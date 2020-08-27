No. 1 small school: Loaded Lutheran North leaves title talk in last season

Wells rushed for 840 yards and 16 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Brian Brown (5-11, 150) rushed for 479 yards and nine touchdowns, too. Junior Jaylin Carson (5-11, 170) has been banged up his freshman and sophomore seasons, but Reed believes he’s going to really show what he can do this season. Reed compared him to the Crusaders recent slew of NCAA Division I running backs Donovan Marshall (Arkansas State), Isaiah Azubuike (Arkansas State) and Canaan Brooks (South Dakota).

“He’s healthy and he’s ready to go,” Reed said.

Brown gives the Crusaders something they haven’t had the last several seasons – the legitimate threat of a passing game. As a sophomore Brown completed 111 of his 171 passes for 2,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and was intercepted three times.

“He’s a very effective passer,” Reed said. “His IQ is high. He can run the offense.”

Catching passes from Brown will be a wide receiver group that includes Williford, senior Jerrell Carter (5-11, 165), junior Jaylin Carson (5-11, 170) and sophomores Eric Reedus, Jon Van Hook and freshman Jackson Sommerville (5-11, 155).

Carter led the returning group with six receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns last season.