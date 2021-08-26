No. 1 small school: Experience, talent will make St. Mary's hard to beat

When Cartez Peoples steps on the field Friday night, he's going to take a moment to drink it all in.

A senior offensive lineman for the St. Mary’s football team, Peoples has been awed by just how fast his final season as a Dragon has arrived.

“You don’t think about in the moment, but once you get there and you’re about to play that last first game, it really does hit you,” Peoples said. “You’ve been through all this together with your brothers and knowing that you’re going to have to put in everything you’ve got. You never know when it can end.”

The end will come one way or another. St. Mary’s knows that all too well.

Fresh off thrashing perennial powerhouse Valle Catholic in a Class 3 district semifinal last season, the Dragons were about to board a bus the next Friday to play at Kennett in the district championship game.

Only they never left the parking lot.

All high school athletic teams competing last school year were mandated by the St. Louis Health Department to participate in bi-weekly COVID-19 testing. The results came back and there was a positive. The Dragons were forced to forfeit, ending their season with a 4-2 record and a bitter taste in their collective mouths.