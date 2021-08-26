No. 1 large school: Loaded East St. Louis pits itself against the nation's best

The “City of Champions” was quiet last fall. Clyde C. Jordan Stadium was empty and outside there were no tailgates, no reunions and no children running through the grass pretending it’s their turn to be Flyers.

East St. Louis High had one of its best teams in two decades, maybe ever, and it never took the field. The Illinois High School Association moved football out of its traditional season into the spring in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The move meant there would be no senior season for quarterback Tyler Macon, who was on the cusp of setting a multitude of career offensive records in Illinois. Star wide receivers Dominc Lovett and Keontez Lewis joined Macon as all three of them graduated after the fall semester and enrolled in college early.

When it came time for the remaining Flyers to take the field, they did so with an eye toward the future.

“We treated spring like it was spring ball for us,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “We had a chance to let a lot of young guys play early.”