No. 1 small school: Experience, talent will make St. Mary's hard to beat

When Cartez Peoples steps on the field Friday night, he's going to take a moment to drink it all in.
A senior offensive lineman for the St. Mary’s football team, Peoples has been awed by just how fast his final season as a Dragon has arrived.
“You don’t think about in the moment, but once you get there and you’re about to play that last first game, it really does hit you,” Peoples said. “You’ve been through all this together with your brothers and knowing that you’re going to have to put in everything you’ve got. You never know when it can end.”
The end will come one way or another. St. Mary’s knows that all too well.
Fresh off thrashing perennial powerhouse Valle Catholic in a Class 3 district semifinal last season, the Dragons were about to board a bus the next Friday to play at Kennett in the district championship game.
Only they never left the parking lot.
All high school athletic teams competing last school year were mandated by the St. Louis Health Department to participate in bi-weekly COVID-19 testing. The results came back and there was a positive. The Dragons were forced to forfeit, ending their season with a 4-2 record and a bitter taste in their collective mouths.
“It hurt. We were playing our best football when you want to be playing your best football,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “Coming off a big win we felt really good about the game we were going to play in the district championship. They were fueled to go the distance.”
Now in his second season as coach, Turner said if there was one silver lining to the way the 2020 season ended it was that the Dragons would be returning the vast majority of their experienced roster. Many of them would get the chance to take another stab at it.
“We’re very experienced this year,” Turner said. “We’re excited to get started.”
Experienced, talented and led by one of top wide receivers in the nation, St. Mary’s is the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
The Dragons are overwhelmingly rich with players who have grown up on the varsity. They return all but two starters on defense and four on offense. Many in this senior class were sophomores when St. Mary’s made it to the Class 4 semifinals in 2019. It was just the second semifinal appearance in school history. This season the goal is to take it a step further.
“My expectation is always get to play in the last game and give yourself a chance to win it all,” Turner said. “If you’re not shooting for that and working to get to that, then why are we all playing?”
Senor receiver Kevin Coleman (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is the most well-known Dragon. He’s a consensus five-star prospect who has the bluest of college football’s blue bloods battling it out to land his commitment. Coleman has played in 30 career games and made 142 receptions for 2,983 yards and scored 54 total touchdowns. He’s made 14 career interceptions at defensive back.
But he is not alone — far from it.
Senior quarterback Caron Spann (6-1, 200) started last fall and threw for 701 yards, 12 touchdowns and was intercepted three times in five games.
Giving him time to deliver the ball will be an offensive line that Turner believes can be dominant. Peoples (6-1, 270) and junior Adam Badwan (6-0, 265) will man the guard spots. Senior Victor Pittman (5-8, 260) and junior Quentin Ervin (6-5, 336) are competing to be the starting center. At tackle will be senior Chris Caston (5-8, 240), junior Curtis Henderson (6-2, 300) and sophomore Konnor Goersch (6-0, 240). Caston is a transfer from Trinity, which closed down after the 2020-21 school year.
“We feel good about those guys,” Turner said.
Junior Jamal Roberts (6-0, 188) and senior Achille Kpeya Jr. (5-7, 208) will get the lion’s share of the carries at running back.
Senior De’Shawn Fuller (5-11, 170) rushed for 363 yards and two touchdowns last season, but he’s expected to see more time at receiver.
Teaming with Coleman at wide receiver will be junior Chase Hendricks (5-11, 185), who’s received numerous college scholarship offers from Power 5 programs, senior Cyril Ikeh (6-0, 170) and junior Donovan McIntosh (6-2, 166).
The defensive line will be on the younger side with juniors Adrian Atkinson (6-0, 255), Gabe Booker (6-0, 220) and sophomore Zamier Collins (5-10, 190). Caston figures to see time there, too.
Kpeya leads an excellent group of linebackers that includes Roberts, junior Kaliel Boyd (6-0, 193) and sophomore Jamar Cross (5-10, 180).
Kpeya will be a four-year starter. In his career he’s racked up 194 total tackles along with 29 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He’s literally grown up on the turf at St. Mary’s and can’t believe this is his last go round.
“It’s been a fast four years,” Kpeya said. “Freshman year you’re just a kid learning the team and everything. Now you’re a senior leading by example and leading by your words. I just think that transition is emotional. It’s amazing.”
The defensive secondary will feature Coleman and Fuller next to a combination of senior Daimond Casseus (5-10, 172), senior Ke’ron Blankumsee (5-10, 165), junior Farand Washington (5-8, 141) and Ikeh. In 2019 the Dragons made 24 interceptions as a team as Coleman led the way with eight while Casseus had three and Boyd and Kpeya each had two.
Handling kicking duties is senior Matthew Kamper (5-8, 145).
St. Mary’s knew it had a special team on its hands and has set up its schedule accordingly. The Dragons open by playing host to No. 3 small school Lutheran North at 8 p.m. Friday. Suburban Chicago powerhouse Neuqua Valley comes to the South Side and there are road trips to Cincinnati’s Elder High and Louisville’s Trinity High. Facing some of the best programs in the Midwest will prepare the Dragons for what they hope is another long, fruitful playoff push.
“It shows the faith and the confidence Coach has in us with that schedule,” Kpeya said. “The confidence Coach gives us every day at practice is really humbling. It makes us feel like a better team so that’s how we’re going to play, like a better team.”
Humble, hard-working but also confident in its abilities. St. Mary’s is out to prove it’s not only one of the best in Missouri but among the best in the nation.
“Coach wouldn’t put us in front of anybody we’re not ready for,” Fuller said. “I feel like we’re liable to beat anybody. We can go to Florida and get gravy.”