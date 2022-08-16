No. 10 large school: Marquette returns solid senior core focused on taking the next step

Gavin Marsh has no use for predictions and prognostications.

A senior receiver for the Marquette football team, Marsh is more interested in results than idle chatter.

“We have a lot of hype and talk about us going into the season,” Marsh said. “I think we need to put that all aside and focus on what we need to do and try to go 9-0.”

Not to jump on the Mustangs hype train, but there’s good reason for the Marquette faithful to be optimistic this fall.

The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Marquette went 9-2 last season and returns more than half of its starters on both sides of the ball.

The offense once again will be led by senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand (6-foot-3, 200 pounds). This will be his third season starting under center and the third season he’ll be asked to do more than the previous season. When he began his varsity tenure as a sophomore the Mustangs were a run-heavy team that leaned on standout running back Chris Kreh to carry the load. Last season Marquette had a more balanced attack as Ahlbrand completed 102 of 180 passes for 1,825 yards, 24 touchdowns and was intercepted six times. He rushed for 215 yards and nine touchdowns, too.

Marquette coach Michael Stewart and his staff pride themselves in maximizing the talents they have and not trying to fit their players into a system. It’s allowed the Mustangs to be nimble and make adjustments based on their personnel. This season Ahlbrand has some outstanding targets to sling the ball to as Marsh (6-0 170) is back after catching 42 passes for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior Tyree Bonnett (6-1, 200) made 26 receptions for 554 yards and six touchdowns last season.

The offensive line returns two starters in junior left tackle Ryan Mitchell (6-3, 290) and senior right tackle Tre Wince (6-3, 250). New to the line are sophomore right guard Donovan Fitzmaurice (6-3, 250), junior center Joe Williams (6-2, 245) and the left guard is an open competition at this point between senior Zach Jennings (6-4, 245) and sophomore Carter Stinehagen (6-0, 200).

Though there is some inexperience up front, Stewart expects the big boys to be a significant strength for the Mustangs.

“We’ve got the beef and hopefully we can use it to move some people around when we need to,” Stewart said with a smile.

The offensive line should be sharp because it’s been practicing all summer against a defensive line that’s huge, talented and experienced.

Returning to terrorize opposing quarterbacks are senior defensive end Alex Bray (6-4, 250), nose guard Markeese Hunt (5-10, 168) and defensive end George Gaston (6-4, 240). Bray was a force last season with 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Hunt racked up 22 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Gaston delivered 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine sacks. They’ll be crucial to Marquette’s success.

“Both of our ends are very long and we like to use them to spill everything to the sideline and let our speed chase it all down,” Stewart said.

Senior Sean Keegan (5-11, 170) and junior Brian Fitzmaurice (5-11, 180) return at linebacker. Keegan made 48 tackles and Fitzmaurice had 45 tackles last season. They combined for seven sacks.

Seniors Drew Ellis (6-3, 165) and Carter Creech (5-10, 155) will anchor the defensive secondary. They tied for the team lead in interceptions last year with four apiece.

With so much experienced talent returning, expectations are as high as they’ve been at Marquette, maybe ever. After last season ended one play away from advancing to the program’s second district title game in school history, the Mustangs are eager to take the next step. There was a time not long ago Marquette couldn’t have dreamed to be in the position it finds itself in now.

“I remember watching games when we were in sixth and seventh grade and Marquette was just getting destroyed. Coach Stew and all he’s brought here has been super great,” Ahlbrand said. “Everyone wants to win here. There’s a great, winning attitude in the football program now that I feel like we didn’t used to have. I feel it’s our job as seniors to continue that for years to come.”

It won’t be easy and it won’t take long for Marquette to figure out where it stands. The Mustangs host neighbors and Rockwood School District rivals Lafayette, Summit and Eureka in three of the first four weeks of the season. The other game is a trip to Hazelwood Central in Week 3 just to make things tougher.