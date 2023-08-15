The Summit Falcons have been flying high for a few years now.

Summit went 10-2 last season and won the Suburban Conference Green Pool with a 5-0 mark. Its season ended with a loss in the district championship game 49-3 to eventual Class 4 state champion St. Mary’s.

In 2021, the Falcons went 11-1 and were 10-2 in 2019. The program just played played five games in COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

“We’ve had a good four-year stretch,” said Summit coach Eric Stewart, who is beginning his ninth year as the head coach and 19th year in the program. “I think we’ve won the most games of any public school in St. Louis. We’ve only reached the quarterfinal.”

The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Summit is expected to be strong again.

“We were pretty young last year. We’ve got 16 to 17 guys returning,” Stewart said. “That’s a good feeling to have. I think the biggest thing our kids are having to deal with is the hype machine. That only goes so far. I’m more impressed if they play physical and not be ranked. I want to see them bend somebody’s facemask rather than be ranked.

”We to keep working hard and keep at it to take that next push and get to the next level. You can’t expect our talent to take us there. We all have to be all in. We can’t go through the motions. We need to practice like you’re a champion.”

The Falcons will be led defensively by 6-foot-1, 225-pound defensive end Dominic Bentrup. A second team all-state selection last year, he will anchor the defense.

He recorded 94 total tackles with 14 tackles for loss. He registered 16 sacks. Bentrup holds the single season and career record for sacks at Summit.

“He’s one of the better defensive players I’ve ever coached,” Stewart said. “He’s a legit guy. A dude. He’s been playing for since his freshman year. He had six sacks in five games. He got off to a good start. He is a nightmare to block. He’s athletic. He can play linebacker at the next level. He’s a cool customer. When he gets lit up, he can play.”

Senior Jason Kirk is a 5-8, 195-pound defensive lineman. He set a school record in notching 22 tackles for a loss last season.

“Jason is not your prototypical defensive lineman. He’s lighting quick,” Stewart said. “He played linebacker as a sophomore when we went 11-1. He was willing to move to the (defensive line) and he got 22 tackles for a loss. He has lateral quickness. He can chase people down. He’s willing to give it up for the team.”

Two more seniors will help the defense. Sam Sutter will start at defensive end. Coen Haynes started at linebacker last year as a junior.

The Falcons have two standout junior cornerbacks in Kaleop Young and Abuud Haji.

“Both kids played last year and they’re really improved,” Stewart said.

Senior Grant Gibson is back at quarterback after transferring from Fox as a sophomore. The 6-3, 215-pound Gibson was a third team all-state player last season when he set records for passing yardage in a season, TDs in a game, completions in a game, and completions in a season.

He completed 162 of 271 passing for 60 percent accuracy. He threw for 2,233 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had only five interceptions.

“I don’t think he hit his stride until Game 4 against Parkway North last season," Stewart said. "He’s smart with ball. Really accurate. He has a complete grasp of our offense.

“I’m giving him the keys to the car.”

Gibson has one offer to Southwest Baptist. Stewart said he “would expect” he’ll have a lot more interest this fall.

“I expect him to raise his bar this season,” Gibson said. “He would be disappointed if he didn’t. He wants to set every record. He wants to be the best.”

Gibson has good targets in his receivers. Senior Tyler Metz was a starter last year and earned all-conference honors. Junior Kamron Fowler was a running back last year and has been moved to receiver.

Senior Holden Strain played backup quarterback until the middle of the season when the staff switched him to receiver. Stewart likes his speed.

Senior Samuel Vu tore his ACL in last season against Lindbergh and is back healthy.

“He’s a tough kid. He put on a brace and played until the end of the season,” Stewart said. “He wanted to keep playing. He had surgery after the season.”

Tight ends Blake Bell and Chase Martin both have good size and are physical.

“Chase is a little bigger and Blake is faster,” Stewart said. “Having the two of the field at the same is good.”

The running game will be strong with 5-11, 195-pound senior Elijah Stevens back. He scored 25 total touchdowns last year. Stevens rushed for 1,112 yards. He also had 315 yards receiving as well. He holds the record for touchdowns at Summit.

“He’s put on 10 to 15 pounds this season. He can run between the tackles and he can get outside,” Stewart said. “He’s strong. He was stinging my shoulder when I was holding pads in a drills. He’s a power runner, a complete back. We’ll motion him out, too. He has good hands.”

The Falcons open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 by entertaining Webster Groves in a nonconference game.

Summit’s only goal, Stewart said, is to win its opener and go from there.

“Teams we’re playing are all better this year,” Stewart said. “We’ve got a target on our back now. We’re not coming out of nowhere. People expect us to be good so they’re not going be scared.”