Four starters are back and they are bigger and stronger than ever.

Senior right tackle and Alabama recruit Miles McVay (6-foot-7, 343 pounds) and senior left guard and Arkansas recruit Paris Patterson (6-6-5, 341) are four-year starters. Senior left tackle Brandon Henderson (6-5, 310) committed to Iowa State and is a three-year starter. Senior center Timothy Pitts (6-2, 230) also is back and he’s joined by senior right guard Terran Scarbrough (6-0, 350).

“Coming back we have a target on our back. Everybody knows how big our O-line is,” Henderson said. “Everybody wants to compete with us. We have to go out and dominate and do our job for the team. Do our part.”

Battle (6-1, 175) returns for his third season at quarterback. He got his first taste of varsity in the spring of 2021 when the Illinois High School Association did not play a normal season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year was his first real rodeo and he had moments of brilliance as he passed for 2,847 yards, 30 touchdowns and was intercepted seven times while rushing for 398 yards and eight scores. But there were moments where looked like a sophomore. East Side’s last minute attempt to win the state championship game ended when Battle was under pressure and chucked the ball up in desperation only to see it intercepted.

“There’s been a lot on his shoulders from the time he walked into our football program. He’s taken on the challenge head on,” longtime East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “He knows the playbook backwards and forwards. He’s at the point now where he knows where everyone around him is supposed to go. He didn’t know that as a freshman and sophomore.”

Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin (5-8, 195) was a revelation last fall as he rushed for 910 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s added more weight to his frame but kept his speed. He’ll team with sophomore LaRevious “Fresh” Woods (5-8, 200) as the primary ball carriers.

The biggest question about the Flyers offense is who’s going to catch all the passes that went to Burden. East Side has a host of guys vying to make those plays. Senior Caiden Rogers (6-2, 185), junior Jesse Watson (5-9, 150), junior Justin Price (6-0, 175) and sophomore Christopher Bennett (5-7, 155) all are expected to get plenty of opportunities. Watson and his 16 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns is the returning leader from last season. Price spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Lutheran North before transferring to East Side.

Also in the mix is senior Antwon “Jojo” Hayden (6-2, 235). The Illinois recruit is a wrecking ball at linebacker but has proven a capable playmaker on offense who Sunkett trusts to be dynamic.

“We’re going to line him up out wide, bring him inside at tight end. We’re going to move him around,” Sunkett said. “We’ll definitely use him.”

Hayden will be busy as he’s also a defensive captain. He racked up 117 tackles and five sacks last year but is one of just a few returners.

“The defense is going to go as Jojo goes,” Sunkett said.

He has some help in Central Michigan recruit and twin brother Keshawn “Kiki” Hayden, who’ll be on the defensive line where he had 100 tackles and nine sacks as a junior. Junior linebacker Dominque Dixon (6-0, 186) returns after leading the team with 144 tackles. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford (6-0, 185) made 110 tackles and three interceptions.

Palmer was primarily deployed as a running back last season but will step into a defensive role as a hybrid linebacker-safety, where his excellent athleticism can be maximized.

There’s a lot of fresh faces on the defensive side, but they are talented. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes (6-1, 180) is a tantalizing prospect who's already landed an offer from Missouri.

As if a one-point defeat in the state championship game wasn’t enough motivation, East Side will carry the memory of two fallen teammates into this season.

This would have been Jaylon McKenzie’s senior year. Nationally recognized for his talents as a middle school player, he was shot and killed in May of 2019 as an eighth grader.

Tyre Sampson would have been a sophomore learning the varsity ropes on the offensive line this season. He died when he fell from an amusement park ride while on spring break in Florida in March.

Their loss is a reminder of how fragile life can be and to never take a day for granted.