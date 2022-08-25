No. 1 small school: St. Mary's out to prove it's more than a one-man show

Ken Turner is in an enviable position.

Last fall the St. Mary’s football team went 12-1, outscored its opposition on average 45-9 and steamrolled its way to the Class 3 championship, which it won 56-0 for the largest margin of victory in Missouri state title-game history.

The brightest star on that team was receiver and defensive back Kevin Coleman Jr., who ranks among the best players to ever put on a helmet and pads in this city. Coleman graduated and took the 29 touchdowns and 1,490 combined rushing and receiving yards he put up last fall to Jackson State University.

When a player of Coleman’s caliber graduates it would be easy to dismiss the Dragons as a one-off. Which is why Turner is in a good spot.

How often can a championship caliber program make a case it’s not getting the respect it deserves?

“We know how good these guys are and coaches that played us know,” Turner said. “But Kevin is such a big name and such a big figure and such a good football player that it’s hard to take that spotlight off of him to even see who else is good.”

This season the Dragons will get to prove they’re more than a one-man show. For the second consecutive season, St. Mary’s is the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

The Dragons return seven starters on offense and six on defense. Supplementing that talented core is a second unit that got extensive run last season as St. Mary’s routinely turned on the mercy-rule running clock and pulled its starters.

“Our young guys played more than our older guys,” Turner said. “They had their JV games, too. They played the most out of anybody.”

Anchoring the offense is an offensive line that returns four starters in senior center Quentin Ervin (6 foot, 364 pounds), senior left guard Adam Badwan (6-2, 246), senior right tackle Curtis Henderson (6-2, 312) and junior right guard Konnor Goersch (6-3, 273).

In the backfield is senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts (6-1, 200), who rushed for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s going to get more carries this year as the Dragons spread around the 74 rushing and receiving touches that went to Coleman.

Senior receiver Chase Hendricks (5-11, 185) caught 26 passes for 576 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. He’s picking between a slew of NCAA Division I offers. Senior Donovan McIntosh (6-3, 170) is headed to Kansas State as a cornerback but should see his role expand in the offense after catching four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Senior John Roberts (6-2, 223) has been waiting for his chance to show what he can do and this season is his chance. Jamal’s twin brother, Turner believes John has the potential to be a difference maker in the backfield.

“I’m excited to see those two back there,” he said.

The biggest question on the offense is how junior quarterback David Leonard (6-0, 160) handles the transition from backup to starter after throwing just three varsity passes last fall.

If anything, having to get Leonard up to speed has made the Dragons’ offensive unit bring a focus and attention to detail it might not have otherwise.

“Having a new quarterback helps because it’s like starting everything over,” Turner said. “These guys understand this team hasn’t won state. This team hasn’t won a game yet. We have a long way to go.”

The defensive unit will ask for another strong season from senior Kaliel Boyd (5-9, 180). A four-year starter, Boyd made a team-best 77 tackles last season at linebacker.

Up front there’s plenty of size and experience as senior defensive tackle Adrian Atkinson (6-0, 266), senior defensive end Gabe Booker (6-2, 235) and junior defensive end Zamier Collins (6-0, 236) all are back. Collins was particularly devastating last season as he made 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. Booker had 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss and led the Dragons with nine sacks.

McIntosh and Hendricks will be in the defensive backfield, as will senior cornerback Farand Washington (6-0, 165), who led the team with six interceptions.

Turner has a team that’s talented and experienced and acted accordingly when it came to the schedule. It’s going to put the Dragons in some tough spots as they open at St. Louis U. High, travel to Neuqua Valley, reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles and Trinity in Louisville. Last season Neuqua Valley was the only team to beat the Dragons and Trinity made them sweat until the final horn in a 22-19 thriller.

St. Mary’s ends the regular season at Lutheran North before it will bump up into the Class 4 postseason due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship factor” for private schools.