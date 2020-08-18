No. 10 large school: Nesslage’s experience at quarterback gives Kirkwood a boost

On the football field, there are no secrets to sustained success.

It’s something Farrell Shelton learned long ago.

Now in his sixth season as Kirkwood High’s football coach, Shelton knows games are won or lost in the trenches.

“Playing the teams we play in St. Louis and in Class 6, everyone is going to have the skill,” Shelton said. “The division is clearly up front. The teams that come through at the end win on the line of scrimmage.”

The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Kirkwood has an array of skill returning from last year’s 7-4 campaign.

The question comes on the offensive line, where five seniors graduated and a new cast will be asked to step in and figure things out in a hurry.

“That group will have to learn a lot quicker,” Shelton said.