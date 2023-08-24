Brennan Spain doesn't feel like the proverbial target is on the backs of his players.

The Cardinal Ritter football coach believes the defending state champions are still in beast mode.

"We don't care who is hunting us," Spain says. "Because we're still doing the hunting ourselves."

The Lions captured their first state championship last season when they beat Reeds Spring 46-7 in the Class 3 championship game.

A few days after that contest, Spain impressed upon his players that the time for celebration was over. That mantra has carried into pre-season practice this summer.

"It was great, but last year was last year," Spain said. "That won't help us now."

What will help is a solid nucleus that features five returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Leading the way is senior defensive lineman Cameron Clayborn, the leader of a stop unit that recorded six shutouts and allowed just eight points per game last season.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder recorded nine sacks along with 95 tackles. A shot put and discus thrower in track and field, he has the ability to destroy an offense and alter its game plan.

Clayborn is a straight-A student and is likely headed Yale, Dartmouth or Columbia of the Ivy League.

"He's always working hard on his game," Spain said.

The Lions also return senior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr., who helped guide the offense to an average of 44 points per game during last year's perfect 14-0 campaign.

McKay threw for 1,654 yards with 16 touchdowns. Bound for Western Illinois University, he saved his best for last with seven TD tosses and just one interception in postseason play.

McKay is dubbed "a natural leader" by his coach.

Spain received an unexpected surprise when senior defensive back Dominique Dixon transferred in from East St. Louis High.

The ultra-fast Dixon played a huge role in helping the Flyers to the Illinois Class 6A state championship and is one of the few players who might be able to win back-to-back titles in different states. Dixon, a hard-hitting 6-footer, led East St Louis with 121 tackles last season, 34 more than the next player.

Quentin Jackson and Lionel Stockard are back to provide strength on the offensive line. Jackson will be starting for the third season.

"We have some veteran muscle in there," Spain said. "It's one thing to have a guy that you think can get it done. It's another thing to have a guy you know can get it done. And these guys I know can get it done."

Seniors Isaiah Edwards and Joseph Reed and juniors Tyron Steed and Antonio Parker Jr. are back to make noise on defense.

The Lions will sport a nifty mix of veterans and newcomers. Spain has the utmost confidence in the neophytes.

"Our young guys were able to see how things got done and now it's their turn to step up and get it done themselves," Spain said.

Cardinal Ritter likely will move up to Class 4 due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association's championship factor.

That doesn't concern Spain at all.

"We'll have to beat who we have to beat," Spain said. "The only mission right now is Saturday (season opener vs. McCluer) and we'll be ready."

The Lions carry the utmost confidence into this season after winning the first state title in program history.