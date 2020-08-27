No. 1 large school: Talent, experience make reigning champ East St. Louis hard to beat

Darren Sunkett is trying to reprogram himself.
In his 19th season as the head football coach at East St. Louis High, every fiber of Sunkett’s being wants to pull him into his normal routine.
But these aren’t normal times.
In late July, the Illinois High School Association announced it was moving football — along with boys soccer and girls volleyball — into the spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Illinois is one of 17 state associations that took football out of its traditional season.
It’s unnatural to Sunkett.
“It’s difficult,” he said. “My mind and body have been trained since the age of 8 to be participating in football activities right now.”
There will be practices at some point. In February the preseason will kick in with games slated to begin in March. It’s not the natural order of things, but Sunkett will take what he can get at this point. Any season is better than none at all.
“It give us that opportunity,” Sunkett said. “Hopefully pushing back to the spring will give us a seven-game season. It gives us time to prepare our youngers guys.”
When the Flyers do take the field you’ll know it.
The fireworks will be hard to miss.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, East St. Louis (14-0) is the team to beat because so few have. Since 2016 the Flyers are 28-0 against area opponents. That includes showcase wins over CBC, Trinity and a four-year reign atop the Southwestern Conference, top to bottom the best football conference in the area. The last local team to take out East St. Louis was Belleville West on September 26, 2015. It was the last game the Flyers played that season because of a teacher’s strike.
As if COVID-19 hadn’t wreaked enough havoc in everyday life, it obliterated what would have been an incredible first two weeks of the fall football season. East St. Louis was scheduled to open up at No. 3 large school CBC. The following week it would have hosted No. 2 large school De Smet in what would have been a contender for game of the decade.
Fresh off its ninth state championship when it beat Prairie Ridge in the Class 5A title game last November, East Side was planning on dominating once again.
Senior quarterback and reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro offensive player of the year Tyler Macon (6-foot, 200 pounds) is at the peak of his powers. That’s a scary thought after his 56 total touchdowns as a junior set the state record for most in a season. His 5,068 combined passing and rushing yards are the second most in a single season in state history. The state record book is just waiting for Macon, a Missouri recruit, to rewrite it should he get the opportunity. That’s no surprise to those who know him best.
“That dude is unbelievable, he’s one of a kind,” senior receiver Dominic Lovett said. “There’s not too many people who can do what he can do.”
There are few who can do what Lovett can do, either. The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound Lovett was a lethal weapon with the ball in his hands last season. He caught 73 passes for 1,541 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He’s picking between a slew of offers from powerhouse collegiate programs to find his next destination.
Senior receiver Keontez Lewis (6-3, 190) picked his future home when he gave a verbal commitment to UCLA. He’s coming off a junior season that saw him catch 39 passes for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The three-headed monster of Macon, Lewis and Lovett is one that has been years in the making.
“That’s every day repetition when a quarterback knows and has a feel for what his wide receivers want to do on every route,” Sunkett said. “They’ve got to be on the same page play in and play out.”
Senior Kenneth Cotton (5-10, 155) figures to see a significant uptick in his production with the graduation of standouts Antonio Johnson Jr. and Lawaun Powell Jr.
The Flyers lost star running back DaMonta Witherspoon after he churned out 1,742 yards and 34 touchdowns. Sunkett said sophomore Marquise “Soup” Palmer (5-11, 175) really impressed in the brief time the team could get some work in. A transfer from Trinity, Palmer is the heir apparent to the running back job.
“He’s going to put on a show,” Sunkett said.
The reason all of this offense is going to be so hard to contain is because it’s going to be hard to lay hands on Macon, Palmer or anyone else carrying the ball. The Flyers return all but one offensive lineman, Javontez Spraggins, who took his talents to Tennessee.
Sophomore tackle Miles McVay (6-7, 330) has made enough of an impression on college coaches that he’s landed scholarship offers from Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. He’s a mountain in a helmet and pads.
Sophomore guard Paris Patterson Jr. (6-4, 300), junior Melvin Priestly (6-4, 300), sophomore Terran Scarbrough (5-11, 260) and sophomore Timothy Pitts (6-0, 230) all saw plenty of time last season either as starters or in reserve roles as the Flyers put up lopsided scores.
Spraggins was the leader of the line last year and Sunkett believes this group is ready to take those lessons and put them to work this time around.
“Hopefully day in and day out they took notes,” Sunkett said. “We feel like we’ve got some great hogs up front.”
If there are questions to be asked about East St. Louis it comes on the defensive side as seven of its top eight tacklers graduated. Junior linebacker Jalen Byrd (6-1, 185) made 97 tackles and five sacks to rank as the top returner. Senior linebacker Cameron Lovett (5-10, 180) made 82 tackles last season.
Senior Jamal Molton (6-1 190) also will be at linebacker.
The defensive backfield leaned heavily on AJ Johnson and Dylan Appleton last season but will need big things from seniors Jaylen Reed (5-8, 165) and Lamar Box Jr. (6-1, 170) this time around. Reed tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
Junior Jireh Mays (6-2, 315) will be at defensive tackle where he made 60 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore.
“We’ve got some guys that will fill some shoes for us,” Sunkett said. “They’ll definitely make some things happen.”
