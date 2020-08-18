No. 10 large school: Kirkwood brings back plenty of skill, starts fresh on the offensive line

On the football field, there are no secrets to sustained success.
It’s something Farrell Shelton learned long ago.
Now in his sixth season as Kirkwood High’s football coach, Shelton knows games are won or lost in the trenches.
“Playing the teams we play in St. Louis and in Class 6, everyone is going to have the skill,” Shelton said. “The division is clearly up front. The teams that come through at the end win on the line of scrimmage.”
The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Kirkwood has an array of skill returning from last year’s 7-4 campaign. The question comes on the offensive line where five seniors graduated and a new cast will be asked to step in and figure things out in a hurry.
“That group will have to learn a lot quicker,” Shelton said.
Kirkwood, like all public high schools in St. Louis County, did not open practice on Aug. 10 when the Missouri State High School Activities Association allowed fall sports to begin preseason workouts. Instead, the members of the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletics and Activities Association have held back and targeted Aug. 24 as the first day fall sports can begin practicing. What those practices will look like remains unclear as each sport will have different parameters and protocols to limit risk of exposure to COVID-19.
There are a lot of unknowns at this point but Shelton is sure of this — nothing teaches like experience. The Pioneers new-look offensive line won’t really know what it’s capable of until it sees live opponents, and when that can happen remains to be determined.
“Sooner or later you have to throw them out there,” Shelton said. “The biggest difference you’ll see in your team is between Week 1 and Week 2.”
Among those expected to be key cogs in the line are senior tackle Brendan Arnold (6-foot-3, 290 pounds), senior guard Chris Amison (5-11, 215) and junior tackle Xavier Austin (6-2, 230).
Arnold would have seen more action last season but suffered an injury.
Fortunately for the offensive line, they have an experienced quarterback guiding them. Senior signal caller Kannon Nesslage returns after a remarkable debut season that saw him throw for 3,274 yards and 38 touchdowns while being intercepted nine times. Nesslage (6-5, 200) completed nearly 67 percent of his 321 passes. He tied a state record when he tossed nine touchdown passes at Jefferson City in his first varsity start last fall.
Nesslage’s knowledge should help paper over any hiccups that come as the offensive line finds its rhythm.
“He understands the blocking scheme,” Shelton said. “He knows where the trouble can come from. Things are a lot slower for him (this season).”
The Pioneers bid adieu to standout receiver Jairus Maclin, who is now a freshman at Missouri, but they had to play without him for large parts of last season as he recovered from an injury. Seniors Jackson Fortner (6-0, 170) and Will Lee (6-3, 190) were huge. Fortner caught 52 passes for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. Lee caught 47 passes for 760 yards and 12 scores.
Kirkwood’s backfield is out to have a bigger impact this season. Senior running back Gerald Jackson (5-11, 178) rushed for a team-high 505 yards. Senior Nate Jones (5-10, 155) was second with 254 yards. As a team, Kirkwood rushed for 13 total touchdowns. Jackson and Jones had four between them.
A lot of what the Pioneers will do on offense comes down to Nesslage. Shelton has been impressed with how his quiet and unassuming quarterback is leading.
“Kannon just wants to blend in but understands at the quarterback position he can’t blend in,” Shelton said. “He’ll be the coach on the field.”
Kirkwood’s defense will not be as a green up front as the offense. The Pioneers will lean on seniors Tucker Bass (6-2, 205), Asher Weinberg (6-0, 204), Harrison Zuniga (5-11, 185) and Lee to hold down the line of scrimmage. Lee was a monster as a junior at linebacker as he racked up 61 tackles and four sacks. He’ll be at defensive end this time around. Bass had 37 tackles and three sacks. Junior Brady Nauman (6-2, 200) will be in the mix as well.
Senior linebacker Jason Petty (6-0, 215) is the top returning tackler after making 66 as a junior. He’ll team with senior Ryland Irvin (6-0, 185) and Jack Matousek (6-0, 195) to give the Pioneers an experienced and strong front-seven.
“They’ve been in the fire and in Class 6 you have to run the ball and stop the run,” Shelton said.
Playing games feels more like a dream than a certainty at this point. Shelton is just looking forward to being at practice with his team. During the summer, the Pioneers were able to get together and do some offseason practice. Football was almost secondary to just being together.
“The work didn’t bother the kids,” Shelton said. “They just wanted to be around each other.”
