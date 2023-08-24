EAST ST. LOUIS — Darren Sunkett likes to reach for the stars.

The East St. Louis High football coach expects excellence from the players in his storied program.

And he gets it.

Year in, year out.

"We set a high standard," Sunkett said. "And our goal is to reach that standard. Most of the time, we do."

The Flyers hit that mark in winning the Illinois Class 6A state championship last season with a 57-7 win over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge.

East St. Louis, with a 12-2 mark, captured its 10th overall crown and third since 2016.

And this group appears to have the tools to claim another championship.

"That's always our goal," Sunkett said. "Like everyone, we go week by week. But in the end, (a championship) is what we're always shooting for."

East St. Louis has a rich history with an 821-210-36 mark since beginning play in 1925.

In a display of incredible consistency, East St. Louis fashioned just one non-winning season from 1925-1975. It went 4-5 in 1938.

The 1989 team was 14-0 under legendary coach Bob Shannon and still is considered one of best teams in state history. That squad was led by future University Illinois linebacker Dana Howard and wider receiver Homer Bush, who went on to win a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 1998.

The Flyers have never lost more than three games in each of the last seven campaigns.

"We've got a winning reputation and we like to keep it that way," explained senior defensive back LeonTre Bradford, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Purdue University.

Sunkett has guided his team to four championships since taking over in 2001. He likes to keep a low profile.

Yet he seems to like this group, which returns several key pieces from last year's title team, which won its games by an average of 38 points per contest.

"There's a lot of guys here working hard to show what they can do," Sunkett said.

Bradford, who goes by the nickname "Smiley," returns to anchor a defense that recorded six shutouts and gave up just 8.9 points per game. Bradford had 110 tackles, including three sacks.

His wide skill set enables the Flyers to move him into different positions when needed.

"He's such an intelligent kid, we can play him wherever we want on defense," Sunkett said.

Senior defensive back Jaion Jackson joins Bradford to form a deadly-one punch. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder hits like a truck and has a nose for the ball.

The Flyers return a host of key pieces on offense as well.

Senior quarterback Robert Battle is expect to run the show again. He connected on 154 of 255 passes for 2,123 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions. A dual threat, he ran for 733 yards and 11 scores.

Aiden Taylor, a hulking 6-3, 290-pound transfer from De Smet, will help keep defenses away from Battle. Taylor started three years for the Spartans and will help fill holes caused by the graduation losses of three key regulars on the line.

Battle has a host of weapons returning. The most talented is likely wideout Jesse Watson, who caught 35 passes for 516 yards and nine scores in 2022. He led the team in all three categories. He also is heading to Purdue.

The Flyers will be tested early and often this season, which is fine with Sunkett. They lost two of their first three games last year before winning the final 11 in a row.

They face Mount Carmel, the defending Class 7A state champs out of Chicagoland, in their season opener Saturday night at Illinois State University in Normal.

The goal, as usual, is to hoist the championship trophy in late November.