No. 10 small school: Borgia brings back its skill, curious about its offensive line

With no jamboree this year, Borgia will have to wait until Week 1 at Pacific to test itself against a live opponent. Gildehaus is wary of any opponent but seeing Paul Day land as the new coach at Pacific put him on alert. Gildehaus coached against Day when he was the bench boss at Owensville and watched from afar as Day led Fort Zumwalt West to success then turned Vianney into a two-time Class 5 state champion. Since 2015, Borgia has won all five of its meetings with Pacific and done so by a combined score of 209-38. Gildehaus has been impressing upon his team that this won’t be your brother’s Pacific. The Knights will have to be ready.