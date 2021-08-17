No. 10 large school: Versatile Chaminade looks for the perfect formula

Torrey hopes that junior Drake Faust (6-0, 160) can emerge as a dependable option at quarterback and allow Epps to operate in space from the wide receiver position. Last season, Faust completed 6 of 8 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.

“It’s a lot for a kid who has never been a starter at the varsity level to take the helm of a senior-laden team that has high expectations,” Torrey said. “(Faust) has shown spurts, and we want him to continue to develop to where he has confidence whether he’s the starter or whether he has to finish the game.”

One player who is certain to be lining up at wide receiver is senior Elijah Griffin, No. 20 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 list of the area's top senior college football recruits. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound speedster accrued 750 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a sophomore and is averaging 20.6 yards per reception in his career.

“Being a tall, long, lanky guy, I can really stretch the field,” Griffin said.

The offensive backfield will need to fill the void of two-time all-state and current South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson. Last season, Johnson led Chaminade in both rushing and receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns, accounting for more than half of the Red Devils trips to the end zone.