No. 1 large school: Talent, experience make reigning champ East St. Louis hard to beat

Senior receiver Keontez Lewis (6-3, 190) picked his future home when he gave a verbal commitment to UCLA. He’s coming off a junior season that saw him catch 39 passes for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The three-headed monster of Macon, Lewis and Lovett is one that has been years in the making.

“That’s every day repetition when a quarterback knows and has a feel for what his wide receivers want to do on every route,” Sunkett said. “They’ve got to be on the same page play in and play out.”

Senior Kenneth Cotton (5-10, 155) figures to see a significant uptick in his production with the graduation of standouts Antonio Johnson Jr. and Lawaun Powell Jr.

The Flyers lost star running back DaMonta Witherspoon after he churned out 1,742 yards and 34 touchdowns. Sunkett said sophomore Marquise “Soup” Palmer (5-11, 175) really impressed in the brief time the team could get some work in. A transfer from Trinity, Palmer is the heir apparent to the running back job.

“He’s going to put on a show,” Sunkett said.