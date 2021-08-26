No. 1 large school: Loaded East St. Louis pits itself against the nation's best

The “City of Champions” was quiet last fall. Clyde C. Jordan Stadium was empty and outside there were no tailgates, no reunions and no children running through the grass pretending it’s their turn to be Flyers.
East St. Louis High had one of its best teams in two decades, maybe ever, and it never took the field. The Illinois High School Association moved football out of its traditional season into the spring in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The move meant there would be no senior season for quarterback Tyler Macon, who was on the cusp of setting a multitude of career offensive records in Illinois. Star wide receivers Dominc Lovett and Keontez Lewis joined Macon as all three of them graduated after the fall semester and enrolled in college early.
When it came time for the remaining Flyers to take the field, they did so with an eye toward the future.
“We treated spring like it was spring ball for us,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “We had a chance to let a lot of young guys play early.”
With no playoff to prepare for and no state championship to chase, the Flyers went to work on themselves in a de facto exhibition season. East Side still managed to win the Southwestern Conference by eking out a 50-47 win over No. 4 large school Edwardsville in a modified postseason, but the spring provided a moment that will fuel the Flyers this fall.
O’Fallon 28, East St. Louis 19.
When the Panthers surprised the Flyers with their first win at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium since 2013 and just their third on the field in their last 23 meetings, it gave the returning players tangible motivation to max out every day of the offseason.
Now that the games count, East Side is ready to show how much it learned.
“I thought it was good preparation,” Sunkett.
All the preparation in the world won’t do much for the opposition when East St. Louis trots out its overpowering offensive line. Led by top-rated junior prospects Miles McVay (6-foot-7, 345 pounds) and Paris Patterson (6-5, 330) the Flyers could match any number of college programs with their size. Senior left guard Melvin Priestly (6-4, 315), junior left tackle Brandon Henderson (6-5, 330) and junior center Timothy Pitts (6-1, 234) are going to be a real problem for whoever they line up against.
“I got lucky. That’s definitely the biggest line I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach across the board,” Sunkett said. “It’s a great feeling. We’re definitely looking for our run game to be dominant this year.”
East St. Louis graduated some of the area’s elite talent last year, but it has been replaced as more elite talent transferred in. Among the new faces are senior Ali Wells (5-11, 175), who started at running back for three seasons at Lutheran North, where he rushed for nearly 2,200 yards and scored 33 touchdowns.
Junior Antwon Hayden (6-3, 210) also is new at East St. Louis after he rushed for 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore at Duchesne.
Luther Burden III (6-2, 195) is among the top-rated wide receivers in the nation. The senior standout made 32 catches for 737 yards and scored seven touchdowns in the spring after transferring from Cardinal Ritter over the winter.
Sunkett said the best is yet to come from Burden because the coaching staff already has a blueprint to maximize his immense talents.
“He’s not our first five-star wide receiver,” Sunkett said. “We’ve had several of those guys and we’re used to coaching those types of guys. Luther had the spring season to get acclimated to what we do offensively, and we’re looking for him to have a big fall season to end his senior year.”
Senior receiver Kuron Parchman (6-0, 185) caught 15 passes for 258 yards and scored three touchdowns in the spring.
Running the show will be sophomore quarterback Robert Battle (5-11, 165), who passed for 1,460 yards, 13 touchdowns and was intercepted four times in the spring. He also rushed for 367 yards and five touchdowns. Having the opportunity to get a taste of varsity football in the spring will only help Battle’s development now that there is a playoff to qualify for and a championship on the line.
“He had those six games in the spring season to make the mistakes and learn from those mistakes,” Sunkett said. “Coming into this year with the schedule we have he’s not going to go out there and be a deer in the headlights. With the experience he was able to pick up in spring and if he carries that over to the fall he’s going to be fine. He’s going to be pretty good.”
The defense features an excellent secondary and that was before the addition of Lutheran North transfer Toriano Pride (5-11, 184), a senior who has verbally committed to Clemson.
Seniors Lamar Box Jr. (6-1, 170) and Ahmad Robinson (5-11, 180) combined to make 45 tackles and three interceptions in the spring while being lock down defenders.
“Ahmad is a great cover guy, a very physical corner,” Sunkett said. “With him on one end and Box on the other and Toriano we feel confident with our guys on the back end of our defense.”
Senior linebacker Jalen Bird (6-1, 210) had a team-high 54 tackles and three sacks in the spring. Next to Bird is Hayden, who racked up 54 tackles at Duchesne. His twin brother, Keyshawn Hayden, also made the move to East St. Louis. He made 53 tackles and had nine sacks last fall as a defensive end for Duchesne.
Senior tackle Jireh Mayes (6-2, 320) will anchor the defensive line. He made 32 tackles in the spring.
East St. Louis believes itself to be a national program and will set out to prove that this fall. The Flyers will travel to suburban Los Angeles to face St. John Bosco, California’s preseason No. 1. They will also face IMG Academy at a neutral site in Mississippi in their regular-season finale.
To prepare for its national competition, East Side will take on the best teams in the area as it opens Friday at No. 3 large school CBC and then hosts No. 2 large school De Smet on Sept. 4. There will also be the requisite Southwestern Conference showdown with No. 4 large school Edwardsville and, of course, a looming rematch with No. 9 large school O’Fallon.
The “City of Champions” didn’t have much to cheer about last fall, but the Flyers faithful are just days away from getting to see their team take the field. They’re not the only ones eagerly awaiting kickoff.
“I’ve got a drive, I’m so anxious to play,” Burden said. “To play in front of a couple thousand people, to play against good teams every week. I’m just ready.”