No. 10 large school: Versatile Chaminade looks for the perfect formula

Chaminade senior Cam Epps can do it all.
A verbal commit to Oklahoma State as a cornerback, Epps shined at quarterback for Chaminade last season and has all the tools to be a dynamic wide receiver.
Where on the field will Cam Epps be playing this season?
That seems to be one of the few question marks for talented, experienced Chaminade, the STLhighschoolsports.com No. 10 preseason large school.
The Red Devils finished 4-2 during a truncated campaign in 2020 and won a second successive district title in Class 5. Several current seniors played key roles on both of those district championship teams, including Epps, who assumed quarterback duties last season.
“With the shortened season with COVID, we didn’t have a lot of time to develop our younger quarterback, so we went with Epps, and it became more of a running dynamic,” Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said.
Epps (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) completed 37 of 73 passes for 489 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, but he did more damage with his legs, eclipsing 100 rushing yards three times, including 168 yards in a 57-14 victory over Parkway West in the Class 5 District 2 championship game.
“He’s one of the most versatile players in the area. He’s big, he’s athletic, he can throw the ball, catch the ball,” Torrey said. “We want to do a lot of things with Cam Epps, but we’re unable to do that if he’s standing at quarterback every snap.”
Torrey hopes that junior Drake Faust (6-0, 160) can emerge as a dependable option at quarterback and allow Epps to operate in space from the wide receiver position. Last season, Faust completed 6 of 8 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.
“It’s a lot for a kid who has never been a starter at the varsity level to take the helm of a senior-laden team that has high expectations,” Torrey said. “(Faust) has shown spurts, and we want him to continue to develop to where he has confidence whether he’s the starter or whether he has to finish the game.”
One player who is certain to be lining up at wide receiver is senior Elijah Griffin, No. 20 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 list of the area's top senior college football recruits. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound speedster accrued 750 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a sophomore and is averaging 20.6 yards per reception in his career.
“Being a tall, long, lanky guy, I can really stretch the field,” Griffin said.
The offensive backfield will need to fill the void of two-time all-state and current South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson. Last season, Johnson led Chaminade in both rushing and receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns, accounting for more than half of the Red Devils trips to the end zone.
The bulk of the handoffs this season may be placed between the arms of junior William Lufiau, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound power back who has shown great speed and excellent hands out of the backfield this summer.
“He’s a very talented athlete who we think can do some of the things that Amar has done for us.” Torrey said. “We’re excited about him contributing to our running game with this heavy front group of linemen that we have.”
That powerful offensive front is led by SIU Carbondale commit Jimmy Lansing (6-7, 300), ranked No. 21 in the Super 30 list of high school recruits. Lansing and fellow seniors Jake Ortiz (5-9, 250) and Alex Todt (6-3, 280) helped Chaminade rushers gain 7.1 yards per carry last season.
“We’re trying to be the most athletic, strongest offensive line we can be,” Lansing said.
Tight ends Grant Finley (6-4, 240) and Ryan Doehring (6-5, 210) bolster what should be a major asset for the Red Devils up front.
“If we can get Cam (Epps) and Eli (Griffin) on opposite sides, with a great offensive line in the middle, that’s hard to defend as a defensive coordinator,” Torrey said.
If Chaminade wants to spread the field, it has two talented newcomers to line up as slot receivers.
Junior Christopher Jenkins (5-9, 170), who came to Chaminade after his former school Trinity closed, and junior Derrick Fields Jr., who attended Francis Howell North last year but did not play football, have turned heads this summer with their play as inside receivers.
Sophomores Andrew Benedict and Keith Watson (5-11, 165) also could see valuable snaps on offense for the Red Devils.
Not many defensive linemen are four-year starters, but senior Grant Finley is no ordinary player. The strongest member of the Red Devils in the weight room, Finley played nine games as a freshman and led Chaminade with six sacks as a sophomore.
“He’s battle-tested and he’s bigger, stronger and faster than he’s ever been,” Torrey said. “He loves the game and is a great leader.”
Senior Joe Corrigan (6-0, 210), who accumulated nine tackles and a sack in an opening night victory over Vianney last season, will also play a major role in the trenches for the Chaminade defense.
The secondary also should be a strength. Gary Barbour (6-2, 175) had 32 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery last season, and strong safety Nick Divis (6-2, 185) had 28 tackles and an interception.
“We can put (Divis) at corner and he can match up with the best of them, but we like him more at safety because he’s so smart over the top and he can lead our linebackers, which is a position where we’ll be a little younger,” Torrey said.
And it is the Oklahoma State-bound, shutdown corner Epps who headlines the talented secondary.
“He can do it all. Physical press coverage, the recovery skill where you’re not going to get by him deep and his ball skills are second to none,” Torrey said.
But it may be how and from where Epps impacts the Chaminade offense that ultimately determines how far the Red Devils go this season. Rest assured that whether he lines up at quarterback, receiver or elsewhere, Epps is certain to get his share of touches.
“We found last year that with the ball in his hands, his athleticism was very difficult to stop,” Torrey said.