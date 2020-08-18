No. 10 small school: Borgia brings back its skill, curious about its offensive line

Dale Gildehaus thought he’d seen it all.
Then his weight room ended up on the football field.
Now in his 34th season as the Borgia football coach, Gildehaus had to adapt when the coronavirus pandemic altered the world as we knew it in March. With school closed and limits on how many people could be in a building, Borgia found a different way to prepare for the fall season.
“We started lifting in April,” Gildehaus said. “All our weights were on the field.”
No spotters were allowed and there could only be so many Knights lifting at one time. It wasn’t ideal but it was better than what most in the area were able to do. As the spring melted into summer, Borgia was able to start getting back into its regular offseason routine.
“June was good and July was wide open,” Gildehaus said. “The kids are tired of going against themselves.”
The No. 10 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Borgia is eager to see what it can do against a live opponent. The Knights went 9-3 last season with a forfeit win over Cardinal Ritter. Their season ended after a knockdown, drag out Class 3 district championship game at Roosevelt, 48-43.
Borgia has a wealth of talented skill players back in the fold, led by senior quarterback Sam Heggemann (6-foot-2, 189 pounds). Heggemann was a dual threat last season as he threw for 1,603 yards, 10 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He also rushed for 1,167 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“I feel like he’s a good running back playing quarterback,” Gildehaus said. “He’ll run over the top of you and carry three guys with him.”
Gildehaus said Heggemann has college football aspirations and has worked hard in the offseason to give himself that opportunity. Last season he completed 86 of 188 passes. He’s become a better decision maker with the Knights run-pass-option offense and has a keen eye for finding the holes in the defense and exploiting them.
“It’s like having a coach on the field,” Gildehaus said.
He’ll have plenty of help in the backfield as senior running back Alonzo MacDonald (5-7, 175) returns after rushing for 838 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Tyler Stiefferman (5-11, 165) brings plenty of speed after averaging better than eight yards per carry last season. He also caught eight passes for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Borgia’s receivers are unlike anything Gildehaus has had in his tenure. He’ll trot out seniors Andrew Patton (6-7) and Spencer Breckenkamp (6-6). Patton had a team-best 20 catches for 426 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Seniors Nick Dyson (5-9, 165) and Ryan Kell (6-1, 175) round out the expected regulars.
The biggest question for the Knights is how their new pieces on the offensive line can handle the rigors of the varsity. Gildehaus said they’ve been grinding away trying to have them ready, but you never know what you’ve got until someone else gets to lineup and poke holes in your plans.
“If we can get that line going we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team,” Gildehaus said.
Senior Blake Schroeder will handle center duties, senior Nick Swoboda will play at one tackle spot and senior Thomas Engemann will be a guard. Senior Ethan Johnson is a high-level long snapper who was recently invited to the Blue Gray All-American Game. He’s handled snapping duties on punts and place kicks but will be asked to man a regular spot on the offensive line, too.
“He’s going to have to play offensive tackle and defensive tackle,” Gildehaus said. “He’s started as a sophomore (as the long snapper), he’s pretty doggone good.”
Sophomore JJ McCubbin also will be in the mix up front on both sides of the ball.
Defensively the Knights will lean on senior all-conference linebacker Brady Kleekamp (6-1, 195), who led the Knights with 70 tackles last season. Senior Sam Schmidt made 65 tackles as a junior. Senior Brynner Frankenberg (6-1, 165) will be at linebacker, too.
Patton and Dyson were dynamic in the defensive backfield last season. Patton snatched a team-best five interceptions. Dyson grabbed three interceptions and made 35 tackles.
With no jamboree this year, Borgia will have to wait until Week 1 at Pacific to test itself against a live opponent. Gildehaus is wary of any opponent but seeing Paul Day land as the new coach at Pacific put him on alert. Gildehaus coached against Day when he was the bench boss at Owensville and watched from afar as Day led Fort Zumwalt West to success then turned Vianney into a two-time Class 5 state champion. Since 2015, Borgia has won all five of its meetings with Pacific and done so by a combined score of 209-38. Gildehaus has been impressing upon his team that this won’t be your brother’s Pacific. The Knights will have to be ready.
“It’s been a good start but we have work to do,” Gildehaus said.
